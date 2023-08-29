Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 23, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI) common stock between February 28, 2023 and July 17, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Masimo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 17, 2023, Masimo released preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2023, revealing lower-than-expected revenue and decreased full-year revenue estimates for both healthcare and non-healthcare segments.

On this news, Masimo’s stock price fell $29.43, or 20%, to close at $117.73 per share on July 18, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misled investors by creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s sales pipeline; (2) failed to adequately account for potential loss of sensor sales among Masimo’s customers, as well as the potential decline in demand for premium and luxury audio categories; (3) deliberately ignored the decline in sales; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Masimo common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 23, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829206497/en/