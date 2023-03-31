Advanced search
    MASI   US5747951003

MASIMO CORPORATION

(MASI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
184.54 USD   +3.36%
FDA Grants Marketing Authorization to Masimo's Opioid-Overdose Tracking Device

03/31/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


The Food and Drug Administration has granted marketing authorization for Masimo Corp.'s anti-opioid-overdosing device.

The Masimo SafetyNet Opioid System is a monitoring device that responds to potential respiratory depression due to opioid use or overdose.

The device uses software that can notify personal contacts or an emergency medical service dispatch to help ensure the person using opioids receives treatment intervention.

It can be used in a hospital or in-home setting by those taking prescribed opioid medications or using opioids illicitly.

On Wednesday, the FDA said the overdose-reversal medication Narcan could be sold over the counter for the first time since the opioid crisis began.

Narcan's manufacturer, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., said the nasal-spray version of the medication naloxone would likely begin appearing on shelves by late summer .


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1928ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 434 M - -
Net income 2023 201 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 50,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 707 M 9 707 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 66,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 184,54 $
Average target price 188,13 $
Spread / Average Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe E. Kiani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Micah Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yongsam Lee Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Anand Sampath Executive VP-Operations & Clinical Research
Bilal Muhsin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASIMO CORPORATION19.16%9 392
PENUMBRA, INC.24.56%10 579
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.4.16%7 816
GETINGE AB15.72%6 577
NOVOCURE LIMITED-20.60%6 142
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.5.59%4 677
