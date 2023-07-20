Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 17, 2023, Masimo released preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2023, revealing lower-than-expected revenue. The Company claimed that “[l]arge orders that were anticipated for the second quarter were delayed to the second half of the year” and that “[s]ingle-patient use sensor sales were down due to . . . [e]levated sensor inventory levels at some customers.”

On this news, Masimo’s stock price fell $29.43, or 20%, to close at $117.73 per share on July 18, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

