Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Masimo Shareholders Vote FOR Both of Politan's Director Nominees

Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms – Glass Lewis and ISS – Have Now Strongly Validated Politan’s Case for Change and Found Masimo’s Attacks to Be Baseless

Glass Lewis Concludes That Accountability Is Needed at Masimo for Its “Long Track Record of Poor Corporate Governance” and “Questionable Strategic and Capital Allocation Decisions”

Notes That It Has “Rarely” Seen a Circumstance Where the “Need for Direct Representation of a Large Shareholder in the Boardroom Was So Apparent and Potentially Impactive”

Politan Encourages Shareholders to Follow Glass Lewis and ISS’s Recommendation by Voting for Both Politan Nominees Michelle Brennan and Quentin Koffey on the BLUE Card

Politan Capital Management (together with its affiliates, “Politan”), a 9% shareholder of Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI), today announced that leading proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) recommends shareholders vote FOR the election of Politan’s nominees, Michelle Brennan and Quentin Koffey, to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), scheduled for June 26, 2023. Previously, leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) also recommended in favor of both Politan nominees.

Glass Lewis’s report clearly highlights the need for change in Masimo’s boardroom and recommends shareholders vote for BOTH Politan nominees, stating:1

“Having evaluated the available arguments, performed our own analysis, and engaged with both Politan and Masimo and their respective director nominees, we find the case presented by Politan is far more persuasive and a truer depiction of the current state of affairs at Masimo, from both a performance standpoint and, more critically, a governance perspective.”

“Politan argues, and we agree, that its two nominees have complementary skills, experience and the shareholder alignment to refresh Masimo's governance, refocus its strategy, return discipline to capital allocation, accelerate long-term growth and restore sustainable value for all shareholders.”

“Ultimately, this proxy contest effectively comes down to whether Mr. Koffey should be elected to the board and also whether the two incumbent directors up for re-election should be held accountable for Masimo's long track record of poor corporate governance, recent underperformance stemming in large part from questionable strategic and capital allocation decisions, and certain other concerns raised by Politan. In both cases, we believe the answer is a definitive yes .”

“Indeed, rarely have we seen a similar circumstance where the need for direct representation of a large shareholder in the boardroom was so apparent and potentially impactive .”

Glass Lewis highlights Masimo’s underperformance and track record of poor corporate governance, stating:

“ We do not find validity in the Company's biased and selective presentation of its recent performance. Nor do we give it much credit for the governance changes it acquiesced to months after it initially deployed the ‘nuclear option’ in response to Politan's campaign.”

“Politan's materials convincingly show that these issues have resulted in underperforming shareholder returns relative to various peer groups (both Politan and Masimo defined) across virtually every relevant time period, a substantial valuation discount, and declining returns on invested capital.”

“Most notably, the board adopted unprecedented, and in our view unjustifiable, bylaws seemingly designed to prevent Politan or any other investment fund shareholder from ever nominating director candidates for election to the board.”

“ We take a dim view of the Company's attempt to dictate the outcome here by effectively nullifying and disregarding the potential will of shareholders… In several respects, we believe this is emblematic of the defensive posture and the insincere approach to corporate governance that Masimo has demonstrated time and again throughout this campaign.”

Glass Lewis specifically addresses the Company’s attacks against Politan and Mr. Koffey’s candidacy:

“With regard to Mr. Koffey specifically, Masimo remains firm in its nonconciliatory ways…In our view, these ad-hominem and baseless attacks only serve to betray the board's strong aversion to meaningful stockholder-driven change .”

“We believe Mr. Koffey's presence on the Masimo board will ensure that these and further governance reforms are followed through with the integrity and purpose they deserve. We also believe Mr. Koffey will instill greater accountability, capital allocation discipline and credibility with investors, all of which are unmistakably lacking currently, in our view.”

In summary, Glass Lewis states:

“As two independent directors on a seven-member board that will include two additional independent directors to be appointed by the reconstituted board following the annual meeting, we believe the Politan nominees would have a c lear mandate from shareholders and are capable of working constructively with other board members, including Mr. Kiani, with the goal of delivering sustainable value and other positive outcomes for all Masimo shareholders.”

Quentin Koffey, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Politan, stated:

“Glass Lewis and ISS each recommending support for both of our director nominees is a strong validation of the need for meaningful change on Masimo’s Board. Together, Michelle and I stand ready to work constructively with Masimo’s incumbent directors and management team to move past the noise of the campaign and focus on what matters: enhancing long-term value for the Company and all of its stakeholders.”

Politan encourages shareholders to review its presentation, proxy materials and letter to shareholders, all of which are available at www.AdvanceMasimo.com. Shareholders can support real change at Masimo by voting on the BLUE proxy card FOR the election of Michelle Brennan and Quentin Koffey.

