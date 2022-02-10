Masimo Adds Telehealth to Its SafetyNet® Telemonitoring System

Patient Management Platform Combines Clinically Proven Continuous Remote Monitoring, Full-Featured Video-Based Virtual Consultations, EMR Connectivity, and More

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced a major expansion of Masimo SafetyNet® that brings robust, secure video conferencing to the remote patient management and connectivity platform to offer a comprehensive telehealth and telemonitoring solution—and for patients, a better “hospital at home” experience. Now, Masimo SafetyNet allows clinicians and hospitals to schedule and conduct multi-way audio- and video-based virtual appointments with at-home patients through the Masimo SafetyNet smartphone app—while still viewing continuous and spot-check vital signs and other physiological data. By combining the power of advanced remote patient monitoring, including Masimo’s clinically proven SET® pulse oximetry technology, with telemedicine capabilities like virtual visits and the benefits of Masimo’s Hospital Automation™ platform, such as full two-way integration with hospital electronic medical records (EMRs), Masimo SafetyNet enables use of telehealth: the ability to provide full-featured remote care with virtual face-to-face meetings while simultaneously accessing a patient’s continuous physiological data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005395/en/

Masimo SafetyNet® (Photo: Business Wire)

Masimo has integrated TODA, a robust audio and video transcoding technology from LMLabs, to expand Masimo SafetyNet beyond its original remote patient management capabilities. The integrated video solution dynamically adjusts bit rates based on the available bandwidth to transcode live, secure audio and video and ensure the highest quality reproduction with dramatically less required bandwidth. For clinicians, this means they get the best quality virtual visit combined with real-time patient data, no matter where the patient is. Not only are clinicians able to communicate with their patients, but also collaborate with them with the ability to share their screen, launch a digital whiteboard, chat via in-app secure messaging, or invite additional clinicians for more expertise.

For patients, Masimo SafetyNet is now the easiest way to connect with their doctors and care team without having to download additional apps or send in their physiological measurements separately. Their virtual visits are conducted through the same smartphone app that collects their oxygen saturation, pulse rate, respiration rate, temperature, and other data from tetherless Masimo Radius PPG™ and Radius Tº™ sensors. Through the new virtual whiteboard, providers can educate and share additional information as part of the discussion, enriching patient-clinician interactions and allowing them to be tailored to meet each patient’s health and communication needs. The integrated messaging feature offers yet another way for patients to stay in touch with their care teams, when a full video consultation is not needed.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Masimo SafetyNet has been helping clinicians save and improve patients’ lives at home and in the hospital, around the world, since the start of the pandemic. With the addition of advanced telehealth capabilities, our already powerful remote monitoring solution becomes an even more comprehensive platform.”

Designed to help providers remotely manage patient care, Masimo SafetyNet is a secure, scalable, cloud-based patient management platform that features clinical-grade spot-checking and continuous measurements, CarePrograms (customizable digital care plans), remote patient surveillance, and flexible, automated, two-way integration with hospital EMR systems – now augmented with video telemedicine. First developed for use during the COVID pandemic, for lower-acuity patients recovering or quarantining at home, Masimo SafetyNet has expanded use to post-surgical patients, patients with a variety of chronic conditions, and to patients with episodic illnesses, including fever. The platform helps seamlessly extend care from the hospital to the home (or any other location outside of the hospital or doctor’s office) by collecting monitoring data from the fingertip and chest-worn sensors, relayed to the patient’s smartphone with Bluetooth®, and from there to the secure Masimo SafetyNet cloud. Using the web-based clinician portal, doctors and other clinicians can keep an eye on patients’ physiological progress from afar, intervening if a patient’s condition appears to worsen, and now with the ability to conduct comprehensive virtual visits as well.

@Masimo | #Masimo

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2021-22 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO 2 accuracy on RD SET® sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO 2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica™, Halo ION™, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet™. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Published clinical studies on pulse oximetry and the benefits of Masimo SET® can be found on our website at http://www.masimo.com. Comparative studies include independent and objective studies which are comprised of abstracts presented at scientific meetings and peer-reviewed journal articles. Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan 8;338. Taenzer A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry surveillance on rescue events and intensive care unit transfers: a before-and-after concurrence study. Anesthesiology. 2010:112(2):282-287. Taenzer A et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath S et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. McGrath S et al. Inpatient Respiratory Arrest Associated With Sedative and Analgesic Medications: Impact of Continuous Monitoring on Patient Mortality and Severe Morbidity. J Patient Saf. 2020 14 Mar. DOI: 10.1097/PTS.0000000000000696. Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo SafetyNet®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo’s unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo SafetyNet, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which may be obtained for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today’s date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005395/en/