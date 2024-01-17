Masimo welcomes the Federal Circuit?s ruling to lift the temporary stay on the import ban of certain Apple Watch models. This decision reinstates the U.S. International Trade Commission?s import ban and cease and desist order on Apple watches that were found to infringe Masimo?s patented pulse oximetry technology. Masimo has previously made available a study showing that Apple Watch?s pulse oximetry missed over 90% of potentially life-threatening events.

The Apple Watch pulse oximeter was not cleared by the United Stated Food and Drug Administration for medical use. On the other hand, the Masimo W1® health watch was recently cleared by the FDA for its indicated medical uses, including continuous pulse oximetry. Masimo?s pulse oximetry technology is used on over 200 million patients in hospitals a year1 and has been proven to help save babies?

eyesight in the neonatal ICU, detect critical congenital heart defects in newborns, and save the lives of patients in post-surgical wards who are taking opioids.