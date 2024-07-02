On July 1, 2024, Masimo Corporation?s Chief Operating Officer, Bilal Muhsin, announced that he would resign if Politan Capital Management, L.P. takes control of the company and CEO Joe Kiani is removed, according to a regulatory filing. Bilal Muhsin also stated that he strongly disagrees with the false accusations made by Politan Capital in its recent fight letter and deck and have no intention of remaining with the Company if Quentin Koffey and Politan Capital take control of it.
Masimo Corporation
Equities
MASI
US5747951003
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|116.4 USD
|-7.58%
|-9.58%
|-0.69%
|06:00am
|Masimo Corporation Provides Information to Shareholders
|CI
|Jul. 01
|Masimo Corporation Posts Materials to its Website
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.69%
|6.69B
|+75.69%
|12.57B
|-29.60%
|6.98B
|+9.17%
|5.18B
|+15.44%
|4.18B
|-24.25%
|3.81B
|-22.69%
|2.8B
|-1.49%
|2B
|+16.21%
|1.84B
|+1.71%
|1.83B
