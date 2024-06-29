Investor Presentation

June 2024

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, among others, statements about our expectations, plans, strategies or prospects. We generally use the words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "assume," "guide," "target," "forecast," "see," "seek," "can," "should," "could," "would," "intend," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "is confident that," "future," "opportunity," "work toward," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this presentation are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Masimo's current expectations are more fully described in Masimo's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are available online at www.sec.gov, www.masimo.com or upon request.

The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude certain items that are more fully described in the Appendix. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company's on-going core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in understanding the Company's core net operating results on an on-going basis: non-GAAP revenue (constant currency), pro-formanon-GAAP revenue (constant currency), pro-formanon-GAAP revenue growth (constant currency), non- GAAP gross profit/margin %, non-GAAP SG&A expense (prior definition and updated definition), non-GAAP R&D expense, non-GAAP litigation settlements and awards, non-GAAP impairment charge, non-GAAP operating expense % (prior definition and updated definition), non-GAAP operating profit/margin % (prior definition and updated definition), non- GAAP non-operating income (expense), non-GAAP provision for income taxes (prior definition and updated definition), non-GAAP net income (loss) (prior definition and updated definition), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share (prior definition and updated definition). This presentation also includes certain preliminary estimated information of a potential separation of the Company's consumer business for illustrative and informational purposes and further adjusted for separation items. See "Disclaimer Regarding Potential Separation" on the next slide for additional information. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the company's core operating results with those of other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important in the evaluation of the Company's performance and uses these measures to better understand and evaluate our business. For additional financial details, including GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.masimo.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

2

Disclaimer Regarding Potential Separation

On March 22, 2024, Masimo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized management to evaluate a proposed separation of the company's consumer business (the "Potential Separation"). Masimo's Board of Directors and management are in the process of evaluating the proposed structure of the Potential Separation. Slides 16-18 of this presentation include estimates and projections of the financial impact of the Potential Separation; however, the estimates and projections are being provided solely for illustrative and informational purposes and do not purport to contain or present all information relating to any Potential Separation. Moreover, the method, structure, timing and terms of any Potential Separation are still under consideration and have not been determined, approved or finalized, and the final method, structure, timing and terms of any Potential Separation, including the separation of assets and liabilities, may differ materially from what is presented and estimated on Slides 4 and 15-23 (collectively, the "Separation Discussion Slides"). There can be no assurance that any Potential Separation that may be implemented will be similar in structure to the structure illustrated or discussed on the Separation Discussion Slides, that any Potential Separation may be effected at all or the timing of any Potential Separation. Additionally, the estimates on the Separation Discussion Slides are illustrative projections that were calculated using the midpoint of Masimo's 2024 consolidated guidance, which is based on management's cu rrent expectations and beliefs, but is subject to uncertainty and risks, and also relies on a number of assumptions and adjustments as described on the Separation Discussion Slides. Accordingly, all of the information on the Separation Discussion Slides relating to the Potential Separation constitute "forward-looking statements" as described on Slide 2 of this presentation entitled "Safe Harbor Statement". Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including in respect of the financial or operating outlook for the potential separated businesses (including, without limitation, the realization of any expected efficiencies or cost savings).

The forward-looking statements on the Separation Discussion Slides are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause the actual results of any Potential Separation to differ materially and adversely from those illustrated on the Separation Discussion Slides as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to the ability to effect or complete any Potential Separation on the terms described on the Separation Discussion Slides, or at all, and to meet any of the conditions related thereto; the approval of any Potential Separation by Masimo's Board of Directors; the ability of the separated businesses to be successful; expectations around the financial impact of any Potential Separation; potential uncertainty during the pendency of any Potential Separation that could affect Masimo's financial performance; the possibility that any Potential Separation will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all; the possibility that any Potential Separation will not achieve its intended benefits; the possibility of disruption, including changes to existing business relationships, disputes, litigation or unanticipated costs in connection with any Potential Separation; the impact that any Potential Separation may have on our employees; the uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Masimo prior to and following completion of any Potential Separation; negative effects of the announcement or pendency of any Potential Separation on the market price of Masimo's securities and/or on the financial performance of Masimo; evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; actions by third parties, including government agencies; as well as other factors more fully described in Masimo's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are available online at www.sec.gov, www.masimo.com or upon request.

Except as required by applicable law, Masimo assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to, provide any additional or updated information or to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Nothing in this presentation will, under any circumstances (including by reason of this presentation remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other presentation or publication with respect to Masimo or the Potential Separation), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Masimo or any Potential Separation since the date of this presentation.

3

Executive Summary

Masimo's

Healthcare

Business

Remains on

Track for

Growth

Executing a

Multipronged

Margin

Expansion

Strategy

Executing a

Plan to

Meaningfully

Increase

Earnings

Power

Separation

of Consumer

Business

  • Masimo's successful and aggressive focus on expanding footprint with existing customers and winning new customers has built a solid foundation for resuming strong growth in the professional healthcare business.
    o Value of incremental new contracts won in 2023 exceeded previous record high set amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    o As a result of record contracting in 2023 and Q1 2024, unrecognized contract revenue has reached levels that support achieving at least high-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2024.
  • Driver installed base has increased 60% from 1.6 million drivers in 2017 to 2.6 million as of Q1 2024.
  • At the same time, consumable revenue per driver has grown from pre-COVID levels, driven by continued strong utilization, increasing adoption of premium rainbow™ sensors and ongoing development of new applications and use cases.
  • 5-yeargoal of ~30% operating margin for the professional healthcare business, up from ~24% for 2024E, driven by: o Increasing gross margin from 62.5% (in line with industry peers) to 66%, contributing 350 bps of margin expansion.
    o Reducing R&D expenses from ~9% - 10% (in line with industry peers) to ~8 - 9%, contributing ~100 bps of margin improvement.
    o Reducing SG&A expenses from ~29% (lower than industry peers) to ~28%, contributing ~100 bps of margin improvement.
  • 5-yeargoal of ~$8 earnings per share for the professional healthcare business, driven by:
    o ~7 - 10% revenue growth, attributable to continued share gains for SET pulse oximetry and increasing adoption of high- growth technology platforms (rainbow & hemodynamics, capnography & gas, brain monitoring, hospital automation and telehealth).
    o ~550 basis points of operating margin expansion.
    o Strong cash flow generation to retire debt and eliminate interest expense, partially offset by additional share issuances related to equity-based compensation. We are not assuming cash from the separation in this growth to ~$8 per share.
  • Pursuing a separation that would result in two separate companies (consumer and professional healthcare).
  • Key objectives of a separation:
    o Maximize shareholder value as well as give both consumer and professional healthcare the best path for success. o Full deconsolidation of the financial statements for the two businesses.
    o Improve profitability of the professional healthcare business (2024E: 23.2% to 24.8% operating margin post-separation).(1)
    o If a separation transaction results in cash proceeds, opportunity to immediately reduce interest expense (2024E: ~$47MM or ~$0.63 per share).(1)

Note:

4

1. This preliminary estimate is being provided solely for illustrative and informational purposes. Masimo is currently evaluating the structure of any potential separation of its consumer business, and the method, structure, timing and terms of any such potential separation are still under consideration and have not been determined, approved or finalized. See Slide 3 entitled "Disclaimer Regarding Potential Separation" for additional factors to consider in evaluating and reviewing the information presented on this slide.

Masimo's Healthcare Business Remains on Track for Growth

Summary

Strong Track Record

of Performance

Customer Contracting

Supports Future

Growth

Healthcare Business Remains on Track for Growth

  • Since 2017, total consumable and service revenue has grown on average 10% per year.
    • SET pulse oximetry consumable revenues have grown 8% per year clearly consistently taking market share.
    • Consumable revenues for Masimo's high-growth categories (rainbow & hemodynamics, capnography & gas and brain monitoring) have grown more than 20% per year, both individually and in the aggregate.
  • Following a record year in 2023, the company achieved a record first quarter in 2024 in terms of contracting and converting healthcare customers to Masimo technologies, again taking market share.
    • In Q1 2024, the incremental value of new contracts more than doubled any previous first quarter period from 2017 to 2022.
    • Unrecognized contract revenue reached $1.5 Billion in Q1 2024, representing an 11% increase over Q1 2023.
  • Based on Q1 2024 results, the healthcare business remains on track to achieve at least high-single-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2024 and beyond.
    • Consumable and service revenues (~88% of healthcare revenue) are on track to achieve double-digit growth.
    • Partially offset by a temporary decline in capital equipment and other revenue (~12% of healthcare revenue), but we are seeing and continue to expect capital to improve throughout the year.

Incremental Value of New Contracts (1)

$MM

Unrecognized Contract Revenue (3)

$MM, as of the end of the first quarter of each year

$380

$215

$167 $179

$131

$390 $402

$347

$529

$1,508

$1,364

$1,209

$878

$777

$614

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024 (2)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Notes:

5

1.

Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.

2.

Reflects annualized figures for 2024 based on Q1 2024 incremental value of new contracts.

3.

Represents Masimo's Unrecognized Contract Revenue (as defined in Masimo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2024). Masimo started reporting unrecognized contract revenue in fiscal year 2018.

Masimo's Healthcare Business Remains on Track for Growth

Key Business KPI / Metrics

Incremental Value of New Contracts(1) $MM, through the first quarter of each year

$100

$81

$48

$40

$27

$34

$19

$16

Driver Installed Base

# of Units (MM)

2.16

1.71

1.84

1.60

2.30

2.47 2.56 2.57

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Total Consumable & Service Revenue

Consumable & Service Revenue Per Driver

$MM, shown at constant currency(2)

$1,123 $1,085

$ / Driver

$1,202

$455

$429

$468

$424

$606

$676

$988

$861

$762

$396

$380

$413

$398

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

(Annualized) (3)

(Annualized) (3)

Notes:

  1. Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
  2. The information presented is based on constant currency exchange rates used by management for 2024 financial planning and analysis purposes. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
  3. Reflects annualized figures for 2024 based on Q1 2024 consumable & service revenue.

6

Masimo's Healthcare Business Remains on Track for Growth

Growing Consumable & Service Revenue Across All Technology Platforms

SET Pulse Oximetry | Consumable & Service Revenue

Rainbow & Hemodynamics | Consumable & Service Revenue

Shown at constant currency(1)

Shown at constant currency(1)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

(Annualized) (2)

(Annualized) (2)

Capnography & Gas Monitoring | Consumable & Service Revenue

Brain Monitoring | Consumable & Service Revenue

Shown at constant currency(1)

Shown at constant currency(1)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

(Annualized) (2)

(Annualized) (2)

Notes:

  1. The information presented is based on constant currency exchange rates used by management for 2024 financial planning and analysis purposes. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
  2. Reflects annualized figures for 2024 based on Q1 2024 consumable & service revenue.

7

Masimo Has Built a Leading Noninvasive Monitoring Portfolio Delivering Outsized Growth

Market Segment

Total Addressable

Market

Masimo LT

Masimo's Unique Right to Win

Market

Growth

Growth

SET Pulse Oximetry

Only pulse oximetry with proven clinical outcomes

Best-in-class accuracy

(~73% Healthcare Revenue

~$3 Billion

~3-4%

6-8%

Tetherless sensing technology

Contribution)

Provides a pathway to breakthrough innovation

Rainbow &

Unrivaled clinical outcomes

Hemodynamics

~$2 Billion

N/A

10%+

Innovation continues with the introduction of 12 additional parameters from a

single noninvasive sensor

(~15% Healthcare Revenue

Comprehensive, integrated hemodynamic solution with LiDCO

Contribution)

NomoLine

Completion of portfolio of products

Capnography & Gas

Improved patient comfort with more ergonomically designed cannulas

Monitoring

~$1 Billion

~10%

10-20%

Patented NomoLine moisture wicking technology improves accuracy and

(~4% Healthcare Revenue

extends product life

Third-party compatibility with NomoLine-O sampling lines

Contribution)

SedLine & O3 Brain

Complete brain monitoring solution on one platform

Ergonomically designed sensors to allow simultaneous monitoring of both

Monitoring

~$300 Million

~5-7%

10-20%

sedation and cerebral oximetry

Continued innovation with new parameters such as ΔcHb and new applications

(~4% Healthcare Revenue

including somatic oximetry

Contribution)

Full range of FDA approved sensors across all patient populations

Most advanced wearable and tetherless sensing technology

Hospital Automation

One platform across the continuum of care with the largest 3rd party

interoperability library

& Telemonitoring(1)

~$22.5 Billion

N/A

20%+

Acuity adaptable solutions designed to enhance workflow, improve outcomes

(~4% Healthcare Revenue

and drive better clinician and patient experience

Contribution)

Opioid Halo™ is the first and only FDA-authorized device to alert you in the

event of an opioid overdose

Note:

1. Includes telehealth, opioid solutions and other revenues

8

Masimo Has Created Multiple Waves of Innovation to Support Sustainable Long-Term Growth

Masimo's Innovation Has Led to Multiple Growth Levers and Opportunity to Gain Market Share

Total Addressable Market(1)

$ in Billions

$20.0

$4.3

$4.0

$3.0

$2.0

$1.0

$-

Mature Markets

Pulse Oximetry, Capnography &

Brain Monitoring

Masimo's Current Share

$20.0

Unpenetrated Addressable Market

General Floor Opportunity

$2.5

$2.0

Growth Markets

Rainbow

Hospital

Telemonitoring (2)

& Hemodynamics

Automation

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Wave

Wave

Wave

Wave

Notes:

1. Market estimates based on internal data, iData, and Futuresource.9

2. Telemonitoring includes telehealth, opioid solutions and other revenues

Masimo's Long History of Disruptive Innovation

FIRST

EVER

Measure-through

1.5% SpO2

Motion

Motion & Low

FIRST

Accuracy

PerfusionTM Pulse

EVER

FIRST

Oximetry

SpMet®

EVER

3% SpO2

SpHb®

Motion

Next Gen

O3®

SedLine®

RRp®

Accuracy

FIRST

FIRST

FIRST

EVER

EVER

EVER

Masimo

SpCO®

PVi®

RRa®

ORi

SpHb®

founded

2.0

2024

1989

2000

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2011

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Radical®

Patient

NomoLine®

Root®

MightySat® Rx

Root Vital

Replica®

Radius

Centroid®

Radius

Opioid

Stork™

SafetyNet™

Signs Check

PPG®

VSM

Halo™

OTC

Radical-7®

EMMA®

Radius-7®

Rad-97®

UniView® Rad-67®

Masimo SoftFlow

Masimo W1® AAT™

Telehealth

SafetyNet®

with Radius To™

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Masimo Corporation published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 22:08:22 UTC.