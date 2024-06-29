Investor Presentation
June 2024
Executive Summary
Masimo's
Healthcare
Business
Remains on
Track for
Growth
Executing a
Multipronged
Margin
Expansion
Strategy
Executing a
Plan to
Meaningfully
Increase
Earnings
Power
Separation
of Consumer
Business
-
Masimo's successful and aggressive focus on expanding footprint with existing customers and winning new customers has built a solid foundation for resuming strong growth in the professional healthcare business.
o Value of incremental new contracts won in 2023 exceeded previous record high set amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
o As a result of record contracting in 2023 and Q1 2024, unrecognized contract revenue has reached levels that support achieving at least high-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2024.
- Driver installed base has increased 60% from 1.6 million drivers in 2017 to 2.6 million as of Q1 2024.
- At the same time, consumable revenue per driver has grown from pre-COVID levels, driven by continued strong utilization, increasing adoption of premium rainbow™ sensors and ongoing development of new applications and use cases.
- 5-yeargoal of ~30% operating margin for the professional healthcare business, up from ~24% for 2024E, driven by: o Increasing gross margin from 62.5% (in line with industry peers) to 66%, contributing 350 bps of margin expansion.
o Reducing R&D expenses from ~9% - 10% (in line with industry peers) to ~8 - 9%, contributing ~100 bps of margin improvement.
o Reducing SG&A expenses from ~29% (lower than industry peers) to ~28%, contributing ~100 bps of margin improvement.
- 5-yeargoal of ~$8 earnings per share for the professional healthcare business, driven by:
o ~7 - 10% revenue growth, attributable to continued share gains for SET pulse oximetry and increasing adoption of high- growth technology platforms (rainbow & hemodynamics, capnography & gas, brain monitoring, hospital automation and telehealth).
o ~550 basis points of operating margin expansion.
o Strong cash flow generation to retire debt and eliminate interest expense, partially offset by additional share issuances related to equity-based compensation. We are not assuming cash from the separation in this growth to ~$8 per share.
- Pursuing a separation that would result in two separate companies (consumer and professional healthcare).
-
Key objectives of a separation:
o Maximize shareholder value as well as give both consumer and professional healthcare the best path for success. o Full deconsolidation of the financial statements for the two businesses.
o Improve profitability of the professional healthcare business (2024E: 23.2% to 24.8% operating margin post-separation).(1)
o If a separation transaction results in cash proceeds, opportunity to immediately reduce interest expense (2024E: ~$47MM or ~$0.63 per share).(1)
Note:
1. This preliminary estimate is being provided solely for illustrative and informational purposes. Masimo is currently evaluating the structure of any potential separation of its consumer business, and the method, structure, timing and terms of any such potential separation are still under consideration and have not been determined, approved or finalized. See Slide 3 entitled "Disclaimer Regarding Potential Separation" for additional factors to consider in evaluating and reviewing the information presented on this slide.
Masimo's Healthcare Business Remains on Track for Growth
Summary
Strong Track Record
of Performance
Customer Contracting
Supports Future
Growth
Healthcare Business Remains on Track for Growth
- Since 2017, total consumable and service revenue has grown on average 10% per year.
- SET pulse oximetry consumable revenues have grown 8% per year clearly consistently taking market share.
- Consumable revenues for Masimo's high-growth categories (rainbow & hemodynamics, capnography & gas and brain monitoring) have grown more than 20% per year, both individually and in the aggregate.
- Following a record year in 2023, the company achieved a record first quarter in 2024 in terms of contracting and converting healthcare customers to Masimo technologies, again taking market share.
- In Q1 2024, the incremental value of new contracts more than doubled any previous first quarter period from 2017 to 2022.
- Unrecognized contract revenue reached $1.5 Billion in Q1 2024, representing an 11% increase over Q1 2023.
- Based on Q1 2024 results, the healthcare business remains on track to achieve at least high-single-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2024 and beyond.
- Consumable and service revenues (~88% of healthcare revenue) are on track to achieve double-digit growth.
- Partially offset by a temporary decline in capital equipment and other revenue (~12% of healthcare revenue), but we are seeing and continue to expect capital to improve throughout the year.
Incremental Value of New Contracts (1)
$MM
Unrecognized Contract Revenue (3)
$MM, as of the end of the first quarter of each year
$380
$215
$167 $179
$131
$390 $402
$347
$529
$1,508
$1,364
$1,209
$878
$777
$614
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024 (2)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
1.
Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
2.
Reflects annualized figures for 2024 based on Q1 2024 incremental value of new contracts.
3.
Represents Masimo's Unrecognized Contract Revenue (as defined in Masimo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2024). Masimo started reporting unrecognized contract revenue in fiscal year 2018.
Masimo's Healthcare Business Remains on Track for Growth
Key Business KPI / Metrics
Incremental Value of New Contracts(1) $MM, through the first quarter of each year
$100
$81
$48
$40
$27
$34
$19
$16
Driver Installed Base
# of Units (MM)
2.16
1.71
1.84
1.60
2.30
2.47 2.56 2.57
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Total Consumable & Service Revenue
Consumable & Service Revenue Per Driver
$MM, shown at constant currency(2)
$1,123 $1,085
$ / Driver
$1,202
$455
$429
$468
$424
$606
$676
$988
$861
$762
$396
$380
$413
$398
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
(Annualized) (3)
(Annualized) (3)
- Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
- The information presented is based on constant currency exchange rates used by management for 2024 financial planning and analysis purposes. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
- Reflects annualized figures for 2024 based on Q1 2024 consumable & service revenue.
Masimo's Healthcare Business Remains on Track for Growth
Growing Consumable & Service Revenue Across All Technology Platforms
SET Pulse Oximetry | Consumable & Service Revenue
Rainbow & Hemodynamics | Consumable & Service Revenue
Shown at constant currency(1)
Shown at constant currency(1)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
(Annualized) (2)
(Annualized) (2)
Capnography & Gas Monitoring | Consumable & Service Revenue
Brain Monitoring | Consumable & Service Revenue
Shown at constant currency(1)
Shown at constant currency(1)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
(Annualized) (2)
(Annualized) (2)
- The information presented is based on constant currency exchange rates used by management for 2024 financial planning and analysis purposes. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
- Reflects annualized figures for 2024 based on Q1 2024 consumable & service revenue.
Masimo Has Built a Leading Noninvasive Monitoring Portfolio Delivering Outsized Growth
Market Segment
Total Addressable
Market
Masimo LT
Masimo's Unique Right to Win
Market
Growth
Growth
SET Pulse Oximetry
•
Only pulse oximetry with proven clinical outcomes
•
Best-in-class accuracy
(~73% Healthcare Revenue
~$3 Billion
~3-4%
6-8%
•
Tetherless sensing technology
Contribution)
•
Provides a pathway to breakthrough innovation
Rainbow &
•
Unrivaled clinical outcomes
Hemodynamics
~$2 Billion
N/A
10%+
•
Innovation continues with the introduction of 12 additional parameters from a
single noninvasive sensor
(~15% Healthcare Revenue
•
Comprehensive, integrated hemodynamic solution with LiDCO
Contribution)
NomoLine
•
Completion of portfolio of products
Capnography & Gas
•
Improved patient comfort with more ergonomically designed cannulas
Monitoring
~$1 Billion
~10%
10-20%
•
Patented NomoLine moisture wicking technology improves accuracy and
(~4% Healthcare Revenue
extends product life
•
Third-party compatibility with NomoLine-O sampling lines
Contribution)
SedLine & O3 Brain
•
Complete brain monitoring solution on one platform
•
Ergonomically designed sensors to allow simultaneous monitoring of both
Monitoring
~$300 Million
~5-7%
10-20%
•
sedation and cerebral oximetry
Continued innovation with new parameters such as ΔcHb and new applications
(~4% Healthcare Revenue
including somatic oximetry
Contribution)
•
Full range of FDA approved sensors across all patient populations
•
Most advanced wearable and tetherless sensing technology
Hospital Automation
•
One platform across the continuum of care with the largest 3rd party
interoperability library
& Telemonitoring(1)
~$22.5 Billion
N/A
20%+
•
Acuity adaptable solutions designed to enhance workflow, improve outcomes
(~4% Healthcare Revenue
and drive better clinician and patient experience
Contribution)
•
Opioid Halo™ is the first and only FDA-authorized device to alert you in the
event of an opioid overdose
1. Includes telehealth, opioid solutions and other revenues
8
Masimo Has Created Multiple Waves of Innovation to Support Sustainable Long-Term Growth
Masimo's Innovation Has Led to Multiple Growth Levers and Opportunity to Gain Market Share
Total Addressable Market(1)
$ in Billions
$20.0
$4.3
$4.0
$3.0
$2.0
$1.0
$-
Mature Markets
Pulse Oximetry, Capnography &
Brain Monitoring
Masimo's Current Share
$20.0
Unpenetrated Addressable Market
General Floor Opportunity
$2.5
$2.0
Growth Markets
Rainbow
Hospital
Telemonitoring (2)
& Hemodynamics
Automation
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Wave
Wave
Wave
Wave
1. Market estimates based on internal data, iData, and Futuresource.9
2. Telemonitoring includes telehealth, opioid solutions and other revenues
Masimo's Long History of Disruptive Innovation
FIRST
EVER
Measure-through
1.5% SpO2
Motion
Motion & Low
FIRST
Accuracy
PerfusionTM Pulse
EVER
FIRST
Oximetry
SpMet®
EVER
3% SpO2
SpHb®
Motion
Next Gen
O3®
SedLine®
RRp®
Accuracy
FIRST
FIRST
FIRST
EVER
EVER
EVER
Masimo
SpCO®
PVi®
RRa®
ORi™
SpHb®
founded
2.0
2024
1989
2000
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2011
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Radical®
Patient
NomoLine®
Root®
MightySat® Rx
Root Vital
Replica®
Radius
Centroid®
Radius
Opioid
Stork™
SafetyNet™
Signs Check
PPG®
VSM™
Halo™
OTC
Radical-7®
EMMA®
Radius-7®
Rad-97®
UniView® Rad-67®
Masimo SoftFlow™
Masimo W1® AAT™
Telehealth
SafetyNet®
with Radius To™
