Preliminary Second Quarter 2024 Revenue and Select Financial Results
July 9, 2024
Preliminary Results | Second Quarter 2024
- Consolidated revenue is expected to be approximately $496 million, including Healthcare revenues of approximately $344 million and Non-Healthcare revenues of approximately $152 million.
- Healthcare revenue growth is expected to be 22% on a reported basis and 23% on a constant currency basis(1).
- Consumable and service revenue growth is expected to be 29%, partially offset by a 9% decline in capital equipment and other revenues(1).
- Incremental value of new healthcare contracts(2) is expected to be $134 million.
- Driver shipments(3) are expected to be 58 thousand.
- Annualized consumable and service revenue per driver is expected to be $481, representing 25% growth(1).
Incremental Value of New Contracts(1)
$MM
$134
$104
20232024
Second Quarter
Total Healthcare Revenue
$MM, shown at constant currency(1)
$346
$281
20232024
Second Quarter
Total Consumable & Service Revenue
$MM, shown at constant currency(1)
$313
$242
20232024
Second Quarter
Notes:
- The information presented is based on calculations holding exchange rates constant with the prior year period for comparison purposes.
- Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
- Represents shipments of non-invasive technology boards and instruments, excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters.
3
Preliminary Results | Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter 2024
- Consolidated revenue is expected to be approximately $989 million, including Healthcare revenues of approximately $683 million and Non-Healthcare revenues of approximately $306 million.
- Healthcare revenue growth is expected to be 9% on both a reported and constant currency basis(1).
- Consumable and service revenue growth is expected to be 14%, partially offset by a 16% decline in capital equipment and other revenues(1).
- Incremental value of new healthcare contracts(2) is expected to be $234 million.
- Driver shipments(3) are expected to be 108 thousand.
- Annualized consumable and service revenue per driver is expected to be $476, representing 11% growth(1).
Incremental Value of New Contracts(1)
$MM
$234
$186
Total Healthcare Revenue
$MM, shown at constant currency(1)
$687
$628
Total Consumable & Service Revenue
$MM, shown at constant currency(1)
$615
$538
20232024
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter
2023
2024
2023
2024
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter
Notes:
- The information presented is based on calculations holding exchange rates constant with the prior year period for comparison purposes.
- Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
- Represents shipments of non-invasive technology boards and instruments, excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters.
4
Professional Healthcare | Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter
Key Performance Indicators (KPI)
Incremental Value of New Contracts(1)
$MM
$234
$186
$129
$126
$59
$76
$58
$42
Driver Installed Base
# of Units (MM)
2.22
2.01
1.65
1.78
1.55
2.39
2.52 2.58
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
As of the End of the Second Quarter of Each Year
Total Consumable & Service Revenue
$MM, shown at constant currency(2)
Consumable & Service Revenue Per Driver
Annualized Revenue $ per Driver(3)
$472
$474
$303 $333
$384 $425
$563 $538
$480
$612
$431 $423 $432
$392 $404
$426
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year
Notes:
- Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
- The information presented is based on constant currency exchange rates used by management for 2024 financial planning and analysis purposes. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
- Reflects annualized figures for 2024 based on year-to-date consumable & service revenue.
5
Professional Healthcare | Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter
Consumable Revenue by Technology Platform
SET Pulse Oximetry | Consumable Revenue
Rainbow & Hemodynamics | Consumable Revenue
Shown at constant currency(1)
Shown at constant currency(1)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year
Capnography & Gas Monitoring | Consumable Revenue
Brain Monitoring | Consumable Revenue
Shown at constant currency(1)
Shown at constant currency(1)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year
Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year
Notes:
1. The information presented is based on constant currency exchange rates used by management for 2024 financial planning and analysis purposes. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
6
Appendix
Revenue
(Unaudited; in millions, except percentages) (1,2)
Quarterly Performance
Year-To-Date
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
YTD 2023
YTD 2024
Revenue
Healthcare
347
281
308
340
340
344
628
683
Non-Healthcare
218
174
171
209
153
152
393
306
GAAP revenue
$565
$455
$479
$549
$493
$496
$1,020
$989
Healthcare
6
2
(1)
(1)
2
2
8
3
Non-Healthcare
N/A
N/A
(2)
(4)
1
3
N/A
4
Constant currency adjustments
$6
$2
($2)
($5)
$3
$5
$8
$7
Healthcare
352
283
307
339
341
346
635
687
Non-Healthcare
218
174
170
205
154
155
393
310
Non-GAAP revenue (constant currency)
$571
$457
$477
$544
$495
$501
$1,028
$996
Healthcare
14%
-21%
-6%
-3%
-2%
22%
-5%
9%
Non-Healthcare
N/A
N/A
-23%
-21%
-30%
-13%
88%
-22%
GAAP revenue growth
86%
-19%
-13%
-11%
-13%
9%
17%
-3%
Healthcare
16%
-21%
-6%
-4%
-2%
23%
-4%
9%
Non-Healthcare
N/A
N/A
-24%
-23%
-29%
-11%
88%
-21%
Non-GAAP revenue growth (constant currency)
88%
-19%
-13%
-12%
-12%
10%
18%
-2%
Pro Forma Revenue (3)
Healthcare
347
281
308
340
340
344
628
683
Non-Healthcare
218
174
171
209
153
152
393
306
GAAP revenue
$565
$455
$479
$549
$493
$496
$1,020
$989
Healthcare
6
2
(1)
(1)
2
2
8
3
Non-Healthcare
10
4
(2)
(4)
1
3
13
4
Constant currency adjustments
$15
$6
($2)
($5)
$3
$5
$21
$7
Healthcare
352
283
307
339
341
346
635
687
Non-Healthcare
228
178
170
205
154
155
406
310
Non-GAAP revenue (constant currency)
$580
$461
$477
$544
$495
$501
$1,041
$996
Healthcare
14%
-21%
-6%
-3%
-2%
22%
-10%
9%
Non-Healthcare
-13%
-19%
-23%
-21%
-30%
-13%
-19%
-22%
GAAP revenue growth
2%
-20%
-13%
-11%
-13%
9%
-14%
-3%
Healthcare
16%
-21%
-6%
-4%
-2%
23%
-9%
9%
Non-Healthcare
-9%
-17%
-24%
-23%
-29%
-11%
-16%
-21%
Non-GAAP revenue growth (constant currency)
5%
-19%
-13%
-12%
-12%
10%
-12%
-2%
Notes:
- Totals may not foot due to rounding. Reported amounts may vary from amounts previously reported due to rounding conventions.
- Constant currency adjustments are intended to reflect revenue at prior year foreign exchange rates for comparison purposes.
- Represents pro forma financial information, which is being provided for year-over-year comparison purposes only. Pro forma financial information includes historical results for
8
the acquired Sound United business prior to the transaction date on April 11, 2022.
