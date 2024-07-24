Preliminary Second Quarter 2024 Revenue and Select Financial Results

July 9, 2024

Preliminary Results | Second Quarter 2024

  • Consolidated revenue is expected to be approximately $496 million, including Healthcare revenues of approximately $344 million and Non-Healthcare revenues of approximately $152 million.
  • Healthcare revenue growth is expected to be 22% on a reported basis and 23% on a constant currency basis(1).
  • Consumable and service revenue growth is expected to be 29%, partially offset by a 9% decline in capital equipment and other revenues(1).
  • Incremental value of new healthcare contracts(2) is expected to be $134 million.
  • Driver shipments(3) are expected to be 58 thousand.
  • Annualized consumable and service revenue per driver is expected to be $481, representing 25% growth(1).

Incremental Value of New Contracts(1)

$MM

$134

$104

20232024

Second Quarter

Total Healthcare Revenue

$MM, shown at constant currency(1)

$346

$281

20232024

Second Quarter

Total Consumable & Service Revenue

$MM, shown at constant currency(1)

$313

$242

20232024

Second Quarter

Notes:

  1. The information presented is based on calculations holding exchange rates constant with the prior year period for comparison purposes.
  2. Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
  3. Represents shipments of non-invasive technology boards and instruments, excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters.

3

Preliminary Results | Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter 2024

  • Consolidated revenue is expected to be approximately $989 million, including Healthcare revenues of approximately $683 million and Non-Healthcare revenues of approximately $306 million.
  • Healthcare revenue growth is expected to be 9% on both a reported and constant currency basis(1).
  • Consumable and service revenue growth is expected to be 14%, partially offset by a 16% decline in capital equipment and other revenues(1).
  • Incremental value of new healthcare contracts(2) is expected to be $234 million.
  • Driver shipments(3) are expected to be 108 thousand.
  • Annualized consumable and service revenue per driver is expected to be $476, representing 11% growth(1).

Incremental Value of New Contracts(1)

$MM

$234

$186

Total Healthcare Revenue

$MM, shown at constant currency(1)

$687

$628

Total Consumable & Service Revenue

$MM, shown at constant currency(1)

$615

$538

20232024

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter

2023

2024

2023

2024

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter

Notes:

  1. The information presented is based on calculations holding exchange rates constant with the prior year period for comparison purposes.
  2. Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
  3. Represents shipments of non-invasive technology boards and instruments, excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters.

4

Professional Healthcare | Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter

Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

Incremental Value of New Contracts(1)

$MM

$234

$186

$129

$126

$59

$76

$58

$42

Driver Installed Base

# of Units (MM)

2.22

2.01

1.65

1.78

1.55

2.39

2.52 2.58

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

As of the End of the Second Quarter of Each Year

Total Consumable & Service Revenue

$MM, shown at constant currency(2)

Consumable & Service Revenue Per Driver

Annualized Revenue $ per Driver(3)

$472

$474

$303 $333

$384 $425

$563 $538

$480

$612

$431 $423 $432

$392 $404

$426

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year

Notes:

  1. Represents total contract revenue over the multi-year term of the contracts. Includes contracts with new customers and incremental new contracted business with existing customers. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
  2. The information presented is based on constant currency exchange rates used by management for 2024 financial planning and analysis purposes. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.
  3. Reflects annualized figures for 2024 based on year-to-date consumable & service revenue.

5

Professional Healthcare | Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter

Consumable Revenue by Technology Platform

SET Pulse Oximetry | Consumable Revenue

Rainbow & Hemodynamics | Consumable Revenue

Shown at constant currency(1)

Shown at constant currency(1)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year

Capnography & Gas Monitoring | Consumable Revenue

Brain Monitoring | Consumable Revenue

Shown at constant currency(1)

Shown at constant currency(1)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year

Year-to-Date Through the Second Quarter of Each Year

Notes:

1. The information presented is based on constant currency exchange rates used by management for 2024 financial planning and analysis purposes. Management uses this information to analyze business trends.

6

Appendix

Revenue

(Unaudited; in millions, except percentages) (1,2)

Quarterly Performance

Year-To-Date

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

YTD 2023

YTD 2024

Revenue

Healthcare

347

281

308

340

340

344

628

683

Non-Healthcare

218

174

171

209

153

152

393

306

GAAP revenue

$565

$455

$479

$549

$493

$496

$1,020

$989

Healthcare

6

2

(1)

(1)

2

2

8

3

Non-Healthcare

N/A

N/A

(2)

(4)

1

3

N/A

4

Constant currency adjustments

$6

$2

($2)

($5)

$3

$5

$8

$7

Healthcare

352

283

307

339

341

346

635

687

Non-Healthcare

218

174

170

205

154

155

393

310

Non-GAAP revenue (constant currency)

$571

$457

$477

$544

$495

$501

$1,028

$996

Healthcare

14%

-21%

-6%

-3%

-2%

22%

-5%

9%

Non-Healthcare

N/A

N/A

-23%

-21%

-30%

-13%

88%

-22%

GAAP revenue growth

86%

-19%

-13%

-11%

-13%

9%

17%

-3%

Healthcare

16%

-21%

-6%

-4%

-2%

23%

-4%

9%

Non-Healthcare

N/A

N/A

-24%

-23%

-29%

-11%

88%

-21%

Non-GAAP revenue growth (constant currency)

88%

-19%

-13%

-12%

-12%

10%

18%

-2%

Pro Forma Revenue (3)

Healthcare

347

281

308

340

340

344

628

683

Non-Healthcare

218

174

171

209

153

152

393

306

GAAP revenue

$565

$455

$479

$549

$493

$496

$1,020

$989

Healthcare

6

2

(1)

(1)

2

2

8

3

Non-Healthcare

10

4

(2)

(4)

1

3

13

4

Constant currency adjustments

$15

$6

($2)

($5)

$3

$5

$21

$7

Healthcare

352

283

307

339

341

346

635

687

Non-Healthcare

228

178

170

205

154

155

406

310

Non-GAAP revenue (constant currency)

$580

$461

$477

$544

$495

$501

$1,041

$996

Healthcare

14%

-21%

-6%

-3%

-2%

22%

-10%

9%

Non-Healthcare

-13%

-19%

-23%

-21%

-30%

-13%

-19%

-22%

GAAP revenue growth

2%

-20%

-13%

-11%

-13%

9%

-14%

-3%

Healthcare

16%

-21%

-6%

-4%

-2%

23%

-9%

9%

Non-Healthcare

-9%

-17%

-24%

-23%

-29%

-11%

-16%

-21%

Non-GAAP revenue growth (constant currency)

5%

-19%

-13%

-12%

-12%

10%

-12%

-2%

Notes:

  1. Totals may not foot due to rounding. Reported amounts may vary from amounts previously reported due to rounding conventions.
  2. Constant currency adjustments are intended to reflect revenue at prior year foreign exchange rates for comparison purposes.
  3. Represents pro forma financial information, which is being provided for year-over-year comparison purposes only. Pro forma financial information includes historical results for

8

the acquired Sound United business prior to the transaction date on April 11, 2022.

