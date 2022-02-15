Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Masimo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASI   US5747951003

MASIMO CORPORATION

(MASI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masimo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Announces Agreement to Acquire Sound United

02/15/2022 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Product revenue increased 11.0% to $327.6 million,
  • GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.18; and
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.21.

Full-Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Product revenue increased 8.3% to $1,239.2 million,
  • GAAP net income per diluted share was $3.98; and
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $3.99.

Masimo (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 1, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Product revenue increased 11.0% to $327.6 million, or 11.5% on a constant currency basis, compared to $295.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 76,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2021, GAAP operating margin was 23.6%, compared to 22.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating margin was 25.7%, compared to 23.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the fourth quarter 2021, GAAP net income was $68.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $70.6 million or $1.21 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP net income was $70.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $57.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2020.

Full-Year 2021 Results:

Product revenue increased 8.3% to $1,239.2 million, or 7.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to $1,143.7 million for the full-year 2020. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 289,000 for the full-year 2021.

For the full-year of 2021, GAAP operating margin was 22.3%, compared to 22.4% in the prior year period. Full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating margin was 23.8%, compared to 23.1% in the prior year period.

For the full-year of 2021, GAAP net income was $229.6 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $240.3 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, in 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $230.4 million, or $3.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $209.2 million, or $3.60 per diluted share, in 2020.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said, “While 2021 was a very challenging year in global healthcare and for millions of patients, we were able to help ease the burden on hospitals and caregivers by providing them with our breakthrough technologies. Our team truly demonstrated our commitment to our mission and guiding principles by putting our customers and patients’ priorities first. We manufactured and installed record amounts of innovative products last year, building on our reputation for innovation, responsiveness and dedication to customers. As we enter 2022, we look forward to introducing new innovations and solutions to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.”

2022 Financial Guidance

The Company provided the following estimates for its full-year 2022 guidance:

 

 

2022 Guidance(1)

(in millions, except percentages and earnings per share)

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

Product revenue

 

$

1,350.0

 

 

$

1,350.0

 

Percentage growth - as reported

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

N/A

 

Percentage growth - constant currency

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

9.5

%

Gross margin

 

 

66.2

%

 

 

66.5

%

Operating margin

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

24.8

%

Earnings per diluted share

 

$

4.27

 

 

$

4.34

 

Estimated tax rate

 

 

19.4

%

 

 

24.0

%

______________

(1) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 11, 2022.

  • Product revenue increasing to $1,350.0 million, which reflects reported growth of 8.9% and constant currency growth of 9.5%;
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share increasing to $4.27;
  • Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share increasing to $4.34; and
  • Included in our full-year 2022 revenue guidance is approximately $7.0 million of year-over-year currency headwinds.

Sound United Transaction

The Company has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Viper Holdings Corporation, which owns Sound United (“Sound United”), a consumer technology company that owns a portfolio of premium brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio and Marantz. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Masimo will pay approximately $1.025 billion, subject to adjustments, for the acquisition. Masimo intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under a new credit facility, and expects the transaction to close in the middle of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Masimo’s non-GAAP earnings per share upon closing. Please refer to the “Masimo Q4 2021 Supplemental Presentation to the Earnings Press Release” for more information about the transaction.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said “Sound United is a company with a premium consumer technology platform and iconic, universally-recognized brands like Bowers and Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio and Marantz, as well as an integrated wireless software platform, HEOS, connecting devices and networks in the home. The Sound United transaction aligns with Masimo’s priorities, objectives and vision by advancing our strategy of enabling connected monitoring across both the hospital and home. We see significant opportunities to cross-leverage technologies, bringing Masimo’s clinically superior solutions into the home and on-the-go as well as bringing Sound United’s premium technologies into the hospital to advance our hospital automation connectivity and cloud-based technologies. The technology and expertise within Sound United will serve us well as we aim to augment our Masimo SafetyNet strategy. Their well-established reputation and presence in the home can help us accelerate adoption of our wearables, and integrated, home-based telemedicine solutions.”

Following completion of the transaction, the current CEO and President of Sound United, Kevin Duffy, and his leadership team are expected to continue to lead the Sound United business under Masimo, as well as support Masimo’s consumer health business.

Citi is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Masimo and Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Supplementary Non-GAAP Financial Information

For additional non-GAAP financial details, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masimo.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items described below. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company’s on-going core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding the Company’s core net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) constant currency product revenue growth percentage, (ii) non-GAAP net income, (iii) non-GAAP (net income) earnings per diluted share and (iv) non-GAAP operating income/margin. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the Company’s core operating results with those of other companies. Management believes constant currency product revenue growth, non-GAAP operating income/margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are important measures in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and uses these measures to better understand and evaluate our business.

The non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments for the following items, as well as the related income tax effects thereof:

Constant currency revenue adjustments

Some of our sales agreements with foreign customers provide for payment in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. These foreign currency revenues, when converted into U.S. Dollars, can vary significantly from period-to-period depending on the average and quarter-end exchange rates during a respective period. We believe that comparing these foreign currency denominated revenues by holding the exchange rates constant with the prior year period is useful to management and investors in evaluating our product revenue growth rates on a period-to-period basis. We anticipate that fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the related constant currency adjustments for calculation of our product revenue growth rate will continue to occur in future periods.

Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs

We derive royalty and other revenue, net of related costs, from certain non-recurring contractual arrangements that we do not expect to continue in the future. We believe the exclusion of royalty and other revenue, net of related costs, associated with these non-recurring revenue streams is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Acquisition, integration and related costs

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with acquisitions, integrations, investments and divestitures. These items also include, but are not limited to, amortization and depreciation of intangible assets, asset impairments, and in-process research and development. We believe that the exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with certain litigation matters, which can vary in their characteristics, frequency and significance to our operating results. We believe that the exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Other adjustments

In the event there are gains, losses and other adjustments which impact period-to-period comparability and do not represent the underlying ongoing results of the business, the Company may choose to exclude these from non-GAAP earnings.

Realized and unrealized gains or losses

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with foreign currency denominated transactions and investments. As the Company does not actively hedge these currency exposures, changes in the underlying currency rates relative to the U.S. Dollar may result in realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses between the time these receivables and payables arise and the time that they are settled in cash. Unrealized and realized gains and losses on investments may impact the Company’s reported results of operations for a period. These items are highly variable, difficult to predict and outside the control of those responsible for the underlying operations of the business. We believe that exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

In order to reflect the tax effected impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, the Company will adjust the non-GAAP earnings by the approximate tax impact of these adjustments.

Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense

GAAP requires that excess tax benefits recognized on stock-based compensation expense be reflected in our provision for income taxes rather than paid-in capital. As these excess tax benefits may be highly variable from period-to-period, the Company may choose to exclude these tax benefits from non-GAAP earnings to facilitate comparability between periods and with peers.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Actuals versus Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Actuals:

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE(1):

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

GAAP product revenue

 

$

327,578

 

 

$

295,054

Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Constant currency F/X adjustments

 

 

1,341

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments

 

 

1,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue

 

$

328,919

 

 

$

295,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue growth %

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

Non-GAAP constant currency

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

__________________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE(1):

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

GAAP product revenue

 

$

1,239,153

 

 

$

1,143,744

Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Constant currency F/X adjustments

 

 

(8,176

)

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments

 

 

(8,176

)

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue

 

$

1,230,976

 

 

$

1,143,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue growth %

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

8.3

%

 

 

 

Non-GAAP constant currency

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

__________________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1):

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

$

 

Per Diluted Share

 

$

 

Per Diluted Share

GAAP net income

 

$

68,258

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

70,649

 

 

$

1.21

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, integration and related costs

 

 

2,406

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

3,249

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2)

 

 

3,887

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

 

530

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized gains and losses

 

 

776

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(1,384

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(1,359

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(5,214

)

 

 

(0.09

)

 

Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(4,434

)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

(10,001

)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

(13,350

)

 

 

(0.23

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

70,065

 

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

57,298

 

 

$

0.98

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

 

 

57,770

 

 

 

 

 

58,237

 

__________________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

(2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

$

 

Per Diluted Share

 

$

 

Per Diluted Share

GAAP net income

 

$

229,647

 

 

$

3.98

 

 

$

240,282

 

 

$

4.14

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, integration and related costs

 

 

9,685

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

8,286

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2)

 

 

5,437

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

(474

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

Other adjustments

 

 

3,892

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized gains and losses

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

(2,631

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(3,701

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(6,096

)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(16,438

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

(30,172

)

 

 

(0.52

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

739

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(31,086

)

 

 

(0.54

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

230,388

 

 

$

3.99

 

 

$

209,196

 

 

$

3.60

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

 

 

57,682

 

 

 

 

 

58,037

 

__________________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

(2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN(1):

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

$

 

$

GAAP operating income/margin

 

$

77,411

 

 

$

64,895

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, integration and related costs

 

 

2,406

 

 

 

3,249

 

 

Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2)

 

 

3,887

 

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

 

530

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

6,824

 

 

 

3,249

 

Non-GAAP operating income/margin

 

$

84,236

 

 

$

68,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income/margin %

 

 

23.6

%

 

 

22.0

%

Non-GAAP operating income/margin %

 

 

25.7

%

 

 

23.1

%

__________________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

(2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN(1):

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

$

 

$

GAAP operating income/margin

 

$

275,822

 

 

$

255,823

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, integration and related costs

 

 

9,685

 

 

 

8,286

 

 

Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2)

 

 

5,437

 

 

 

(474

)

 

Other adjustments

 

 

3,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

19,014

 

 

 

7,812

 

Non-GAAP operating income/margin

 

$

294,837

 

 

$

263,636

 

GAAP operating income/margin %

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

22.4

%

Non-GAAP operating income/margin %

 

 

23.8

%

 

 

23.1

%

____________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

(2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

Full-Year 2022 Guidance versus Full-Year 2021 Actuals:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH % TO CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH %(1):

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

Full-Year 2022
Guidance(2)

 

Full-Year 2021

Actuals

GAAP product revenue

 

$

1,350,000

 

 

$

1,239,153

Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Constant currency F/X adjustments

 

 

7,000

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments

 

 

7,000

 

 

 

Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue

 

$

1,357,000

 

 

$

1,239,153

Product revenue growth %:

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

 

Non-GAAP constant currency

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

__________________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

(2) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 11, 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full-Year 2022

Guidance(2)

 

Full-Year 2021

Actuals

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

$

 

Per Diluted Share

 

$

 

Per Diluted Share

GAAP net income

 

$

251,100

 

 

$

4.27

 

 

$

229,647

 

 

$

3.98

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, integration and related costs

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

9,685

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(3)

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

5,437

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

Other adjustments(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,892

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

Realized and unrealized gains and losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

Tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments above

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(3,701

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation

 

 

(16,000

)

 

 

(0.27

)

 

 

(16,438

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

739

 

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP product net income

 

$

255,100

 

 

$

4.34

 

 

$

230,388

 

 

$

3.99

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

 

 

58,800

 

 

 

 

 

57,682

 

__________________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

(2) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 11, 2022.

(3) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

(4) Other adjustments includes a charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to assisting a long-term OEM customer with their medical device correction.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND OPERATING MARGIN(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full-Year 2022
Guidance(2)

 

Full-Year 2021

Actuals

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

$

 

$

GAAP gross margin

 

$

893,500

 

 

$

808,347

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, integration and related costs

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

3,813

 

 

Other adjustments(3)

 

 

 

 

 

3,362

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

7,175

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

$

897,500

 

 

$

815,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin %

 

 

66.2

%

 

 

65.2

%

 

Non-GAAP gross margin %

 

 

66.5

%

 

 

65.8

%

GAAP operating income/margin

 

$

310,900

 

 

$

275,822

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, integration and related costs

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

9,685

 

 

Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(4)

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

5,437

 

 

Other adjustments(3)

 

 

 

 

 

3,892

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

24,000

 

 

 

19,014

 

Non-GAAP operating income/margin

 

$

334,900

 

 

$

294,837

 

 

GAAP operating income/margin %

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

22.3

%

 

Non-GAAP operating income/margin %

 

 

24.8

%

 

 

23.8

%

______________

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

(2) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 11, 2022.

(3) Other adjustments includes a charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to assisting a long-term OEM customer with their medical device correction.

(4) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

Conference Call:

The conference call to review Masimo’s complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 1, 2022 will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on February 15, 2022 and will be hosted by Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Micah Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.masimo.com.

To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number, please use the link below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID number.

Conference Call Registration Link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/nUSpRIEm

A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Masimo

Masimo (Nasdaq: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, improve CCHD screening in newborns, and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2021-22 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET® sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView®, UniView :60, and Masimo SafetyNet. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements about our expectations for full-year 2022 financial guidance; including with respect to product revenue, product revenue growth and constant currency revenue growth, gross margin, operating margin, GAAP earnings per diluted share, Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, estimated tax rate and year-over-year currency headwinds; our long-term outlook; our ability to continue in our leadership in delivering innovative solutions to clinicians and patients worldwide; demand for our products; anticipated revenue and earnings growth; our financial condition, results of operations and business generally; expectations regarding our ability to design and deliver innovative new noninvasive technologies and reduce the cost of care; and demand for our technologies. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: our dependence on Masimo SET® and Masimo rainbow SET products and technologies for substantially all of our revenue; any failure in protecting our intellectual property exposure to competitors’ assertions of intellectual property claims; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we sell our products and technologies; any failure to continue developing innovative products and technologies; the lack of acceptance of any of our current or future products and technologies; obtaining regulatory approval of our current and future products and technologies; the risk that the implementation of our international realignment will not continue to produce anticipated operational and financial benefits, including a continued lower effective tax rate; the loss of our customers; the failure to retain and recruit senior management; product liability claims exposure; a failure to obtain expected returns from the amount of intangible assets we have recorded; the maintenance of our brand; the amount and type of equity awards that we may grant to employees and service providers in the future; our ongoing litigation and related matters; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Masimo, SET, Signal Extraction Technology, Improving Patient Outcome and Reducing Cost of Care... by Taking Noninvasive Monitoring to New Sites and Applications, rainbow, SpHb, SpOC, SpCO, SpMet, PVI and ORI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation.

MASIMO CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

745,250

 

 

$

641,447

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

200,765

 

 

 

141,350

 

Inventories

 

201,370

 

 

 

215,952

 

Other current assets

 

91,027

 

 

 

102,416

 

Total current assets

 

1,238,412

 

 

 

1,101,165

 

Lease receivable, non-current

 

73,688

 

 

 

57,666

 

Deferred costs and other contract assets

 

28,093

 

 

 

20,076

 

Property and equipment, net

 

272,793

 

 

 

272,511

 

Intangible assets, net

 

72,502

 

 

 

73,923

 

Goodwill

 

100,334

 

 

 

103,206

 

Deferred tax assets

 

52,607

 

 

 

39,363

 

Other non-current assets

 

48,581

 

 

 

44,642

 

Total assets

$

1,887,010

 

 

$

1,712,552

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

75,627

 

 

$

64,061

 

Accrued compensation

 

70,835

 

 

 

71,601

 

Deferred revenue and other contract-related liabilities, current

 

50,877

 

 

 

44,935

 

Other current liabilities

 

70,397

 

 

 

53,239

 

Total current liabilities

 

267,736

 

 

 

233,836

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

69,029

 

 

 

71,076

 

Total liabilities

 

336,765

 

 

 

304,912

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

55

 

 

 

55

 

Treasury stock

 

(767,655

)

 

 

(638,736

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

752,513

 

 

 

703,693

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(5,530

)

 

 

1,413

 

Retained earnings

 

1,570,862

 

 

 

1,341,215

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,550,245

 

 

 

1,407,640

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,887,010

 

 

$

1,712,552

 

MASIMO CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

Product revenue

$

327,578

 

 

$

295,054

 

 

$

1,239,153

 

 

$

1,143,744

 

Cost of goods sold

 

112,682

 

 

 

108,128

 

 

 

430,806

 

 

 

400,679

 

Gross profit

 

214,896

 

 

 

186,926

 

 

 

808,347

 

 

 

743,065

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

104,111

 

 

 

90,343

 

 

 

395,291

 

 

 

369,057

 

Research and development

 

33,374

 

 

 

31,688

 

 

 

137,234

 

 

 

118,659

 

Litigation awards, settlements/or defense costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(474

)

Total operating expenses

 

137,485

 

 

 

122,031

 

 

 

532,525

 

 

 

487,242

 

Operating income

 

77,411

 

 

 

64,895

 

 

 

275,822

 

 

 

255,823

 

Non-operating (loss) income

 

(707

)

 

 

1,805

 

 

 

(1,442

)

 

 

7,913

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

76,704

 

 

 

66,700

 

 

 

274,380

 

 

 

263,736

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

8,446

 

 

 

(3,949

)

 

 

44,733

 

 

 

23,454

 

Net income

$

68,258

 

 

$

70,649

 

 

$

229,647

 

 

$

240,282

 

Other comprehensive (loss) gain, net of tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation (losses) gains

 

(2,098

)

 

 

6,627

 

 

 

(6,943

)

 

 

8,131

 

Total comprehensive income

$

66,160

 

 

$

77,276

 

 

$

222,704

 

 

$

248,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.23

 

 

$

1.28

 

 

$

4.16

 

 

$

4.39

 

Diluted

$

1.18

 

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

3.98

 

 

$

4.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

55,289

 

 

 

55,138

 

 

 

55,166

 

 

 

54,700

 

Diluted

 

57,770

 

 

 

58,237

 

 

 

57,682

 

 

 

58,037

 

The following table presents details of the stock-based compensation expense that is included in each functional line item in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

Cost of goods sold

$

215

 

$

216

 

$

839

 

$

714

Selling, general and administrative

 

7,812

 

 

4,019

 

 

31,315

 

 

31,462

Research and development

 

3,067

 

 

1,618

 

 

12,470

 

 

10,049

Total

$

11,094

 

$

5,853

 

$

44,624

 

$

42,225

MASIMO CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

January 1,
2022

 

January 2,
2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

229,647

 

 

$

240,282

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

35,620

 

 

 

29,300

 

Stock-based compensation

 

44,624

 

 

 

42,225

 

Loss on disposal of equipment, intangibles and other assets

 

479

 

 

 

554

 

Provision for credit losses

 

815

 

 

 

82

 

Benefit from deferred income taxes

 

(15,086

)

 

 

(4,964

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Increase in trade accounts receivable

 

(60,799

)

 

 

(2,229

)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

 

13,493

 

 

 

(94,434

)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

 

6,884

 

 

 

(29,984

)

Increase in lease receivable, net

 

(16,061

)

 

 

(7,749

)

Increase in deferred costs and other contract assets

 

(8,053

)

 

 

(2,806

)

Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets

 

57

 

 

 

(1,320

)

Increase in accounts payable

 

10,988

 

 

 

7,637

 

Increase in accrued compensation

 

47

 

 

 

15,544

 

Increase in deferred revenue and other contract-related liabilities

 

7,110

 

 

 

10,871

 

Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable

 

6,409

 

 

 

(1,301

)

Increase in accrued liabilities

 

7,793

 

 

 

9,391

 

Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities

 

787

 

 

 

(136

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

264,754

 

 

 

210,963

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Maturities of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

120,000

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

 

(25,503

)

 

 

(72,549

)

Increase in intangible assets

 

(9,426

)

 

 

(7,408

)

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(112,706

)

Deposit to acquire noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

(3,374

)

Other strategic investing activities

 

(2,600

)

 

 

(6,750

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(37,529

)

 

 

(82,787

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

23,241

 

 

 

58,424

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(128,917

)

 

 

(110,540

)

Payroll tax withholdings on behalf of employees for stock options

 

(16,728

)

 

 

(2,191

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(122,404

)

 

 

(54,307

)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash

 

(1,448

)

 

 

3,060

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

103,373

 

 

 

76,929

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

645,004

 

 

 

568,075

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

748,377

 

 

$

645,004

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MASIMO CORPORATION
04:10pEarnings Flash (MASI) MASIMO Posts Q4 Revenue $327.6M, vs. Street Est of $320.8M
MT
04:10pEarnings Flash (MASI) MASIMO Posts Q4 EPS $1.21, vs. Street Est of $1.10
MT
04:10pCORRECTION : GUIDANCE: (MASI) MASIMO Expects 2022 Revenue $1.35B
MT
04:07pMasimo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Announces Agreem..
BU
02/10Masimo Adds Telehealth to Its SafetyNet® Telemonitoring System
BU
02/10
CI
02/07Temple University Hospital Adopts Masimo Centroid™
BU
02/07
CI
01/17Retrospective Study Finds That Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Has No Difference in Accuracy..
BU
01/14MASIMO : SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE NOVEMBER 4, 2015 AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMEN..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASIMO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 232 M - -
Net income 2021 223 M - -
Net cash 2021 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 402 M 12 402 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,45x
EV / Sales 2022 8,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart MASIMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masimo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASIMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 224,59 $
Average target price 295,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe E. Kiani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Micah Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yongsam Lee Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Anand Sampath Executive VP-Operations & Clinical Research
Jon Curtis Coleman President-Worldwide Sales & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASIMO CORPORATION-23.29%12 402
GETINGE AB-10.17%10 306
PENUMBRA, INC.-23.02%8 263
NOVOCURE LIMITED5.06%8 189
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.-17.81%5 175
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.-20.11%4 455