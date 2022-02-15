Masimo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Announces Agreement to Acquire Sound United 02/15/2022 | 04:07pm EST Send by mail :

GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.18; and

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.21. Full-Year 2021 Highlights: Product revenue increased 8.3% to $1,239.2 million,

GAAP net income per diluted share was $3.98; and

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $3.99. Masimo (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 1, 2022. Fourth Quarter 2021 Results: Product revenue increased 11.0% to $327.6 million, or 11.5% on a constant currency basis, compared to $295.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 76,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter 2021, GAAP operating margin was 23.6%, compared to 22.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating margin was 25.7%, compared to 23.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter 2021, GAAP net income was $68.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $70.6 million or $1.21 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP net income was $70.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $57.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2020. Full-Year 2021 Results: Product revenue increased 8.3% to $1,239.2 million, or 7.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to $1,143.7 million for the full-year 2020. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 289,000 for the full-year 2021. For the full-year of 2021, GAAP operating margin was 22.3%, compared to 22.4% in the prior year period. Full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating margin was 23.8%, compared to 23.1% in the prior year period. For the full-year of 2021, GAAP net income was $229.6 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $240.3 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, in 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $230.4 million, or $3.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $209.2 million, or $3.60 per diluted share, in 2020. Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said, “While 2021 was a very challenging year in global healthcare and for millions of patients, we were able to help ease the burden on hospitals and caregivers by providing them with our breakthrough technologies. Our team truly demonstrated our commitment to our mission and guiding principles by putting our customers and patients’ priorities first. We manufactured and installed record amounts of innovative products last year, building on our reputation for innovation, responsiveness and dedication to customers. As we enter 2022, we look forward to introducing new innovations and solutions to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.” 2022 Financial Guidance The Company provided the following estimates for its full-year 2022 guidance: 2022 Guidance(1) (in millions, except percentages and earnings per share) GAAP Non-GAAP Product revenue $ 1,350.0 $ 1,350.0 Percentage growth - as reported 8.9 % N/A Percentage growth - constant currency N/A 9.5 % Gross margin 66.2 % 66.5 % Operating margin 23.0 % 24.8 % Earnings per diluted share $ 4.27 $ 4.34 Estimated tax rate 19.4 % 24.0 % ______________ (1) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 11, 2022. Product revenue increasing to $1,350.0 million, which reflects reported growth of 8.9% and constant currency growth of 9.5%;

GAAP earnings per diluted share increasing to $4.27;

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share increasing to $4.34; and

Included in our full-year 2022 revenue guidance is approximately $7.0 million of year-over-year currency headwinds. Sound United Transaction The Company has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Viper Holdings Corporation, which owns Sound United (“Sound United”), a consumer technology company that owns a portfolio of premium brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio and Marantz. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Masimo will pay approximately $1.025 billion, subject to adjustments, for the acquisition. Masimo intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under a new credit facility, and expects the transaction to close in the middle of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Masimo’s non-GAAP earnings per share upon closing. Please refer to the “Masimo Q4 2021 Supplemental Presentation to the Earnings Press Release” for more information about the transaction. Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said “Sound United is a company with a premium consumer technology platform and iconic, universally-recognized brands like Bowers and Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio and Marantz, as well as an integrated wireless software platform, HEOS, connecting devices and networks in the home. The Sound United transaction aligns with Masimo’s priorities, objectives and vision by advancing our strategy of enabling connected monitoring across both the hospital and home. We see significant opportunities to cross-leverage technologies, bringing Masimo’s clinically superior solutions into the home and on-the-go as well as bringing Sound United’s premium technologies into the hospital to advance our hospital automation connectivity and cloud-based technologies. The technology and expertise within Sound United will serve us well as we aim to augment our Masimo SafetyNet strategy. Their well-established reputation and presence in the home can help us accelerate adoption of our wearables, and integrated, home-based telemedicine solutions.” Following completion of the transaction, the current CEO and President of Sound United, Kevin Duffy, and his leadership team are expected to continue to lead the Sound United business under Masimo, as well as support Masimo’s consumer health business. Citi is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Masimo and Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel. Supplementary Non-GAAP Financial Information For additional non-GAAP financial details, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masimo.com to access Supplementary Financial Information. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items described below. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company’s on-going core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company has presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding the Company’s core net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) constant currency product revenue growth percentage, (ii) non-GAAP net income, (iii) non-GAAP (net income) earnings per diluted share and (iv) non-GAAP operating income/margin. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the Company’s core operating results with those of other companies. Management believes constant currency product revenue growth, non-GAAP operating income/margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are important measures in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and uses these measures to better understand and evaluate our business. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments for the following items, as well as the related income tax effects thereof: Constant currency revenue adjustments Some of our sales agreements with foreign customers provide for payment in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. These foreign currency revenues, when converted into U.S. Dollars, can vary significantly from period-to-period depending on the average and quarter-end exchange rates during a respective period. We believe that comparing these foreign currency denominated revenues by holding the exchange rates constant with the prior year period is useful to management and investors in evaluating our product revenue growth rates on a period-to-period basis. We anticipate that fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the related constant currency adjustments for calculation of our product revenue growth rate will continue to occur in future periods. Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs We derive royalty and other revenue, net of related costs, from certain non-recurring contractual arrangements that we do not expect to continue in the future. We believe the exclusion of royalty and other revenue, net of related costs, associated with these non-recurring revenue streams is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis. Acquisition, integration and related costs These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with acquisitions, integrations, investments and divestitures. These items also include, but are not limited to, amortization and depreciation of intangible assets, asset impairments, and in-process research and development. We believe that the exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis. Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with certain litigation matters, which can vary in their characteristics, frequency and significance to our operating results. We believe that the exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis. Other adjustments In the event there are gains, losses and other adjustments which impact period-to-period comparability and do not represent the underlying ongoing results of the business, the Company may choose to exclude these from non-GAAP earnings. Realized and unrealized gains or losses These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with foreign currency denominated transactions and investments. As the Company does not actively hedge these currency exposures, changes in the underlying currency rates relative to the U.S. Dollar may result in realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses between the time these receivables and payables arise and the time that they are settled in cash. Unrealized and realized gains and losses on investments may impact the Company’s reported results of operations for a period. These items are highly variable, difficult to predict and outside the control of those responsible for the underlying operations of the business. We believe that exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis. Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments In order to reflect the tax effected impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, the Company will adjust the non-GAAP earnings by the approximate tax impact of these adjustments. Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense GAAP requires that excess tax benefits recognized on stock-based compensation expense be reflected in our provision for income taxes rather than paid-in capital. As these excess tax benefits may be highly variable from period-to-period, the Company may choose to exclude these tax benefits from non-GAAP earnings to facilitate comparability between periods and with peers. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Actuals versus Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Actuals: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE(1): Quarter Ended (in thousands, except percentages) January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 GAAP product revenue $ 327,578 $ 295,054 Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments: Constant currency F/X adjustments 1,341 — Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments 1,341 — Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue $ 328,919 $ 295,054 Product revenue growth % GAAP 11.0 % Non-GAAP constant currency 11.5 % __________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE(1): Year Ended (in thousands, except percentages) January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 GAAP product revenue $ 1,239,153 $ 1,143,744 Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments: Constant currency F/X adjustments (8,176 ) — Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments (8,176 ) — Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue $ 1,230,976 $ 1,143,744 Product revenue growth % GAAP 8.3 % Non-GAAP constant currency 7.6 % __________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Quarter Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 68,258 $ 1.18 $ 70,649 $ 1.21 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 2,406 0.04 3,249 0.06 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2) 3,887 0.07 — — Other adjustments 530 0.01 — — Realized and unrealized gains and losses 776 0.01 (1,384 ) (0.02 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1,359 ) (0.02 ) (5,214 ) (0.09 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense (4,434 ) (0.08 ) (10,001 ) (0.17 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 1,806 0.03 (13,350 ) (0.23 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 70,065 $ 1.21 $ 57,298 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 57,770 58,237 __________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Year Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 229,647 $ 3.98 $ 240,282 $ 4.14 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 9,685 0.17 8,286 0.14 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2) 5,437 0.09 (474 ) (0.01 ) Other adjustments 3,892 0.07 — — Realized and unrealized gains and losses 1,864 0.03 (2,631 ) (0.05 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3,701 ) (0.06 ) (6,096 ) (0.11 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense (16,438 ) (0.28 ) (30,172 ) (0.52 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 739 0.01 (31,086 ) (0.54 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 230,388 $ 3.99 $ 209,196 $ 3.60 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 57,682 58,037 __________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN(1): Quarter Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 (in thousands, except percentages) $ $ GAAP operating income/margin $ 77,411 $ 64,895 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 2,406 3,249 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2) 3,887 — Other adjustments 530 — Total non-GAAP adjustments 6,824 3,249 Non-GAAP operating income/margin $ 84,236 $ 68,145 GAAP operating income/margin % 23.6 % 22.0 % Non-GAAP operating income/margin % 25.7 % 23.1 % __________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN(1): Year Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 (in thousands, except percentages) $ $ GAAP operating income/margin $ 275,822 $ 255,823 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 9,685 8,286 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2) 5,437 (474 ) Other adjustments 3,892 — Total non-GAAP adjustments 19,014 7,812 Non-GAAP operating income/margin $ 294,837 $ 263,636 GAAP operating income/margin % 22.3 % 22.4 % Non-GAAP operating income/margin % 23.8 % 23.1 % ____________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). Full-Year 2022 Guidance versus Full-Year 2021 Actuals: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH % TO CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH %(1): (in thousands, except percentages) Full-Year 2022

Guidance(2) Full-Year 2021 Actuals GAAP product revenue $ 1,350,000 $ 1,239,153 Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments: Constant currency F/X adjustments 7,000 — Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments 7,000 — Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue $ 1,357,000 $ 1,239,153 Product revenue growth %: GAAP 8.9 % Non-GAAP constant currency 9.5 % __________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 11, 2022. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Full-Year 2022 Guidance(2) Full-Year 2021 Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 251,100 $ 4.27 $ 229,647 $ 3.98 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 12,000 0.20 9,685 0.17 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(3) 12,000 0.20 5,437 0.09 Other adjustments(4) — — 3,892 0.07 Realized and unrealized gains and losses — — 1,864 0.03 Tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments above (4,000 ) (0.07 ) (3,701 ) (0.06 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (16,000 ) (0.27 ) (16,438 ) (0.28 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 4,000 0.07 739 0.01 Non-GAAP product net income $ 255,100 $ 4.34 $ 230,388 $ 3.99 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 58,800 57,682 __________________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 11, 2022. (3) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). (4) Other adjustments includes a charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to assisting a long-term OEM customer with their medical device correction. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND OPERATING MARGIN(1): Full-Year 2022

Guidance(2) Full-Year 2021 Actuals (in thousands, except percentages) $ $ GAAP gross margin $ 893,500 $ 808,347 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 4,000 3,813 Other adjustments(3) — 3,362 Total non-GAAP adjustments 4,000 7,175 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 897,500 $ 815,522 GAAP gross margin % 66.2 % 65.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin % 66.5 % 65.8 % GAAP operating income/margin $ 310,900 $ 275,822 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 12,000 9,685 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(4) 12,000 5,437 Other adjustments(3) — 3,892 Total non-GAAP adjustments 24,000 19,014 Non-GAAP operating income/margin $ 334,900 $ 294,837 GAAP operating income/margin % 23.0 % 22.3 % Non-GAAP operating income/margin % 24.8 % 23.8 % ______________ (1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 11, 2022. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, improve CCHD screening in newborns, and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2021-22 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET® sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica™, Halo ION™, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet™. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/. ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium. Forward-Looking Statements All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements about our expectations for full-year 2022 financial guidance; including with respect to product revenue, product revenue growth and constant currency revenue growth, gross margin, operating margin, GAAP earnings per diluted share, Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, estimated tax rate and year-over-year currency headwinds; our long-term outlook; our ability to continue in our leadership in delivering innovative solutions to clinicians and patients worldwide; demand for our products; anticipated revenue and earnings growth; our financial condition, results of operations and business generally; expectations regarding our ability to design and deliver innovative new noninvasive technologies and reduce the cost of care; and demand for our technologies. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: our dependence on Masimo SET® and Masimo rainbow SET™ products and technologies for substantially all of our revenue; any failure in protecting our intellectual property exposure to competitors’ assertions of intellectual property claims; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we sell our products and technologies; any failure to continue developing innovative products and technologies; the lack of acceptance of any of our current or future products and technologies; obtaining regulatory approval of our current and future products and technologies; the risk that the implementation of our international realignment will not continue to produce anticipated operational and financial benefits, including a continued lower effective tax rate; the loss of our customers; the failure to retain and recruit senior management; product liability claims exposure; a failure to obtain expected returns from the amount of intangible assets we have recorded; the maintenance of our brand; the amount and type of equity awards that we may grant to employees and service providers in the future; our ongoing litigation and related matters; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Masimo, SET, Signal Extraction Technology, Improving Patient Outcome and Reducing Cost of Care... by Taking Noninvasive Monitoring to New Sites and Applications, rainbow, SpHb, SpOC, SpCO, SpMet, PVI and ORI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation. MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,250 $ 641,447 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 200,765 141,350 Inventories 201,370 215,952 Other current assets 91,027 102,416 Total current assets 1,238,412 1,101,165 Lease receivable, non-current 73,688 57,666 Deferred costs and other contract assets 28,093 20,076 Property and equipment, net 272,793 272,511 Intangible assets, net 72,502 73,923 Goodwill 100,334 103,206 Deferred tax assets 52,607 39,363 Other non-current assets 48,581 44,642 Total assets $ 1,887,010 $ 1,712,552 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 75,627 $ 64,061 Accrued compensation 70,835 71,601 Deferred revenue and other contract-related liabilities, current 50,877 44,935 Other current liabilities 70,397 53,239 Total current liabilities 267,736 233,836 Other non-current liabilities 69,029 71,076 Total liabilities 336,765 304,912 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 55 55 Treasury stock (767,655 ) (638,736 ) Additional paid-in capital 752,513 703,693 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,530 ) 1,413 Retained earnings 1,570,862 1,341,215 Total stockholders’ equity 1,550,245 1,407,640 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,887,010 $ 1,712,552 MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 Product revenue $ 327,578 $ 295,054 $ 1,239,153 $ 1,143,744 Cost of goods sold 112,682 108,128 430,806 400,679 Gross profit 214,896 186,926 808,347 743,065 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 104,111 90,343 395,291 369,057 Research and development 33,374 31,688 137,234 118,659 Litigation awards, settlements/or defense costs — — — (474 ) Total operating expenses 137,485 122,031 532,525 487,242 Operating income 77,411 64,895 275,822 255,823 Non-operating (loss) income (707 ) 1,805 (1,442 ) 7,913 Income before provision for income taxes 76,704 66,700 274,380 263,736 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,446 (3,949 ) 44,733 23,454 Net income $ 68,258 $ 70,649 $ 229,647 $ 240,282 Other comprehensive (loss) gain, net of tax: Foreign currency translation (losses) gains (2,098 ) 6,627 (6,943 ) 8,131 Total comprehensive income $ 66,160 $ 77,276 $ 222,704 $ 248,413 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.28 $ 4.16 $ 4.39 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.21 $ 3.98 $ 4.14 Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations: Basic 55,289 55,138 55,166 54,700 Diluted 57,770 58,237 57,682 58,037 The following table presents details of the stock-based compensation expense that is included in each functional line item in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 Cost of goods sold $ 215 $ 216 $ 839 $ 714 Selling, general and administrative 7,812 4,019 31,315 31,462 Research and development 3,067 1,618 12,470 10,049 Total $ 11,094 $ 5,853 $ 44,624 $ 42,225 MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 229,647 $ 240,282 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,620 29,300 Stock-based compensation 44,624 42,225 Loss on disposal of equipment, intangibles and other assets 479 554 Provision for credit losses 815 82 Benefit from deferred income taxes (15,086 ) (4,964 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade accounts receivable (60,799 ) (2,229 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 13,493 (94,434 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 6,884 (29,984 ) Increase in lease receivable, net (16,061 ) (7,749 ) Increase in deferred costs and other contract assets (8,053 ) (2,806 ) Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets 57 (1,320 ) Increase in accounts payable 10,988 7,637 Increase in accrued compensation 47 15,544 Increase in deferred revenue and other contract-related liabilities 7,110 10,871 Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 6,409 (1,301 ) Increase in accrued liabilities 7,793 9,391 Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities 787 (136 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 264,754 210,963 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of short-term investments — 120,000 Purchases of property and equipment, net (25,503 ) (72,549 ) Increase in intangible assets (9,426 ) (7,408 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (112,706 ) Deposit to acquire noncontrolling interest — (3,374 ) Other strategic investing activities (2,600 ) (6,750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (37,529 ) (82,787 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 23,241 58,424 Repurchases of common stock (128,917 ) (110,540 ) Payroll tax withholdings on behalf of employees for stock options (16,728 ) (2,191 ) Net cash used in financing activities (122,404 ) (54,307 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash (1,448 ) 3,060 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 103,373 76,929 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 645,004 568,075 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 748,377 $ 645,004 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006087/en/

