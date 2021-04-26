Masimo : FY2017 to Q1 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
04/26/2021 | 09:37pm BST
MASIMO CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Supplemental Non-GAAP information that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements about our expectations for full fiscal year GAAP and non-GAAP 2020 total revenue, product revenue, royalty and other revenues, gross profit/margin, selling, general and administrative operating expenses, research and development operating expenses, litigation settlement, award and/or defense costs, operating expenses, operating income/margin, net income, diluted earnings per share, non-operating income, provision for income taxes, adjusted free cash flow; our long-term outlook; demand for our products; anticipated revenue and earnings growth; our financial condition, results of operations and business generally; expectations regarding our ability to design and deliver innovative new noninvasive technologies and reduce the cost of care; and demand for our technologies. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking
statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: our dependence on Masimo SET® and Masimo rainbow SET™ products and technologies for substantially all of our revenue; any failure in protecting our intellectual property exposure to competitors' assertions of intellectual property claims; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we sell our products and technologies; any failure to continue developing innovative products and technologies; the lack of acceptance of any of our current or future products and technologies; obtaining regulatory approval of our current and future products and technologies; the risk that the implementation of our international realignment will not continue to produce anticipated operational and financial benefits, including a continued lower effective tax rate; the loss of our customers; the failure to retain and recruit senior management; product liability claims exposure; a failure to obtain expected returns from the amount of intangible assets we have recorded; the maintenance of our brand; the amount and type of equity awards that we may grant to employees and service providers in the future; our ongoing litigation and related matters; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
For additional information related to the definitions of our Non-GAAP measures, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.masimo.com.
Page 1
MASIMO CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)
GAAP TOTAL REVENUE
2021 Full Year
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Guidance(3)
GAAP revenue
Product revenue
$ 738,242
$ 829,874
$ 230,548
$
229,510
$
228,916
$
247,434
$ 936,408
$ 269,625
$
300,953
$
278,112
$
295,054
$
1,143,744
$
299,043
$
1,205,000
Royalty and other revenue
52,006
28,415
1,116
142
95
76
1,429
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
GAAP total revenue
$ 790,248
$ 858,289
$ 231,664
$
229,652
$
229,011
$
247,510
$ 937,837
$ 269,625
$
300,953
$
278,112
$
295,054
$
1,143,744
$
299,043
$
1,205,000
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT/MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS
PROFIT/MARGIN:
2021 Full Year
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Guidance(3)
GAAP gross profit/margin
$ 522,032
$ 574,892
$ 151,642
$
154,339
$
156,268
$
166,923
$ 629,172
$ 185,629
$
191,584
$
178,926
$
186,926
$
743,065
$
196,875
$
803,900
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs
(48,384)
(27,704)
(1,048)
(111)
(57)
(45)
(1,262)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition & investment related costs
500
458
114
114
114
167
511
373
578
409
447
1,807
809
4,000
Total non-GAAP gross profit/margin adjustments
(47,884)
(27,246)
(934)
3
57
122
(751)
373
578
409
447
1,807
809
4,000
Non-GAAP gross profit/margin
$ 474,147
$ 547,645
$ 150,708
$
154,343
$
156,325
$
167,046
$ 628,421
$ 186,001
$
192,163
$
179,336
$
187,373
$
744,872
$
197,684
$
807,900
Non-GAAP gross margin % (4)
64.2%
66.0%
65.4%
67.2%
68.3%
67.5%
67.1%
69.0%
63.9%
64.5%
63.5%
65.1%
66.1%
67.0%
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING
EXPENSES:
2021 Full Year
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Guidance(3)
GAAP selling, general and administrative operating expenses
$ 273,011
$ 285,417
$
74,204
$
78,160
$
80,354
$
81,943
$ 314,661
$
89,877
$
98,461
$
90,376
$
90,343
$
369,057
$
96,700
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition & investment related costs
(1,097)
(984)
(246)
(1,022)
(983)
(1,968)
(4,218)
(2,049)
(711)
(838)
(2,749)
(6,347)
(1,979)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative operating expenses
$ 271,915
$ 284,433
$
73,958
$
77,138
$
79,371
$
79,976
$ 310,443
$
87,828
$
97,750
$
89,538
$
87,593
$
362,709
$
94,722
Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative operating expenses % (4)
36.8%
34.3%
32.1%
33.6%
34.7%
32.3%
33.2%
32.6%
32.5%
32.2%
29.7%
31.7%
31.7%
GAAP research and development operating expenses
$
65,234
$
81,006
$
21,415
$
24,175
$
24,282
$
23,423
$
93,295
$
27,241
$
30,878
$
28,852
$
31,688
$
118,659
$
34,511
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition & investment related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(25)
(24)
(30)
(53)
(132)
-
Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses
$
65,233
$
81,006
$
21,415
$
24,175
$
24,282
$
23,423
$
93,295
$
27,215
$
30,854
$
28,822
$
31,635
$
118,526
$
34,511
Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses % (4)
8.8%
9.8%
9.3%
10.5%
10.6%
9.5%
10.0%
10.1%
10.3%
10.4%
10.7%
10.4%
11.5%
GAAP litigation settlement, award and/or defense costs
$
-
$
425
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(499)
$
25
$
-
$
-
$
(474)
$
-
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Litigation damages, awards and settlements
-
(425)
-
-
-
-
-
499
(25)
-
-
474
-
Non-GAAP litigation settlement, award and/or defense costs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
GAAP operating expenses
$ 338,245
$ 366,848
$
95,619
$
102,335
$
104,636
$
105,366
$ 407,956
$ 116,619
$
129,364
$
119,228
$
122,031
$
487,242
$
131,211
$
523,800
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition & investment related costs
(1,097)
(984)
(246)
(1,022)
(983)
(1,968)
(4,218)
(2,075)
(735)
(868)
(2,802)
(6,479)
(1,979)
(11,000)
Litigation damages, awards and settlements
-
(425)
-
-
-
-
-
499
(25)
-
-
474
-
Total non-GAAP operating expense adjustments
(1,097)
(1,409)
(246)
(1,022)
(983)
(1,968)
(4,218)
(1,576)
(760)
(868)
(2,802)
(6,005)
(1,979)
(11,000)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 337,149
$ 365,439
$
95,374
$
101,312
$
103,653
$
103,398
$ 403,738
$ 115,043
$
128,604
$
118,360
$
119,228
$
481,236
$
129,232
$
512,800
Non-GAAP operating expenses % (4)
45.7%
44.0%
41.4%
44.1%
45.3%
41.8%
43.1%
42.7%
42.7%
42.6%
40.4%
42.1%
43.2%
42.6%
Page 2
MASIMO CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME/MARGIN TO NON-GAAP
OPERATING INCOME/MARGIN:
2021 Full Year
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Guidance(3)
GAAP operating income/margin
$ 183,787
$ 208,044
$
56,023
$
52,004
$
51,632
$
61,557
$ 221,216
$
69,010
$
62,220
$
59,698
$
64,895
$
255,823
$
65,664
$
280,100
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs
(48,384)
(27,704)
(1,048)
(111)
(57)
(45)
(1,262)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition & investment related costs
1,597
1,442
361
1,136
1,098
2,135
4,729
2,447
1,313
1,277
3,249
8,286
2,788
15,000
Litigation damages, awards and settlements
-
425
-
-
-
-
-
(499)
25
-
-
(474)
-
-
Total non-GAAP operating income/margin adjustments
(46,787)
(25,837)
(688)
1,025
1,040
2,090
3,467
1,948
1,338
1,277
3,249
7,812
2,788
15,000
Non-GAAP operating income/margin
$ 136,999
$ 182,206
$
55,334
$
53,030
$
52,671
$
63,647
$ 224,683
$
70,958
$
63,558
$
60,975
$
68,145
$
263,636
$
68,452
$
295,100
Non-GAAP operating income % (4)
18.6%
22.0%
24.0%
23.1%
23.0%
25.7%
24.0%
26.3%
21.1%
21.9%
23.1%
23.1%
22.9%
24.5%
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME:
2021 Full Year
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Guidance(3)
GAAP net income
$ 124,789
$ 193,543
$
49,322
$
44,888
$
49,085
$
52,921
$ 196,216
$
64,456
$
55,772
$
49,405
$
70,669
$
240,302
$
53,383
$
223,500
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs
(48,384)
(27,704)
(1,048)
(111)
(57)
(45)
(1,262)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition & investment related costs:
Cost of goods sold
500
458
114
114
114
167
511
373
578
409
447
1,807
809
4,000
Operating expenses
1,097
984
246
1,022
983
1,968
4,218
2,075
735
868
2,802
6,479
1,979
11,000
Subtotal - Acquisition & investment related costs
1,597
1,442
361
1,136
1,098
2,135
4,729
2,447
1,313
1,277
3,249
8,286
2,788
15,000
Litigation damages, awards and settlements
Operating expenses
-
425
-
-
-
-
-
(499)
25
-
-
(474)
-
-
Non-operating other (income) expense:
Realized and unrealized foreign currency gains or losses
270
2,027
(534)
(7)
856
312
627
(588)
(11)
(647)
(1,384)
(2,631)
799
800
# Tax impact of non-GAAP net income adjustments
16,100
5,532
359
(179)
(303)
(566)
(689)
(318)
(361)
(202)
(5,214)
(6,096)
(598)
(2,500)
Expiration of certain statues of limitation related to unique and non-recurring tax positions
-
(4,169)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
98 Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation
(39,242)
(22,036)
(3,432)
(2,608)
(7,020)
(2,631)
(15,692)
(9,609)
(7,486)
(3,076)
(10,001)
(30,172)
(4,302)
(13,500)
2017 U.S. Tax Reform
41,392
(675)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-GAAP net income adjustments
(28,267)
(45,157)
(4,294)
(1,768)
(5,427)
(796)
(12,286)
(8,568)
(6,519)
(2,649)
(13,350)
(31,086)
(1,313)
(200)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 96,520
$ 148,385
$
45,027
$
43,120
$
43,657
$
52,126
$ 183,930
$
55,889
$
49,253
$
46,756
$
57,318
$
209,216
$
52,070
$
223,300
Page 3
MASIMO CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE TO NON-GAAP NET
INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE:
2021 Full Year
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Guidance(3)
GAAP net income per diluted share
$
2.23
$
3.45
$
0.87
$
0.79
$
0.86
$
0.92
$
3.44
$
1.12
$
0.96
$
0.85
$
1.21
$
4.14
$
0.92
$
3.83
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs
(0.87)
(0.49)
(0.02)
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.02)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition & investment related costs
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.08
0.04
0.02
0.02
0.06
0.14
0.05
0.26
Litigation damages, awards and settlements
-
0.01
-
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
0.00
-
-
(0.01)
-
-
Realized and unrealized foreign currency gains or losses
0.00
0.04
(0.01)
(0.00)
0.01
0.01
0.01
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.05)
0.01
0.01
Tax impact of non-GAAP net income adjustments
0.29
0.10
0.01
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.09)
(0.11)
(0.01)
(0.04)
Expiration of certain statues of limitation related to unique and non-recurring tax positions
-
(0.07)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
98 Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation
(0.70)
(0.39)
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.12)
(0.05)
(0.27)
(0.17)
(0.13)
(0.05)
(0.17)
(0.52)
(0.07)
(0.23)
2017 U.S. Tax Reform
0.74
(0.01)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-GAAP net income per diluted share adjustments
(0.51)
(0.81)
(0.08)
(0.03)
(0.09)
(0.01)
(0.22)
(0.15)
(0.11)
(0.05)
(0.23)
(0.54)
(0.02)
(0.00)
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$
1.73
$
2.65
$
0.79
$
0.76
$
0.76
$
0.91
$
3.22
$
0.97
$
0.85
$
0.80
$
0.98
$
3.60
$
0.90
$
3.83
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
55,874
56,039
56,799
57,066
57,262
57,267
57,100
57,585
58,204
58,280
58,237
58,037
57,901
58,300
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NON-GAAP
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE):
2021 Full Year
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Guidance(3)
GAAP Non-operating income (expense)
$
2,013
$
5,732
$
3,886
$
3,529
$
2,723
$
2,812
$
12,950
$
3,346
$
1,405
$
1,357
$
1,805
$
7,913
$
(737)
$
(800)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Realized and unrealized foreign currency gains or losses
270
2,027
(534)
(7)
856
312
627
(588)
(11)
(647)
(1,384)
(2,631)
799
800
Non-GAAPnon-operating income (expense)
$
2,283
$
7,760
$
3,351
$
3,522
$
3,579
$
3,124
$
13,577
$
2,758
$
1,394
$
710
$
420
$
5,281
$
61
$
-
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES:
2021 Full Year
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Guidance(3)
GAAP provision for income taxes
$
61,011
$
20,233
$
10,587
$
10,645
$
5,270
$
11,448
$
37,950
$
7,900
$
7,853
$
11,650
$
(3,949)
$
23,454
$
11,544
$
55,800
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation
39,242
22,036
3,432
2,608
7,020
2,631
15,692
9,609
7,486
3,076
10,001
30,172
4,302
13,500
Tax impact of pre-taxnon-GAAP adjustments
(16,100)
(5,532)
(359)
179
303
566
689
318
361
202
5,214
6,096
598
2,500
Expiration of certain statues of limitation related to unique and non-recurring tax positions
-
4,169
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2017 U.S. Tax Reform
(41,392)
675
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-GAAP provision for income tax adjustments
(18,250)
21,348
3,072
2,787
7,324
3,198
16,381
9,928
7,846
3,279
15,215
36,268
4,900
16,000
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
42,761
$
41,580
$
13,659
$
13,433
$
12,593
$
14,646
$
54,331
$
17,828
$
15,699
$
14,929
$
11,266
$
59,722
$
16,444
$
71,800
Page 4
MASIMO CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
FY 2017
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
56,062
$ 239,527
$
42,468
$
58,311
$
50,637
$
70,224
$ 221,640
$
42,355
$
63,712
$
40,478
$
64,418
$
210,963
$
59,260
Purchases of property and equipment, net
(43,684)
(17,126)
(6,963)
(40,360)
(8,741)
(12,311)
(68,375)
(37,004)
(14,266)
(8,747)
(12,532)
(72,549)
(8,903)
Free cash flow
12,378
222,401
35,505
17,951
41,896
57,913
153,265
5,351
49,446
31,731
51,886
138,414
50,357
Litigation damages, awards and settlements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(499)
-
-
-
(499)
Tax payments related to litigation awards and damages
74,201
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted free cash flow
$
86,579
$ 222,401
$
35,505
$
17,951
$
41,896
$
57,913
$ 153,265
$
4,852
$
49,446
$
31,731
$
51,886
$
137,915
$
50,357
Totals may not foot due to rounding
Quarterly reported amounts may vary from amounts previously reported due to rounding conventions.
Masimo Corporation published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 20:36:06 UTC.