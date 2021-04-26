Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Masimo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASI

MASIMO CORPORATION

(MASI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/26 04:00:00 pm
242.67 USD   -1.47%
09:37pMASIMO  : FY2017 to Q1 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
09:31pMASIMO : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:27pMASIMO  : Q1 2021 Supplemental Presentation to Earnings Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masimo : FY2017 to Q1 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

04/26/2021 | 09:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MASIMO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Supplemental Non-GAAP information that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements about our expectations for full fiscal year GAAP and non-GAAP 2020 total revenue, product revenue, royalty and other revenues, gross profit/margin, selling, general and administrative operating expenses, research and development operating expenses, litigation settlement, award and/or defense costs, operating expenses, operating income/margin, net income, diluted earnings per share, non-operating income, provision for income taxes, adjusted free cash flow; our long-term outlook; demand for our products; anticipated revenue and earnings growth; our financial condition, results of operations and business generally; expectations regarding our ability to design and deliver innovative new noninvasive technologies and reduce the cost of care; and demand for our technologies. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking

statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: our dependence on Masimo SET® and Masimo rainbow SET products and technologies for substantially all of our revenue; any failure in protecting our intellectual property exposure to competitors' assertions of intellectual property claims; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we sell our products and technologies; any failure to continue developing innovative products and technologies; the lack of acceptance of any of our current or future products and technologies; obtaining regulatory approval of our current and future products and technologies; the risk that the implementation of our international realignment will not continue to produce anticipated operational and financial benefits, including a continued lower effective tax rate; the loss of our customers; the failure to retain and recruit senior management; product liability claims exposure; a failure to obtain expected returns from the amount of intangible assets we have recorded; the maintenance of our brand; the amount and type of equity awards that we may grant to employees and service providers in the future; our ongoing litigation and related matters; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

For additional information related to the definitions of our Non-GAAP measures, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.masimo.com.

Page 1

MASIMO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)

GAAP TOTAL REVENUE

2021 Full Year

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Guidance(3)

GAAP revenue

Product revenue

$ 738,242

$ 829,874

$ 230,548

$

229,510

$

228,916

$

247,434

$ 936,408

$ 269,625

$

300,953

$

278,112

$

295,054

$

1,143,744

$

299,043

$

1,205,000

Royalty and other revenue

52,006

28,415

1,116

142

95

76

1,429

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

GAAP total revenue

$ 790,248

$ 858,289

$ 231,664

$

229,652

$

229,011

$

247,510

$ 937,837

$ 269,625

$

300,953

$

278,112

$

295,054

$

1,143,744

$

299,043

$

1,205,000

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT/MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS

PROFIT/MARGIN:

2021 Full Year

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Guidance(3)

GAAP gross profit/margin

$ 522,032

$ 574,892

$ 151,642

$

154,339

$

156,268

$

166,923

$ 629,172

$ 185,629

$

191,584

$

178,926

$

186,926

$

743,065

$

196,875

$

803,900

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs

(48,384)

(27,704)

(1,048)

(111)

(57)

(45)

(1,262)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition & investment related costs

500

458

114

114

114

167

511

373

578

409

447

1,807

809

4,000

Total non-GAAP gross profit/margin adjustments

(47,884)

(27,246)

(934)

3

57

122

(751)

373

578

409

447

1,807

809

4,000

Non-GAAP gross profit/margin

$ 474,147

$ 547,645

$ 150,708

$

154,343

$

156,325

$

167,046

$ 628,421

$ 186,001

$

192,163

$

179,336

$

187,373

$

744,872

$

197,684

$

807,900

Non-GAAP gross margin % (4)

64.2%

66.0%

65.4%

67.2%

68.3%

67.5%

67.1%

69.0%

63.9%

64.5%

63.5%

65.1%

66.1%

67.0%

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING

EXPENSES:

2021 Full Year

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Guidance(3)

GAAP selling, general and administrative operating expenses

$ 273,011

$ 285,417

$

74,204

$

78,160

$

80,354

$

81,943

$ 314,661

$

89,877

$

98,461

$

90,376

$

90,343

$

369,057

$

96,700

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Acquisition & investment related costs

(1,097)

(984)

(246)

(1,022)

(983)

(1,968)

(4,218)

(2,049)

(711)

(838)

(2,749)

(6,347)

(1,979)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative operating expenses

$ 271,915

$ 284,433

$

73,958

$

77,138

$

79,371

$

79,976

$ 310,443

$

87,828

$

97,750

$

89,538

$

87,593

$

362,709

$

94,722

Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative operating expenses % (4)

36.8%

34.3%

32.1%

33.6%

34.7%

32.3%

33.2%

32.6%

32.5%

32.2%

29.7%

31.7%

31.7%

GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

65,234

$

81,006

$

21,415

$

24,175

$

24,282

$

23,423

$

93,295

$

27,241

$

30,878

$

28,852

$

31,688

$

118,659

$

34,511

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Acquisition & investment related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(25)

(24)

(30)

(53)

(132)

-

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

65,233

$

81,006

$

21,415

$

24,175

$

24,282

$

23,423

$

93,295

$

27,215

$

30,854

$

28,822

$

31,635

$

118,526

$

34,511

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses % (4)

8.8%

9.8%

9.3%

10.5%

10.6%

9.5%

10.0%

10.1%

10.3%

10.4%

10.7%

10.4%

11.5%

GAAP litigation settlement, award and/or defense costs

$

-

$

425

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(499)

$

25

$

-

$

-

$

(474)

$

-

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Litigation damages, awards and settlements

-

(425)

-

-

-

-

-

499

(25)

-

-

474

-

Non-GAAP litigation settlement, award and/or defense costs

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

GAAP operating expenses

$ 338,245

$ 366,848

$

95,619

$

102,335

$

104,636

$

105,366

$ 407,956

$ 116,619

$

129,364

$

119,228

$

122,031

$

487,242

$

131,211

$

523,800

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Acquisition & investment related costs

(1,097)

(984)

(246)

(1,022)

(983)

(1,968)

(4,218)

(2,075)

(735)

(868)

(2,802)

(6,479)

(1,979)

(11,000)

Litigation damages, awards and settlements

-

(425)

-

-

-

-

-

499

(25)

-

-

474

-

Total non-GAAP operating expense adjustments

(1,097)

(1,409)

(246)

(1,022)

(983)

(1,968)

(4,218)

(1,576)

(760)

(868)

(2,802)

(6,005)

(1,979)

(11,000)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 337,149

$ 365,439

$

95,374

$

101,312

$

103,653

$

103,398

$ 403,738

$ 115,043

$

128,604

$

118,360

$

119,228

$

481,236

$

129,232

$

512,800

Non-GAAP operating expenses % (4)

45.7%

44.0%

41.4%

44.1%

45.3%

41.8%

43.1%

42.7%

42.7%

42.6%

40.4%

42.1%

43.2%

42.6%

Page 2

MASIMO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME/MARGIN TO NON-GAAP

OPERATING INCOME/MARGIN:

2021 Full Year

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Guidance(3)

GAAP operating income/margin

$ 183,787

$ 208,044

$

56,023

$

52,004

$

51,632

$

61,557

$ 221,216

$

69,010

$

62,220

$

59,698

$

64,895

$

255,823

$

65,664

$

280,100

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs

(48,384)

(27,704)

(1,048)

(111)

(57)

(45)

(1,262)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition & investment related costs

1,597

1,442

361

1,136

1,098

2,135

4,729

2,447

1,313

1,277

3,249

8,286

2,788

15,000

Litigation damages, awards and settlements

-

425

-

-

-

-

-

(499)

25

-

-

(474)

-

-

Total non-GAAP operating income/margin adjustments

(46,787)

(25,837)

(688)

1,025

1,040

2,090

3,467

1,948

1,338

1,277

3,249

7,812

2,788

15,000

Non-GAAP operating income/margin

$ 136,999

$ 182,206

$

55,334

$

53,030

$

52,671

$

63,647

$ 224,683

$

70,958

$

63,558

$

60,975

$

68,145

$

263,636

$

68,452

$

295,100

Non-GAAP operating income % (4)

18.6%

22.0%

24.0%

23.1%

23.0%

25.7%

24.0%

26.3%

21.1%

21.9%

23.1%

23.1%

22.9%

24.5%

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME:

2021 Full Year

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Guidance(3)

GAAP net income

$ 124,789

$ 193,543

$

49,322

$

44,888

$

49,085

$

52,921

$ 196,216

$

64,456

$

55,772

$

49,405

$

70,669

$

240,302

$

53,383

$

223,500

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs

(48,384)

(27,704)

(1,048)

(111)

(57)

(45)

(1,262)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition & investment related costs:

Cost of goods sold

500

458

114

114

114

167

511

373

578

409

447

1,807

809

4,000

Operating expenses

1,097

984

246

1,022

983

1,968

4,218

2,075

735

868

2,802

6,479

1,979

11,000

Subtotal - Acquisition & investment related costs

1,597

1,442

361

1,136

1,098

2,135

4,729

2,447

1,313

1,277

3,249

8,286

2,788

15,000

Litigation damages, awards and settlements

Operating expenses

-

425

-

-

-

-

-

(499)

25

-

-

(474)

-

-

Non-operating other (income) expense:

Realized and unrealized foreign currency gains or losses

270

2,027

(534)

(7)

856

312

627

(588)

(11)

(647)

(1,384)

(2,631)

799

800

# Tax impact of non-GAAP net income adjustments

16,100

5,532

359

(179)

(303)

(566)

(689)

(318)

(361)

(202)

(5,214)

(6,096)

(598)

(2,500)

Expiration of certain statues of limitation related to unique and non-recurring tax positions

-

(4,169)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

98 Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation

(39,242)

(22,036)

(3,432)

(2,608)

(7,020)

(2,631)

(15,692)

(9,609)

(7,486)

(3,076)

(10,001)

(30,172)

(4,302)

(13,500)

2017 U.S. Tax Reform

41,392

(675)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-GAAP net income adjustments

(28,267)

(45,157)

(4,294)

(1,768)

(5,427)

(796)

(12,286)

(8,568)

(6,519)

(2,649)

(13,350)

(31,086)

(1,313)

(200)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 96,520

$ 148,385

$

45,027

$

43,120

$

43,657

$

52,126

$ 183,930

$

55,889

$

49,253

$

46,756

$

57,318

$

209,216

$

52,070

$

223,300

Page 3

MASIMO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE TO NON-GAAP NET

INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE:

2021 Full Year

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Guidance(3)

GAAP net income per diluted share

$

2.23

$

3.45

$

0.87

$

0.79

$

0.86

$

0.92

$

3.44

$

1.12

$

0.96

$

0.85

$

1.21

$

4.14

$

0.92

$

3.83

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs

(0.87)

(0.49)

(0.02)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.02)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition & investment related costs

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.08

0.04

0.02

0.02

0.06

0.14

0.05

0.26

Litigation damages, awards and settlements

-

0.01

-

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

0.00

-

-

(0.01)

-

-

Realized and unrealized foreign currency gains or losses

0.00

0.04

(0.01)

(0.00)

0.01

0.01

0.01

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.05)

0.01

0.01

Tax impact of non-GAAP net income adjustments

0.29

0.10

0.01

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.09)

(0.11)

(0.01)

(0.04)

Expiration of certain statues of limitation related to unique and non-recurring tax positions

-

(0.07)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

98 Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation

(0.70)

(0.39)

(0.06)

(0.05)

(0.12)

(0.05)

(0.27)

(0.17)

(0.13)

(0.05)

(0.17)

(0.52)

(0.07)

(0.23)

2017 U.S. Tax Reform

0.74

(0.01)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-GAAP net income per diluted share adjustments

(0.51)

(0.81)

(0.08)

(0.03)

(0.09)

(0.01)

(0.22)

(0.15)

(0.11)

(0.05)

(0.23)

(0.54)

(0.02)

(0.00)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

1.73

$

2.65

$

0.79

$

0.76

$

0.76

$

0.91

$

3.22

$

0.97

$

0.85

$

0.80

$

0.98

$

3.60

$

0.90

$

3.83

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

55,874

56,039

56,799

57,066

57,262

57,267

57,100

57,585

58,204

58,280

58,237

58,037

57,901

58,300

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NON-GAAP

NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE):

2021 Full Year

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Guidance(3)

GAAP Non-operating income (expense)

$

2,013

$

5,732

$

3,886

$

3,529

$

2,723

$

2,812

$

12,950

$

3,346

$

1,405

$

1,357

$

1,805

$

7,913

$

(737)

$

(800)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Realized and unrealized foreign currency gains or losses

270

2,027

(534)

(7)

856

312

627

(588)

(11)

(647)

(1,384)

(2,631)

799

800

Non-GAAPnon-operating income (expense)

$

2,283

$

7,760

$

3,351

$

3,522

$

3,579

$

3,124

$

13,577

$

2,758

$

1,394

$

710

$

420

$

5,281

$

61

$

-

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES:

2021 Full Year

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Guidance(3)

GAAP provision for income taxes

$

61,011

$

20,233

$

10,587

$

10,645

$

5,270

$

11,448

$

37,950

$

7,900

$

7,853

$

11,650

$

(3,949)

$

23,454

$

11,544

$

55,800

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation

39,242

22,036

3,432

2,608

7,020

2,631

15,692

9,609

7,486

3,076

10,001

30,172

4,302

13,500

Tax impact of pre-taxnon-GAAP adjustments

(16,100)

(5,532)

(359)

179

303

566

689

318

361

202

5,214

6,096

598

2,500

Expiration of certain statues of limitation related to unique and non-recurring tax positions

-

4,169

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2017 U.S. Tax Reform

(41,392)

675

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-GAAP provision for income tax adjustments

(18,250)

21,348

3,072

2,787

7,324

3,198

16,381

9,928

7,846

3,279

15,215

36,268

4,900

16,000

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

42,761

$

41,580

$

13,659

$

13,433

$

12,593

$

14,646

$

54,331

$

17,828

$

15,699

$

14,929

$

11,266

$

59,722

$

16,444

$

71,800

Page 4

MASIMO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)(1) (2)

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

FY 2017

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

56,062

$ 239,527

$

42,468

$

58,311

$

50,637

$

70,224

$ 221,640

$

42,355

$

63,712

$

40,478

$

64,418

$

210,963

$

59,260

Purchases of property and equipment, net

(43,684)

(17,126)

(6,963)

(40,360)

(8,741)

(12,311)

(68,375)

(37,004)

(14,266)

(8,747)

(12,532)

(72,549)

(8,903)

Free cash flow

12,378

222,401

35,505

17,951

41,896

57,913

153,265

5,351

49,446

31,731

51,886

138,414

50,357

Litigation damages, awards and settlements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(499)

-

-

-

(499)

Tax payments related to litigation awards and damages

74,201

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted free cash flow

$

86,579

$ 222,401

$

35,505

$

17,951

$

41,896

$

57,913

$ 153,265

$

4,852

$

49,446

$

31,731

$

51,886

$

137,915

$

50,357

  1. Totals may not foot due to rounding
  2. Quarterly reported amounts may vary from amounts previously reported due to rounding conventions.
  3. Updated for guidance provided on April 26, 2021
  4. Calculated as a percentage of Product Revenue

Page 5

Disclaimer

Masimo Corporation published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 20:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MASIMO CORPORATION
09:37pMASIMO  : FY2017 to Q1 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
09:31pMASIMO : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:27pMASIMO  : Q1 2021 Supplemental Presentation to Earnings Press Release
PU
09:21pMASIMO  : Posts Lower Q1 Profit, Nudges FY21 Guidance Higher; Stock Drops 4% Aft..
MT
09:12pGUIDANCE : (MASI) MASIMO Forecasts Fiscal Year 2021 EPS $3.83
MT
09:12pMASIMO  : Earnings Flash (MASI) MASIMO Posts Q1 EPS $0.90, vs. Street Est of $0...
MT
09:10pMASIMO CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:07pMASIMO  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
04/19MASIMO  : Reschedules Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Ca..
BU
04/14MASIMO  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results after Market Close on T..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 204 M - 866 M
Net income 2021 223 M - 160 M
Net cash 2021 930 M - 669 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 546 M 13 546 M 9 743 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart MASIMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masimo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASIMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 281,00 $
Last Close Price 246,28 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joe E. Kiani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Micah Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yongsam Lee Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Anand Sampath Executive VP-Operations & Clinical Research
Jon Curtis Coleman President-Worldwide Sales & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASIMO CORPORATION-8.23%13 546
NOVOCURE LIMITED19.99%21 264
PENUMBRA, INC.70.13%10 862
GETINGE AB42.63%8 879
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-20.42%7 216
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.53.66%5 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ