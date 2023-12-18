By Ben Glickman

Masimo's baby-monitoring system Stork has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for medical uses.

The system is cleared by the FDA for prescription use in healthy and sick babies up to 18 months old.

Stork allows parents to monitor babies' oxygen saturation, pulse rate and skin temperature. Users can receive alarms regarding these metrics and can share information with doctors remotely.

The Irvine, Calif.-based medical-device company said Monday that the system was available at retailers nationwide as a non-medical device and could now be used as a medical device with a prescription.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-23 1313ET