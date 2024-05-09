Masimo Corporation is a global technology company that develops and produces a range of monitoring technologies, including measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. The Company's segments include Healthcare and Non-healthcare. Its Healthcare segment develops, manufactures and markets a variety of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation and connectivity solutions, remote monitoring devices and consumer health products. The Company's measurement technologies include Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry and advanced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry parameters. The Company's Non-healthcare business develops, manufactures, markets, sells home sound integration technologies and accessories, along with licensing complete high performance in-vehicle audio systems under consumer brands, such as Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, HEOS, Classe, Polk Audio, Boston Acoustics, and Definitive Technology.