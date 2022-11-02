Wanted: an oxygen monitor reliable for all races

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Medical device makers and scientists
are working on new technologies to improve widely-used devices
that assess potential heart and respiratory problems given
mounting evidence that current ones could lead to inadequate
healthcare for patients with darker skin.
Doctors have long known that pulse oximeters are less
accurate in estimating blood oxygen levels in non-white
patients, but the discrepancies were considered insignificant.
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed some of the real dangers of these
flaws, as the devices gave falsely high oxygen readings in
patients with dark skin.
As a result, some patients faced COVID treatment delays or
were denied treatment, and some were discharged from emergency
rooms instead of receiving care, researchers found, adding to
the litany of healthcare disparities experienced by non-white
populations.
Expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration met
virtually on Tuesday to discuss improvements in standards for
pulse oximeters.
The devices, which clip to a fingertip, pass red and
infrared light through the skin and measure how much light is
absorbed by oxygen-carrying hemoglobin. Melanin pigment in
darker skin also absorbs the light, however, and current devices
do not adjust for that effect.
To address the problem, some researchers are testing devices
that use other wavelengths of light not absorbed by melanin.
Among the furthest along in development is a sensor from
Rockley Photonics Holdings that uses spectrophotometers
and laser instruments on chips to emit a broad spectrum of
light, which the company says more accurately monitors not only
blood oxygen but also hydration, blood pressure and other
biomarkers.
Rockley Chief Executive Andrew Rickman told Reuters his
company plans to begin shipping the product next month to
companies that would package it into wearable and other devices.
Customers include Medtronic Plc, a major manufacturer of
oximeters, which announced a partnership with Rockley in March.
It is not clear when the new devices will become available.
At Brown University, researchers Kimani Toussaint and
Rutendo Jakachira are experimenting with light at wavelengths
insensitive to melanin.
Valencia Koomson of Tufts University is developing a device
that takes into account a patient's skin tone and presence of
melanin to better adjust oxygen level estimates.
All agree that more accurate pulse oximeters are long
overdue.
Imarc Group market research firm forecast the global pulse
oximeter market reaching $3.25 billion by 2027.
'ENORMOUS' PROBLEM
In recent years, studies have shown that low oxygen levels
more often go undetected in Black adults and infants, and that
Black patients receive less supplemental oxygen than similarly
ill white patients due to pulse oximeter inaccuracies.
COVID amplified those risks. The coronavirus can cause
dangerously low oxygen levels even before a patient feels out of
breath or appears to be in distress, making healthcare providers
even more dependent on accurate oximeter readings.
Pulse oximeter problems "suddenly became enormous" during
the pandemic, said Dr. Philip Bickler, director of the
University of California, San Francisco's (UCSF) Hypoxia
Research & Pulse Oximeter Test Facility.
Bickler, whose laboratory analyzes pulse oximeter accuracy
for manufacturers, said he believes industry leaders "are all
working to address the devices' shortcomings."
Experts say the FDA needs to strengthen its criteria for
approving new devices. Current rules require that pulse
oximeters be tested in a minimum of just 10 subjects, only two
of whom must be "darkly-pigmented."
When more than 10 subjects are involved, only 15% must be
non-white, although some manufacturers do test in larger, more
racially-balanced groups. The agency does not require a
standardized assessment for classifying skin pigmentation, tools
that would be critical in evaluating inaccuracies.
FDA staff speaking at Tuesday's meeting acknowledged that
although variables in sick patients affect accuracy, pulse
oximeters are tested under "ideal" laboratory conditions in
healthy individuals. Pediatric devices are tested in small
adults rather than children or infants.
In advance of the meeting, some pulse oximeter manufacturers
appeared open to discussing improvements while maintaining that
their devices worked well.
Medtronic told Reuters it "looks forward to sharing
perspectives and recommending ways we can collaborate with other
industry members, standards organizations, clinicians,
researchers and academics to continue to strengthen these
technologies."
Medical technology company Masimo Corp said its
equipment does not have "a bias problem between Black and white
subjects." Still, the company told Reuters, "we will continue to
improve our pulse oximeters."
For now, Tufts' Koomson said, devices that are less accurate
on dark skin and in sicker individuals will remain in wide use.
The first step to ensure appropriate access to care requires
raising awareness about the potential inaccuracies, especially
among healthcare providers, she said.
While the devices are still useful, UCSF's Bickler said,
doctors "should not base patient care only on pulse oximeter
findings."
