Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after extending the hole target depth three times it has successfully completed drilling 456.05 Feet at hole BM-24-02 or better known as hole No.2 at the Boston Mine, Masivo's high-grade gold, silver and copper project in "Elko County" in the State of Nevada.

"Hole No.2 has shown very positive results, we are very pleased to have completed this hole after our technical team agreed to continue drilling the hole 100 feet beyond the expected depth thanks to the continuous visible high mineralization present on our drill core, this is what allowed us to extend the target depth 3 times, we are very excited to send our core to the lab for assaying," commented David Coburn, President & CEO.

The Drilling team is currently relocating all equipment on to hole BM-24-03 at the Boston Mine, the drilling of hole No.3 will begin by the end of the week or early next week.

Nevada Drill Program Highlights:

The Boston Mine area drilling program will be comprised of 8 holes totaling approximately 1,000 meters to test the main mineralized zones, as well as historical Induced Polarization (IP) anomalies.

Boston Mine patent - 4 holes will test historic mineralization including the pre-World War II high-grade producing area. An additional report stated that there was a six-inch vein at this same depth that assayed 10,885 g/t Ag. These reports are not compliant with NI 43-101 reporting standards and all numbers quoted should be considered as historic.

IP anomalies - At least four holes are planned to test historical IP anomalies that are interpreted to reflect sulfide mineralization that is part of the skarn geology. Based upon the results, a decision will be made as to expanding the IP survey over the rest of the property.

Stock Options:

The Company has also issued 250,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, and advisors. Furthermore, the Company wishes to clarify that the Service Provider, Senergy Communications Capital Inc. and Aleem Fidai, does not hold 75,000 stock options as previously stated in the June 18, 2024 news release. This was an error, and this statement serves as a correction.

