NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.  Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies. 

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process: 

  • Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAM) click to participate

Ambrx Biopharma has agreed to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson. Under the agreement, shareholders of Ambrx will be entitled to a payment of $28.00 per share in cash.

  • Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) click to participate

Masonite has agreed to be acquired by Owens Corning. Under the agreement, shareholders of Masonite will be entitled to a payment of $133.00 per share in cash.

  • CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAY) click to participate

CymaBay Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences. Under the agreement, shareholders of CymaBay Therapeutics will be entitled to a payment of $32.50 per share in cash.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: WISH) click to participate

ContextLogic has agreed to be acquired by Qoo10. Under the agreement, shareholders of ContextLogic will be entitled to a payment of $6.50 per share in cash.

