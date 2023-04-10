Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Masonite International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOOR   CA5753851099

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(DOOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
87.44 USD   +2.47%
04:31pMasonite Announces Dates of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
BU
03/20MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/28MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
News 
Summary

Masonite Announces Dates of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to discuss the results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Masonite website at investor.masonite.com. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through May 23, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #13737354.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 6,500 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 811 M - -
Net income 2023 176 M - -
Net Debt 2023 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 896 M 1 896 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masonite International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 85,33 $
Average target price 108,11 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard C. Heckes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell T. Tiejema Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Byrne Director
Dan Shirk Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Swartzmiller Vice President-Advanced Technologies, R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION5.86%1 896
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.34.41%1 453
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD9.59%1 325
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.15.23%946
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD12.50%627
INWIDO AB (PUBL)-4.34%587
