Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to discuss the results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Masonite website at investor.masonite.com. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside the U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through November 22, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside the U.S.). Enter Conference ID #13741857.

