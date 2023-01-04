Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Masonite International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOOR   CA5753851099

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(DOOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
80.95 USD   +0.42%
08:32aMasonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors
BU
01/03Masonite International Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/03Masonite International Completes Acquisition of Endura Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors

01/04/2023 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Powered and connected residential front doors will be offered nationwide for renovation, remodeling and new construction

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that its M-Pwr™ Smart Doors will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005117/en/

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system, will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system, will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Home Depot consistently brings innovative products to their customers,” said Jennifer Renaud, Chief Marketing Officer, Masonite, “which makes them an amazing partner for this new generation of Doors That Do MoreTM. We are excited that M-Pwr Smart Doors will be available to homeowners and professionals at Home Depot locations nationwide.”

“The door industry continues to invest in innovation, and we’re excited to partner with Masonite on this first-to-market smart door solution, coming later this year,” said Marc Becker, Merchandising Vice President of Millwork for The Home Depot. “Customers will be able to take advantage of our expert door and window design team through our Millwork Virtual Apron platform, which makes choosing, designing and installing a door a seamless experience.”

Award-winning Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors employ patent-pending, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology to connect residential front doors to a home’s electrical system and wireless internet network. To ensure that the doors are “always on” in the event of a power outage, an emergency backup battery can sustain system power up to 24 hours when fully charged, so homeowners are always connected and always protected. Whether at home or away, the Masonite M-Pwr smartphone app enables homeowners to program and control motion-activated LED welcome lighting as well as to confirm whether the door is open or closed.

As a result of a previously announced collaboration with Ring, Masonite has integrated best-in-class technology into the first edition of M-Pwr Smart Doors. The fully integrated smart lock and Ring Video Doorbell do not require individual batteries, eliminating the need for battery replacement in these devices.

“We’re excited that more customers will have the ability to purchase M-Pwr Smart Doors through The Home Depot,” said Rian Steffens, Business Development Manager at Ring. “M-Pwr Smart Doors are another good example of how we can add technology to the things we use every day in our homes and make them smarter and more helpful for customers."

The advanced technology of Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors is incorporated into premium fiberglass doors that are available in a variety of styles, colors and finishes, including multiple glass options to complement any home design.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors will be showcased at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada from Jan. 5-8 at the Ring House (The Venetian booth #52321) and the Z-Wave Pavilion (The Venetian booth #52908).

For more information about Masonite M-Pwr™ Smart Doors and for updates on availability, visit mpwrsmartdoors.com. To access The Home Depot’s Millwork Virtual Apron platform, call 833-HDApron or visit here.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

ABOUT RING

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring’s smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
08:32aMasonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors
BU
01/03Masonite International Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Ac..
AQ
01/03Masonite International Completes Acquisition of Endura Products
MT
01/03Masonite International Corporation Completes Acquisition of Endura Products
BU
2022Masonite's Restructuring Plan Should Help Fuel Earnings Improvement, Wedbush Says
MT
2022Masonite's Proposed Acquisition of Endura `Natural Fit,' Company Still Hasn't Updated I..
MT
2022Masonite International Approves Restructuring Plan; Expects Pre-Tax Costs of $15 Millio..
MT
2022Masonite International : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
2022Masonite International Corp : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Masonite International to $98 From $97, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 858 M - -
Net income 2022 223 M - -
Net Debt 2022 704 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 803 M 1 803 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masonite International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 80,95 $
Average target price 101,33 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard C. Heckes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell T. Tiejema Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Byrne Director
Dan Shirk Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Swartzmiller Vice President-Advanced Technologies, R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION0.00%1 803
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-3.73%1 157
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-0.95%1 067
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.3.63%843
INWIDO AB (PUBL)2.98%627
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD2.27%577