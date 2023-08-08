Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The event will include presentations by members of the Masonite executive team on the Company’s strategic priorities and long-term growth framework as well as a question-and-answer session.

Investors are encouraged to register in advance and indicate if they would like to receive an invitation to meet with management in person on September 20 and 21, 2023 in New York and Boston respectively. To register, please visit: MasoniteInvestorDay2023.q4ir.com

A replay of the virtual Investor Day webcast and presentations will be available following the event at investor.masonite.com.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, door system components and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

