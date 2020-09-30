Masonite International Corporation : Names Alex Legall as Senior Vice President and Business Leader, Architectural

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced the appointment of Alex Legall as Senior Vice President and Business Leader for the Architectural segment. Alex replaces Graham Thayer who will leave Masonite on October 2, 2020.

Alex joins Masonite with over 25 years of global experience in sales, marketing, and general management roles. He spent the last eight years with Owens Corning, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of their North American Technical Insulation business. Before joining Owens Corning, Alex was with Carrier Corporation for 18 years where he held multiple leadership roles both domestically and in Latin America.

Alex earned his Master of Science in Management, Finance from Purdue University, and both his Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance and Bachelor of Arts, Economics from Prairie View A&M University. Additionally, Alex has served as a board member for the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club of Syracuse.

“With over 25 years of progressive leadership experience in building materials and systems selling, we believe Alex is ideally suited to lead the Masonite Architectural business,” said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. “His demonstrated general management and commercial expertise growing businesses make Alex a strong addition to the Masonite Leadership Team as we execute on our strategy and deliver doors that do more.”

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

