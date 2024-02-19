Masonite International Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors. It provides interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. The Company operates approximately 59 manufacturing and distribution facilities in seven countries in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: North American Residential, Europe and Architectural. The North American Residential segment is focused on providing interior doors from wood and recycled wood fibers and energy-efficient, durable exterior doors in a wide array of designs, materials, and sizes. The Europe segment is a provider of interior doors from recycled wood fibers and energy-efficient, durable exterior doors to the United Kingdom market.

