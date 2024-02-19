Masonite International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
February 19, 2024 at 04:44 pm EST
Masonite International Corporation reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 660.58 million compared to USD 675.97 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 10 million compared to net income of USD 31.1 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.46 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.4 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.46 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.38 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was USD 2,830.7 million compared to USD 2,891.69 million a year ago. Net income was USD 118.23 million compared to USD 214.23 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 5.37 compared to USD 9.51 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 5.29 compared to USD 9.41 a year ago.