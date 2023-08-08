Net sales declined 3% year over year due to continued softness in end-market demand Continued execution of our 2023 Playbook initiatives yielding margin improvement Delivered year to date operating cash flow of $218 million Announced upcoming Investor Day on September 19, 2023

Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite" or the "Company") (NYSE: DOOR) today announced results for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023.

($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2Q23 2Q22 % Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 % Change Net sales $742 $762 (3%) $1,468 $1,488 (1%) Net income attributable to Masonite $48 $59 (18%) $87 $126 (31%) % of net sales 6.5% 7.7% (120 bps) 5.9% 8.5% (260 bps) Diluted earnings per share $2.16 $2.58 (16%) $3.87 $5.47 (29%) Adjusted EPS* $2.30 $2.58 (11%) $4.18 $5.47 (24%) Adjusted EBITDA* $118 $118 —% $225 $243 (8%) % of net sales 16.0% 15.5% +50 bps 15.3% 16.3% (100 bps)

“Ongoing execution of our 2023 Playbook initiatives allowed us to deliver another strong quarter, despite the continued softness in end-market demand,” said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. “We also made progress on our longer-term strategic initiatives as we began the nationwide retail rollout of our Masonite Performance Door System and further reshaped our North American Residential manufacturing footprint. Additionally, I'm especially pleased with the significant cash flow we have generated year to date thanks to early success on our multi-year program to reduce working capital levels across the Company. We remain confident that our 2023 Playbook and Doors That Do MoreTM strategy are positioning Masonite well both operationally and financially as demand strengthens.”

Second Quarter 2023 Discussion

(All references to percent increase or decrease in the discussion below compare current second quarter 2023 results to those realized in the second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.)

Consolidated net sales were $742 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 3% decrease resulting from a 15% decrease in volume and a combined 2% decrease from unfavorable foreign exchange and lower component sales, partially offset by an 8% increase from the Endura acquisition and a 6% increase in average unit price (AUP).

North American Residential net sales were $585 million, a 4% decrease driven by an 18% decrease in volume and a combined 1% decrease from unfavorable foreign exchange and lower component sales, partially offset by a 10% increase from the Endura acquisition and a 5% increase in AUP.

Europe net sales were $66 million, an 11% decrease driven by a 9% decrease in volume and a combined 2% decrease from lower component sales and unfavorable foreign exchange.

Architectural net sales were $88 million, a 16% increase driven by a 24% increase in AUP, partially offset by a 5% decrease from lower component sales and a 3% decrease in volume.

Total Company gross profit was $178 million in the second quarter of 2023, down 1% as positive contributions from higher AUP and the Endura acquisition were more than offset by impacts of lower volumes, inflation and targeted investments in strategic initiatives. Gross profit margin increased 40 basis points to 24.0%.

Selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses were $99 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 9% due to incremental SG&A from Endura. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 13.3%, a 140 basis point increase compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to Masonite was $48 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 18% primarily driven by higher depreciation, amortization, interest expense and costs associated with previously announced restructuring plans offset by lower income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $118 million in the second quarter of 2023, equal to the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $2.16 in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 16% compared to $2.58 in the comparable 2022 period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* were $2.30 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.58 in the comparable 2022 period.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

At the end of the first quarter, total available liquidity was $637 million, inclusive of $317 million in unrestricted cash and $320 million of availability under our ABL Facility and our AR Sales Program.

Cash provided by operations was $218 million for the six months ended July 2, 2023, as compared to $34 million in the prior year period. Capital expenditures were $58 million for the six months ended July 2, 2023, an increase from $40 million in the comparable period of 2022.

During the second quarter, Masonite repurchased approximately 159,145 shares of stock for $14 million, at an average price of $90.58.

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, door system components and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and/or U.S. securities laws, including our discussion of our 2023 outlook, 2023 Playbook, the housing and other markets and future demand, the effects of our strategic and restructuring initiatives, new products, the success of new facilities, expected benefits related to completed transactions, statements relating to our business and growth strategy and product development efforts. When used in this press release, such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "could," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "believes," "outlook," "predict," "forecast," "objective," "remain," "anticipate," "estimate," "progressing," "potential," "continue," "plan," "project," "showing," "yielding," "targeting," or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Masonite, or industry results, to be materially different from any future plans, goals, targets, objectives, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, such forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, should not be unduly relied upon, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, downward trends in our end markets and in economic conditions; reduced levels of residential new construction; residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and non-residential building construction activity due to increases in mortgage rates, changes in mortgage interest deductions and related tax changes and reduced availability of financing; competition; the continued success of, and our ability to maintain relationships with, certain key customers in light of customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to accurately anticipate demand for our products; impacts on our business from weather and climate change; our ability to successfully consummate and integrate acquisitions and to effectuate dispositions; changes in prices of raw materials and fuel; tariffs and evolving trade policy and friction between the United States and other countries, including China, and the impact of anti-dumping and countervailing duties; increases in labor costs, the availability of labor, or labor relations (i.e., disruptions, strikes or work stoppages); our ability to manage our operations including potential disruptions, manufacturing realignments (including related restructuring charges) and customer credit risk; product liability claims and product recalls; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to fund our capital expenditure requirements and to meet our debt service obligations, including our obligations under our senior notes, our term loan credit agreement (the "Term Loan Facility") and our asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility"); limitations on operating our business as a result of covenant restrictions under our existing and future indebtedness, including our senior notes, the Term Loan Facility and the ABL Facility; fluctuating foreign exchange and interest rates; the continuous operation of our information technology and enterprise resource planning systems and management of potential cyber security threats and attacks and data privacy requirements; political, economic and other risks that arise from operating a multinational business; retention of key management personnel; environmental and other government regulations, including the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), and any changes in such regulations; the scale and scope of public health issues and their impact on our operations, customer demand and supply chain; and our ability to replace our expiring patents and to innovate and keep pace with technological developments. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, see Masonite’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Masonite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information

Our management reviews net sales and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. Net assets are not allocated to the reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to either net income or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not include certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Masonite adjusted to exclude the following items, as applicable: depreciation; amortization; share based compensation expense; loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment; registration and listing fees; restructuring costs; asset impairment; loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries; interest expense (income), net; loss on extinguishment of debt; other expense (income), net; income tax expense (benefit); other items; loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax; and net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest. This definition of Adjusted EBITDA differs from the definitions of EBITDA contained in the indentures governing the 2028 and 2030 Notes and the credit agreements governing the ABL Facility and Term Loan Facility. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated under our ABL Facility or senior notes would also include, among other things, additional add-backs for amounts related to: cost savings projected by us in good faith to be realized as a result of actions taken or expected to be taken prior to or during the relevant period; fees and expenses in connection with certain plant closures and layoffs; and the amount of any restructuring charges, integration costs or other business optimization expenses or reserve deducted in the relevant period in computing consolidated net income, including any one-time costs incurred in connection with acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation. Intersegment sales are recorded using market prices. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, from an operations standpoint, provides an appropriate way to measure and assess segment performance. Our management team has established the practice of reviewing the performance of each segment based on the measures of net sales and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to users of the consolidated financial statements because it provides the same information that we use internally to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation.

The tables below set forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Masonite to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Management believes this measure provides supplemental information on how successfully we operate our business.

Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite (EPS) less restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries, loss on extinguishment of debt and other items, if any, that do not relate to Masonite’s underlying business performance (each net of related tax expense (benefit)). Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Company and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Certain amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and associated tables may not foot due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION SALES RECONCILIATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (In millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate

and Other Total % Change Second quarter 2022 net sales $ 607.8 $ 73.9 $ 75.4 $ 4.8 $ 761.9 Acquisitions, net of divestitures 59.4 — — — 59.4 7.8 % Volume (107.4 ) (7.0 ) (2.0 ) — (116.4 ) (15.3 %) Average unit price 29.2 0.3 18.4 0.3 48.2 6.3 % Components (0.8 ) (1.1 ) (3.5 ) (2.0 ) (7.4 ) (1.0 %) Foreign exchange (3.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) — (3.8 ) (0.5 %) Second quarter 2023 net sales $ 585.0 $ 66.0 $ 87.8 $ 3.1 $ 741.9 Year over year change, net sales (3.8 %) (10.7 %) 16.4 % (35.4 %) (2.6 %) Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 125.0 $ 8.6 $ 0.1 $ (15.5 ) $ 118.1 Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 117.6 2.7 7.3 (9.1 ) 118.5 Year over year change, Adjusted EBITDA (5.9 %) (68.6 %) 9,241.0 % nm 0.3 %

North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate

and Other Total % Change Year to date 2022 net sales $ 1,176.3 $ 154.3 $ 146.4 $ 11.0 $ 1,488.1 Acquisitions, net of divestitures 119.2 — — — 119.2 8.0 % Volume (206.8 ) (19.4 ) (3.2 ) — (229.4 ) (15.4 %) Average unit price 76.0 3.3 38.1 1.9 119.3 8.0 % Components (3.3 ) (2.2 ) (4.3 ) (4.5 ) (14.3 ) (1.0 %) Foreign exchange (7.4 ) (6.3 ) (1.3 ) — (15.0 ) (1.0 %) Year to date 2023 net sales $ 1,154.0 $ 129.7 $ 175.7 $ 8.4 $ 1,467.9 Year over year growth, net sales (1.9 %) (15.9 %) 20.0 % (23.6 %) (1.4 %) Year to date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 252.6 $ 20.4 $ (2.8 ) $ (27.4 ) $ 242.9 Year to date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 225.5 7.8 12.6 (21.3 ) 224.6 Year over year growth, Adjusted EBITDA (10.7 %) (61.6 %) nm nm (7.5 %)

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net sales $ 741,884 $ 761,874 $ 1,467,868 $ 1,488,091 Cost of goods sold 563,517 582,389 1,119,010 1,124,357 Gross profit 178,367 179,485 348,858 363,734 Gross profit as a % of net sales 24.0 % 23.6 % 23.8 % 24.4 % Selling, general and administration expenses 98,746 90,330 200,451 173,576 Selling, general and administration expenses as a % of net sales 13.3 % 11.9 % 13.7 % 11.7 % Restructuring costs (benefit) 3,065 (61 ) 6,743 (80 ) Operating income 76,556 89,216 141,664 190,238 Interest expense, net 13,488 10,593 27,740 20,832 Other (income) expense, net (550 ) (400 ) (498 ) (1,815 ) Income before income tax expense 63,618 79,023 114,422 171,221 Income tax expense 14,673 19,649 26,033 43,126 Net income 48,945 59,374 88,389 128,095 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 700 859 1,653 1,998 Net income attributable to Masonite $ 48,245 $ 58,515 $ 86,736 $ 126,097 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Masonite $ 2.19 $ 2.60 $ 3.92 $ 5.53 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite $ 2.16 $ 2.58 $ 3.87 $ 5.47 Shares used in computing basic earnings per share 22,071,667 22,525,333 22,127,368 22,803,403 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 22,349,192 22,704,953 22,420,035 23,058,031

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS July 2, 2023 January 1, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,157 $ 296,922 Restricted cash 11,587 11,999 Accounts receivable, net 374,794 375,918 Inventories, net 378,705 406,828 Prepaid expenses and other assets 66,982 55,051 Income taxes receivable 21,266 16,922 Total current assets 1,170,491 1,163,640 Property, plant and equipment, net 735,932 652,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets 191,190 160,695 Investment in equity investees 18,058 16,111 Goodwill 257,527 69,868 Intangible assets, net 254,156 136,056 Deferred income taxes 21,400 16,133 Other assets 34,191 33,346 Total assets $ 2,682,945 $ 2,248,178 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 137,895 $ 111,526 Accrued expenses 227,833 223,046 Income taxes payable 6,520 14,361 Current portion of long-term debt 37,500 — Total current liabilities 409,748 348,933 Long-term debt 1,067,183 866,116 Long-term operating lease liabilities 178,820 151,242 Deferred income taxes 120,963 79,590 Other liabilities 76,406 59,515 Total liabilities 1,853,120 1,505,396 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Share capital: unlimited shares authorized, no par value, 21,995,420 and 22,155,035 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2023, and January 1, 2023, respectively 526,816 520,003 Additional paid-in capital 223,540 226,514 Retained earnings 193,262 127,826 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124,581 ) (142,224 ) Total equity attributable to Masonite 819,037 732,119 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 10,788 10,663 Total equity 829,825 742,782 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,682,945 $ 2,248,178

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Cash flows from operating activities: July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net income $ 88,389 $ 128,095 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flow provided by operating activities: Depreciation 44,466 34,516 Amortization 14,463 8,908 Share based compensation expense 13,157 10,695 Deferred income taxes (9,457 ) 1,042 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (146 ) 356 Share of income from equity investees, net of tax (1,990 ) (2,610 ) Dividend from equity investee 3,150 — Pension and post-retirement funding, net of expense (956 ) — Non-cash accruals and interest 1,861 (114 ) Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,540 (1,400 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 13,474 (67,611 ) Inventories 75,709 (89,508 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (22,152 ) (4,821 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,918 23,302 Other assets and liabilities (13,614 ) (6,736 ) Net cash flow provided by operating activities 217,812 34,114 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (58,056 ) (39,955 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (354,419 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 13 6,394 Proceeds from repayment of note receivable 12,000 — Other investing activities (3,834 ) (1,152 ) Net cash flow used in investing activities (404,296 ) (34,713 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 250,000 — Repayments of long-term debt (9,375 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (3,628 ) — Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities 100,000 — Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (100,000 ) — Tax withholding on share based awards (2,065 ) (3,109 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,684 ) (2,559 ) Repurchases of common shares (29,133 ) (140,000 ) Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities 204,115 (145,668 ) Net foreign currency translation adjustment on cash 2,192 (2,598 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,823 (148,865 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 308,921 391,505 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 328,744 $ 242,640

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net income attributable to Masonite $ 48,245 $ 58,515 $ 86,736 $ 126,097 Add: Adjustments to net income attributable to Masonite: Restructuring costs (benefit) 3,065 (61 ) 6,743 (80 ) Other items (1) 1,208 — 2,589 — Income tax impact of adjustments (1,108 ) 15 (2,424 ) 20 Adjusted net income attributable to Masonite $ 51,410 $ 58,469 $ 93,644 $ 126,037 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("EPS") $ 2.16 $ 2.58 $ 3.87 $ 5.47 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("Adjusted EPS") $ 2.30 $ 2.58 $ 4.18 $ 5.47 Shares used in computing EPS and Adjusted EPS 22,349,192 22,704,953 22,420,035 23,058,031

____________ (1) Other items include $1,208 and $2,589 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the three and six months ended July 2, 2023, respectively, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

The weighted average number of shares outstanding utilized for the diluted EPS and diluted Adjusted EPS calculation contemplates the exercise of all currently outstanding SARs and the conversion of all RSUs. The dilutive effect of such equity awards is calculated based on the weighted average share price for each fiscal period using the treasury stock method. For all periods presented, common shares issuable for stock instruments which would have had an anti-dilutive impact under the treasury stock method have been excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share.

Three Months Ended July 2, 2023 (In thousands) North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 96,557 $ (3,230 ) $ 3,596 $ (48,678 ) $ 48,245 Plus: Depreciation 14,304 2,411 3,000 3,266 22,981 Amortization 3,264 2,911 221 646 7,042 Share based compensation expense — — — 7,103 7,103 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 19 58 290 135 502 Restructuring costs 2,875 — 179 11 3,065 Interest expense, net — — — 13,488 13,488 Other expense (income), net 1 541 — (1,092 ) (550 ) Income tax expense — — — 14,673 14,673 Other items (1) — — — 1,208 1,208 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 551 — — 149 700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,571 $ 2,691 $ 7,286 $ (9,091 ) $ 118,457 Net sales $ 584,969 $ 66,010 $ 87,818 $ 3,087 $ 741,884 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.1 % 4.1 % 8.3 % nm 16.0 %

____________ (1) Other items include $1,208 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the three months ended July 2, 2023, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

Three Months Ended July 3, 2022 (In thousands) North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 112,611 $ 3,446 $ (3,042 ) $ (54,500 ) $ 58,515 Plus: Depreciation 9,987 2,172 2,764 2,321 17,244 Amortization 467 3,059 219 551 4,296 Share based compensation expense — — — 5,976 5,976 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,399 (1 ) 136 (80 ) 1,454 Restructuring (benefit) costs (90 ) (6 ) 1 34 (61 ) Interest expense, net — — — 10,593 10,593 Other (income) expense, net (2 ) (104 ) — (294 ) (400 ) Income tax expense — — — 19,649 19,649 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 602 — — 257 859 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,974 $ 8,566 $ 78 $ (15,493 ) $ 118,125 Net sales 607,776 73,853 75,425 4,820 761,874 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.6 % 11.6 % 0.1 % nm 15.5 %

Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 (In thousands) North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 183,312 $ (3,027 ) $ 5,061 $ (98,610 ) $ 86,736 Plus: Depreciation 27,536 4,615 5,957 6,358 44,466 Amortization 7,054 5,719 473 1,217 14,463 Share based compensation expense — — — 13,157 13,157 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,059 55 277 149 1,540 Restructuring costs 5,255 — 863 625 6,743 Interest expense, net — — — 27,740 27,740 Other (income) expense, net (27 ) 480 — (951 ) (498 ) Income tax expense — — — 26,033 26,033 Other items (1) — — 5 2,584 2,589 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,263 — — 390 1,653 Adjusted EBITDA $ 225,452 $ 7,842 $ 12,636 $ (21,308 ) $ 224,622 Net sales to external customers $ 1,154,008 $ 129,704 $ 175,720 $ 8,436 $ 1,467,868 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.5 % 6.0 % 7.2 % nm 15.3 %

____________ (1) Other items include $2,589 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the six months ended July 2, 2023, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

Six Months Ended July 3, 2022 (In thousands) North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 229,644 $ 9,178 $ (5,868 ) $ (106,857 ) $ 126,097 Plus: Depreciation 19,951 4,513 5,643 4,409 34,516 Amortization 1,086 6,329 401 1,092 8,908 Share based compensation expense — — — 10,695 10,695 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,737 (13 ) (3,044 ) (80 ) (1,400 ) Restructuring (benefit) costs (181 ) — 48 53 (80 ) Interest expense, net — — — 20,832 20,832 Other (income) expense, net (792 ) 402 — (1,425 ) (1,815 ) Income tax expense — — — 43,126 43,126 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,196 — — 802 1,998 Adjusted EBITDA $ 252,641 $ 20,409 $ (2,820 ) $ (27,353 ) $ 242,877 Net sales to external customers $ 1,176,340 $ 154,321 $ 146,414 $ 11,016 $ 1,488,091 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5 % 13.2 % nm nm 16.3 %

