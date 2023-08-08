Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite" or the "Company") (NYSE: DOOR) today announced results for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023.

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2Q23

 

2Q22

 

% Change

 

YTD 2023

 

YTD 2022

 

% Change

Net sales

$742

 

$762

 

(3%)

 

$1,468

 

$1,488

 

(1%)

Net income attributable to Masonite

$48

 

$59

 

(18%)

 

$87

 

$126

 

(31%)

% of net sales

6.5%

 

7.7%

 

(120 bps)

 

5.9%

 

8.5%

 

(260 bps)

Diluted earnings per share

$2.16

 

$2.58

 

(16%)

 

$3.87

 

$5.47

 

(29%)

Adjusted EPS*

$2.30

 

$2.58

 

(11%)

 

$4.18

 

$5.47

 

(24%)

Adjusted EBITDA*

$118

 

$118

 

—%

 

$225

 

$243

 

(8%)

% of net sales

16.0%

 

15.5%

 

+50 bps

 

15.3%

 

16.3%

 

(100 bps)

“Ongoing execution of our 2023 Playbook initiatives allowed us to deliver another strong quarter, despite the continued softness in end-market demand,” said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. “We also made progress on our longer-term strategic initiatives as we began the nationwide retail rollout of our Masonite Performance Door System and further reshaped our North American Residential manufacturing footprint. Additionally, I'm especially pleased with the significant cash flow we have generated year to date thanks to early success on our multi-year program to reduce working capital levels across the Company. We remain confident that our 2023 Playbook and Doors That Do MoreTM strategy are positioning Masonite well both operationally and financially as demand strengthens.”

Second Quarter 2023 Discussion

(All references to percent increase or decrease in the discussion below compare current second quarter 2023 results to those realized in the second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.)

Consolidated net sales were $742 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 3% decrease resulting from a 15% decrease in volume and a combined 2% decrease from unfavorable foreign exchange and lower component sales, partially offset by an 8% increase from the Endura acquisition and a 6% increase in average unit price (AUP).

  • North American Residential net sales were $585 million, a 4% decrease driven by an 18% decrease in volume and a combined 1% decrease from unfavorable foreign exchange and lower component sales, partially offset by a 10% increase from the Endura acquisition and a 5% increase in AUP.
  • Europe net sales were $66 million, an 11% decrease driven by a 9% decrease in volume and a combined 2% decrease from lower component sales and unfavorable foreign exchange.
  • Architectural net sales were $88 million, a 16% increase driven by a 24% increase in AUP, partially offset by a 5% decrease from lower component sales and a 3% decrease in volume.

Total Company gross profit was $178 million in the second quarter of 2023, down 1% as positive contributions from higher AUP and the Endura acquisition were more than offset by impacts of lower volumes, inflation and targeted investments in strategic initiatives. Gross profit margin increased 40 basis points to 24.0%.

Selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses were $99 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 9% due to incremental SG&A from Endura. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 13.3%, a 140 basis point increase compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to Masonite was $48 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 18% primarily driven by higher depreciation, amortization, interest expense and costs associated with previously announced restructuring plans offset by lower income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $118 million in the second quarter of 2023, equal to the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $2.16 in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 16% compared to $2.58 in the comparable 2022 period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* were $2.30 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.58 in the comparable 2022 period.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

At the end of the first quarter, total available liquidity was $637 million, inclusive of $317 million in unrestricted cash and $320 million of availability under our ABL Facility and our AR Sales Program.

Cash provided by operations was $218 million for the six months ended July 2, 2023, as compared to $34 million in the prior year period. Capital expenditures were $58 million for the six months ended July 2, 2023, an increase from $40 million in the comparable period of 2022.

During the second quarter, Masonite repurchased approximately 159,145 shares of stock for $14 million, at an average price of $90.58.

Masonite Earnings Conference Call

2023 Virtual Investor Day

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, door system components and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and/or U.S. securities laws, including our discussion of our 2023 outlook, 2023 Playbook, the housing and other markets and future demand, the effects of our strategic and restructuring initiatives, new products, the success of new facilities, expected benefits related to completed transactions, statements relating to our business and growth strategy and product development efforts. When used in this press release, such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "could," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "believes," "outlook," "predict," "forecast," "objective," "remain," "anticipate," "estimate," "progressing," "potential," "continue," "plan," "project," "showing," "yielding," "targeting," or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Masonite, or industry results, to be materially different from any future plans, goals, targets, objectives, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, such forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, should not be unduly relied upon, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, downward trends in our end markets and in economic conditions; reduced levels of residential new construction; residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and non-residential building construction activity due to increases in mortgage rates, changes in mortgage interest deductions and related tax changes and reduced availability of financing; competition; the continued success of, and our ability to maintain relationships with, certain key customers in light of customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to accurately anticipate demand for our products; impacts on our business from weather and climate change; our ability to successfully consummate and integrate acquisitions and to effectuate dispositions; changes in prices of raw materials and fuel; tariffs and evolving trade policy and friction between the United States and other countries, including China, and the impact of anti-dumping and countervailing duties; increases in labor costs, the availability of labor, or labor relations (i.e., disruptions, strikes or work stoppages); our ability to manage our operations including potential disruptions, manufacturing realignments (including related restructuring charges) and customer credit risk; product liability claims and product recalls; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to fund our capital expenditure requirements and to meet our debt service obligations, including our obligations under our senior notes, our term loan credit agreement (the "Term Loan Facility") and our asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility"); limitations on operating our business as a result of covenant restrictions under our existing and future indebtedness, including our senior notes, the Term Loan Facility and the ABL Facility; fluctuating foreign exchange and interest rates; the continuous operation of our information technology and enterprise resource planning systems and management of potential cyber security threats and attacks and data privacy requirements; political, economic and other risks that arise from operating a multinational business; retention of key management personnel; environmental and other government regulations, including the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), and any changes in such regulations; the scale and scope of public health issues and their impact on our operations, customer demand and supply chain; and our ability to replace our expiring patents and to innovate and keep pace with technological developments. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, see Masonite’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Masonite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information

Our management reviews net sales and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. Net assets are not allocated to the reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to either net income or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not include certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Masonite adjusted to exclude the following items, as applicable: depreciation; amortization; share based compensation expense; loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment; registration and listing fees; restructuring costs; asset impairment; loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries; interest expense (income), net; loss on extinguishment of debt; other expense (income), net; income tax expense (benefit); other items; loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax; and net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest. This definition of Adjusted EBITDA differs from the definitions of EBITDA contained in the indentures governing the 2028 and 2030 Notes and the credit agreements governing the ABL Facility and Term Loan Facility. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated under our ABL Facility or senior notes would also include, among other things, additional add-backs for amounts related to: cost savings projected by us in good faith to be realized as a result of actions taken or expected to be taken prior to or during the relevant period; fees and expenses in connection with certain plant closures and layoffs; and the amount of any restructuring charges, integration costs or other business optimization expenses or reserve deducted in the relevant period in computing consolidated net income, including any one-time costs incurred in connection with acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation. Intersegment sales are recorded using market prices. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, from an operations standpoint, provides an appropriate way to measure and assess segment performance. Our management team has established the practice of reviewing the performance of each segment based on the measures of net sales and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to users of the consolidated financial statements because it provides the same information that we use internally to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation.

The tables below set forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Masonite to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Management believes this measure provides supplemental information on how successfully we operate our business.

Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite (EPS) less restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries, loss on extinguishment of debt and other items, if any, that do not relate to Masonite’s underlying business performance (each net of related tax expense (benefit)). Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Company and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Certain amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and associated tables may not foot due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

SALES RECONCILIATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North
American
Residential

 

Europe

 

Architectural

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Total

 

% Change

Second quarter 2022 net sales

$

607.8

 

 

$

73.9

 

 

$

75.4

 

 

$

4.8

 

 

$

761.9

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of divestitures

 

59.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59.4

 

 

7.8

%

Volume

 

(107.4

)

 

 

(7.0

)

 

 

(2.0

)

 

 

 

 

 

(116.4

)

 

(15.3

%)

Average unit price

 

29.2

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

18.4

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

48.2

 

 

6.3

%

Components

 

(0.8

)

 

 

(1.1

)

 

 

(3.5

)

 

 

(2.0

)

 

 

(7.4

)

 

(1.0

%)

Foreign exchange

 

(3.2

)

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3.8

)

 

(0.5

%)

Second quarter 2023 net sales

$

585.0

 

 

$

66.0

 

 

$

87.8

 

 

$

3.1

 

 

$

741.9

 

 

 

Year over year change, net sales

 

(3.8

%)

 

 

(10.7

%)

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

(35.4

%)

 

 

(2.6

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA

$

125.0

 

 

$

8.6

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

(15.5

)

 

$

118.1

 

 

 

Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA

 

117.6

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

(9.1

)

 

 

118.5

 

 

 

Year over year change, Adjusted EBITDA

 

(5.9

%)

 

 

(68.6

%)

 

 

9,241.0

%

 

 

nm

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

 

North
American
Residential

 

Europe

 

Architectural

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Total

 

% Change

Year to date 2022 net sales

$

1,176.3

 

 

$

154.3

 

 

$

146.4

 

 

$

11.0

 

 

$

1,488.1

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of divestitures

 

119.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

119.2

 

 

8.0

%

Volume

 

(206.8

)

 

 

(19.4

)

 

 

(3.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(229.4

)

 

(15.4

%)

Average unit price

 

76.0

 

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

38.1

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

119.3

 

 

8.0

%

Components

 

(3.3

)

 

 

(2.2

)

 

 

(4.3

)

 

 

(4.5

)

 

 

(14.3

)

 

(1.0

%)

Foreign exchange

 

(7.4

)

 

 

(6.3

)

 

 

(1.3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(15.0

)

 

(1.0

%)

Year to date 2023 net sales

$

1,154.0

 

 

$

129.7

 

 

$

175.7

 

 

$

8.4

 

 

$

1,467.9

 

 

 

Year over year growth, net sales

 

(1.9

%)

 

 

(15.9

%)

 

 

20.0

%

 

 

(23.6

%)

 

 

(1.4

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year to date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA

$

252.6

 

 

$

20.4

 

 

$

(2.8

)

 

$

(27.4

)

 

$

242.9

 

 

 

Year to date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA

 

225.5

 

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

12.6

 

 

 

(21.3

)

 

 

224.6

 

 

 

Year over year growth, Adjusted EBITDA

 

(10.7

%)

 

 

(61.6

%)

 

 

nm

 

 

 

nm

 

 

 

(7.5

%)

 

 

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 2, 2023

 

July 3, 2022

 

July 2, 2023

 

July 3, 2022

Net sales

$

741,884

 

 

$

761,874

 

 

$

1,467,868

 

 

$

1,488,091

 

Cost of goods sold

 

563,517

 

 

 

582,389

 

 

 

1,119,010

 

 

 

1,124,357

 

Gross profit

 

178,367

 

 

 

179,485

 

 

 

348,858

 

 

 

363,734

 

Gross profit as a % of net sales

 

24.0

%

 

 

23.6

%

 

 

23.8

%

 

 

24.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administration expenses

 

98,746

 

 

 

90,330

 

 

 

200,451

 

 

 

173,576

 

Selling, general and administration expenses as a % of net sales

 

13.3

%

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs (benefit)

 

3,065

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

6,743

 

 

 

(80

)

Operating income

 

76,556

 

 

 

89,216

 

 

 

141,664

 

 

 

190,238

 

Interest expense, net

 

13,488

 

 

 

10,593

 

 

 

27,740

 

 

 

20,832

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(550

)

 

 

(400

)

 

 

(498

)

 

 

(1,815

)

Income before income tax expense

 

63,618

 

 

 

79,023

 

 

 

114,422

 

 

 

171,221

 

Income tax expense

 

14,673

 

 

 

19,649

 

 

 

26,033

 

 

 

43,126

 

Net income

 

48,945

 

 

 

59,374

 

 

 

88,389

 

 

 

128,095

 

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

700

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

1,653

 

 

 

1,998

 

Net income attributable to Masonite

$

48,245

 

 

$

58,515

 

 

$

86,736

 

 

$

126,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to Masonite

$

2.19

 

 

$

2.60

 

 

$

3.92

 

 

$

5.53

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite

$

2.16

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

$

3.87

 

 

$

5.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing basic earnings per share

 

22,071,667

 

 

 

22,525,333

 

 

 

22,127,368

 

 

 

22,803,403

 

Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

 

22,349,192

 

 

 

22,704,953

 

 

 

22,420,035

 

 

 

23,058,031

 

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

July 2, 2023

 

January 1, 2023

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

317,157

 

 

$

296,922

 

Restricted cash

 

11,587

 

 

 

11,999

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

374,794

 

 

 

375,918

 

Inventories, net

 

378,705

 

 

 

406,828

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

66,982

 

 

 

55,051

 

Income taxes receivable

 

21,266

 

 

 

16,922

 

Total current assets

 

1,170,491

 

 

 

1,163,640

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

735,932

 

 

 

652,329

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

191,190

 

 

 

160,695

 

Investment in equity investees

 

18,058

 

 

 

16,111

 

Goodwill

 

257,527

 

 

 

69,868

 

Intangible assets, net

 

254,156

 

 

 

136,056

 

Deferred income taxes

 

21,400

 

 

 

16,133

 

Other assets

 

34,191

 

 

 

33,346

 

Total assets

$

2,682,945

 

 

$

2,248,178

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

137,895

 

 

$

111,526

 

Accrued expenses

 

227,833

 

 

 

223,046

 

Income taxes payable

 

6,520

 

 

 

14,361

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

37,500

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

409,748

 

 

 

348,933

 

Long-term debt

 

1,067,183

 

 

 

866,116

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

178,820

 

 

 

151,242

 

Deferred income taxes

 

120,963

 

 

 

79,590

 

Other liabilities

 

76,406

 

 

 

59,515

 

Total liabilities

 

1,853,120

 

 

 

1,505,396

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Share capital: unlimited shares authorized, no par value, 21,995,420 and 22,155,035 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2023, and January 1, 2023, respectively

 

526,816

 

 

 

520,003

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

223,540

 

 

 

226,514

 

Retained earnings

 

193,262

 

 

 

127,826

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(124,581

)

 

 

(142,224

)

Total equity attributable to Masonite

 

819,037

 

 

 

732,119

 

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

 

10,788

 

 

 

10,663

 

Total equity

 

829,825

 

 

 

742,782

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,682,945

 

 

$

2,248,178

 

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

Cash flows from operating activities:

July 2, 2023

 

July 3, 2022

Net income

$

88,389

 

 

$

128,095

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flow provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

44,466

 

 

 

34,516

 

Amortization

 

14,463

 

 

 

8,908

 

Share based compensation expense

 

13,157

 

 

 

10,695

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(9,457

)

 

 

1,042

 

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(146

)

 

 

356

 

Share of income from equity investees, net of tax

 

(1,990

)

 

 

(2,610

)

Dividend from equity investee

 

3,150

 

 

 

 

Pension and post-retirement funding, net of expense

 

(956

)

 

 

 

Non-cash accruals and interest

 

1,861

 

 

 

(114

)

Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

1,540

 

 

 

(1,400

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

13,474

 

 

 

(67,611

)

Inventories

 

75,709

 

 

 

(89,508

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(22,152

)

 

 

(4,821

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

9,918

 

 

 

23,302

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(13,614

)

 

 

(6,736

)

Net cash flow provided by operating activities

 

217,812

 

 

 

34,114

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(58,056

)

 

 

(39,955

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(354,419

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

13

 

 

 

6,394

 

Proceeds from repayment of note receivable

 

12,000

 

 

 

 

Other investing activities

 

(3,834

)

 

 

(1,152

)

Net cash flow used in investing activities

 

(404,296

)

 

 

(34,713

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

250,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

(9,375

)

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

(3,628

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities

 

100,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities

 

(100,000

)

 

 

 

Tax withholding on share based awards

 

(2,065

)

 

 

(3,109

)

Distributions to non-controlling interests

 

(1,684

)

 

 

(2,559

)

Repurchases of common shares

 

(29,133

)

 

 

(140,000

)

Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities

 

204,115

 

 

 

(145,668

)

Net foreign currency translation adjustment on cash

 

2,192

 

 

 

(2,598

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

19,823

 

 

 

(148,865

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

308,921

 

 

 

391,505

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period

$

328,744

 

 

$

242,640

 

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)

July 2, 2023

 

July 3, 2022

 

July 2, 2023

 

July 3, 2022

Net income attributable to Masonite

$

48,245

 

 

$

58,515

 

 

$

86,736

 

 

$

126,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Adjustments to net income attributable to Masonite:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs (benefit)

 

3,065

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

6,743

 

 

 

(80

)

Other items (1)

 

1,208

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,589

 

 

 

 

Income tax impact of adjustments

 

(1,108

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

(2,424

)

 

 

20

 

Adjusted net income attributable to Masonite

$

51,410

 

 

$

58,469

 

 

$

93,644

 

 

$

126,037

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("EPS")

$

2.16

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

$

3.87

 

 

$

5.47

 

Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("Adjusted EPS")

$

2.30

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

$

4.18

 

 

$

5.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing EPS and Adjusted EPS

 

22,349,192

 

 

 

22,704,953

 

 

 

22,420,035

 

 

 

23,058,031

 

____________

(1)

Other items include $1,208 and $2,589 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the three and six months ended July 2, 2023, respectively, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

The weighted average number of shares outstanding utilized for the diluted EPS and diluted Adjusted EPS calculation contemplates the exercise of all currently outstanding SARs and the conversion of all RSUs. The dilutive effect of such equity awards is calculated based on the weighted average share price for each fiscal period using the treasury stock method. For all periods presented, common shares issuable for stock instruments which would have had an anti-dilutive impact under the treasury stock method have been excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share.

 

Three Months Ended July 2, 2023

(In thousands)

North
American
Residential

 

Europe

 

Architectural

 

Corporate &
Other

 

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite

$

96,557

 

 

$

(3,230

)

 

$

3,596

 

 

$

(48,678

)

 

$

48,245

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

14,304

 

 

 

2,411

 

 

 

3,000

 

 

 

3,266

 

 

 

22,981

 

Amortization

 

3,264

 

 

 

2,911

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

646

 

 

 

7,042

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,103

 

 

 

7,103

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

19

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

290

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

502

 

Restructuring costs

 

2,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

3,065

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,488

 

 

 

13,488

 

Other expense (income), net

 

1

 

 

 

541

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,092

)

 

 

(550

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,673

 

 

 

14,673

 

Other items (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,208

 

 

 

1,208

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

551

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

700

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

117,571

 

 

$

2,691

 

 

$

7,286

 

 

$

(9,091

)

 

$

118,457

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

584,969

 

 

$

66,010

 

 

$

87,818

 

 

$

3,087

 

 

$

741,884

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

20.1

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

8.3

%

 

 

nm

 

 

 

16.0

%

____________

(1)

Other items include $1,208 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the three months ended July 2, 2023, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

 

Three Months Ended July 3, 2022

(In thousands)

North
American
Residential

 

Europe

 

Architectural

 

Corporate &
Other

 

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite

$

112,611

 

 

$

3,446

 

 

$

(3,042

)

 

$

(54,500

)

 

$

58,515

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

9,987

 

 

 

2,172

 

 

 

2,764

 

 

 

2,321

 

 

 

17,244

 

Amortization

 

467

 

 

 

3,059

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

4,296

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,976

 

 

 

5,976

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

1,399

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

136

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

1,454

 

Restructuring (benefit) costs

 

(90

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

(61

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,593

 

 

 

10,593

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(2

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

 

 

 

(294

)

 

 

(400

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,649

 

 

 

19,649

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

859

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

124,974

 

 

$

8,566

 

 

$

78

 

 

$

(15,493

)

 

$

118,125

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

607,776

 

 

 

73,853

 

 

 

75,425

 

 

 

4,820

 

 

 

761,874

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

20.6

%

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

nm

 

 

 

15.5

%

 

Six Months Ended July 2, 2023

(In thousands)

North
American
Residential

 

Europe

 

Architectural

 

Corporate &
Other

 

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite

$

183,312

 

 

$

(3,027

)

 

$

5,061

 

 

$

(98,610

)

 

$

86,736

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

27,536

 

 

 

4,615

 

 

 

5,957

 

 

 

6,358

 

 

 

44,466

 

Amortization

 

7,054

 

 

 

5,719

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

1,217

 

 

 

14,463

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,157

 

 

 

13,157

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

1,059

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

1,540

 

Restructuring costs

 

5,255

 

 

 

 

 

 

863

 

 

 

625

 

 

 

6,743

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,740

 

 

 

27,740

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(27

)

 

 

480

 

 

 

 

 

 

(951

)

 

 

(498

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,033

 

 

 

26,033

 

Other items (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

2,584

 

 

 

2,589

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

1,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

1,653

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

225,452

 

 

$

7,842

 

 

$

12,636

 

 

$

(21,308

)

 

$

224,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales to external customers

$

1,154,008

 

 

$

129,704

 

 

$

175,720

 

 

$

8,436

 

 

$

1,467,868

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

19.5

%

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

nm

 

 

 

15.3

%

____________

(1)

Other items include $2,589 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the six months ended July 2, 2023, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

 

Six Months Ended July 3, 2022

(In thousands)

North
American
Residential

 

Europe

 

Architectural

 

Corporate &
Other

 

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite

$

229,644

 

 

$

9,178

 

 

$

(5,868

)

 

$

(106,857

)

 

$

126,097

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

19,951

 

 

 

4,513

 

 

 

5,643

 

 

 

4,409

 

 

 

34,516

 

Amortization

 

1,086

 

 

 

6,329

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

1,092

 

 

 

8,908

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,695

 

 

 

10,695

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

1,737

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(3,044

)

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(1,400

)

Restructuring (benefit) costs

 

(181

)

 

 

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

(80

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,832

 

 

 

20,832

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(792

)

 

 

402

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,425

)

 

 

(1,815

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

43,126

 

 

 

43,126

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

1,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

802

 

 

 

1,998

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

252,641

 

 

$

20,409

 

 

$

(2,820

)

 

$

(27,353

)

 

$

242,877

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales to external customers

$

1,176,340

 

 

$

154,321

 

 

$

146,414

 

 

$

11,016

 

 

$

1,488,091

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

21.5

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

nm

 

 

 

nm

 

 

 

16.3

%

 