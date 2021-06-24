Masonite International Corporation : Announces Plan for New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina

Expansion is expected to bring more than 220 jobs to the region

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced plans to invest in a new door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, SC.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to better serve our customers by expanding our capacity with an additional facility in the Southeast,” said Howard Heckes, Masonite President and CEO. “The new plant’s location is ideally suited from a logistics standpoint to service some of our strongest markets. Leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and our Mvantage operating system, our Fort Mill facility will be a safe and efficient addition to our manufacturing network.”

Fort Mill was selected in part due to its proximity to customers and suppliers, workforce quality and availability, and pro-business climate. The new 370,000 square foot facility, located at 160 Steele Point Drive in Fort Mill, will produce doors for the North American residential housing market and is expected to employ more than 220 people beginning in early 2022.

“Masonite’s investment is a significant commitment to South Carolina and our people,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. "The more than 220 jobs created in Fort Mill will make a difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on this community for years to come.”

“South Carolina’s manufacturing sector continues to thrive, attracting businesses like Masonite,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “I applaud this global company on their investment and look forward to watching them succeed within our borders.”

“On behalf of York County, we welcome Masonite and join in their excitement as they establish operations here,” said York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox. “It is refreshing to continue to see manufacturers like Masonite choose York County's prime location. We appreciate the significant jobs and opportunity it will bring to our community."

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

