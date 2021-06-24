Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Masonite International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOOR   CA5753851099

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(DOOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Masonite International Corporation : Announces Plan for New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina

06/24/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expansion is expected to bring more than 220 jobs to the region

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced plans to invest in a new door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, SC.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to better serve our customers by expanding our capacity with an additional facility in the Southeast,” said Howard Heckes, Masonite President and CEO. “The new plant’s location is ideally suited from a logistics standpoint to service some of our strongest markets. Leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and our Mvantage operating system, our Fort Mill facility will be a safe and efficient addition to our manufacturing network.”

Fort Mill was selected in part due to its proximity to customers and suppliers, workforce quality and availability, and pro-business climate. The new 370,000 square foot facility, located at 160 Steele Point Drive in Fort Mill, will produce doors for the North American residential housing market and is expected to employ more than 220 people beginning in early 2022.

“Masonite’s investment is a significant commitment to South Carolina and our people,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. "The more than 220 jobs created in Fort Mill will make a difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on this community for years to come.”

“South Carolina’s manufacturing sector continues to thrive, attracting businesses like Masonite,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “I applaud this global company on their investment and look forward to watching them succeed within our borders.”

“On behalf of York County, we welcome Masonite and join in their excitement as they establish operations here,” said York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox. “It is refreshing to continue to see manufacturers like Masonite choose York County's prime location. We appreciate the significant jobs and opportunity it will bring to our community."

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
04:17pMASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION  : Announces Plan for New Manufacturing Facil..
BU
06/22MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION  : Releases Environmental, Social and Governa..
BU
05/28MASONITE INTERNATIONAL  : Stifel Resumes Masonite International at Buy with $148..
MT
05/18MASONITE INTERNATIONAL  : Form 8-K)
PU
05/18MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
05/17MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION  : Names Richard Leland as Vice President, Fi..
BU
05/06MASONITE INTERNATIONAL  : RBC Raises Price Target on Masonite International to $..
MT
05/06MASONITE INTERNATIONAL  : Wedbush Adjusts Masonite International's Price Target ..
MT
05/05MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION  : to Present Virtually at the J.P. Morgan Ho..
BU
05/05MASONITE INTERNATIONAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 584 M - -
Net income 2021 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 737 M 2 737 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masonite International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 111,73 $
Average target price 146,13 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Howard C. Heckes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell T. Tiejema Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Byrne Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Shirk Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Swartzmiller Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION13.62%2 737
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.2.80%2 585
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.4.86%1 702
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-8.73%1 556
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.8.21%1 311
INWIDO AB (PUBL)13.53%935