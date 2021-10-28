Log in
    DOOR   CA5753851099

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(DOOR)
Masonite International Corporation to Present Virtually at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

10/28/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced that Howard C. Heckes, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.masonite.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the presentation.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 673 M - -
Net income 2021 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 759 M 2 759 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 114,53 $
Average target price 145,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard C. Heckes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell T. Tiejema Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Byrne Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Shirk Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Swartzmiller Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION19.19%2 759
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.3.55%2 603
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.14.76%1 831
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.1.87%1 235
INWIDO AB (PUBL)30.95%1 065
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-51.62%873