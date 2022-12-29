Masonite International : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K





Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

On December 27, 2022, Masonite International Corporation (the "Company") approved a plan intended to (i) better align its organizational structure and its long-term business strategy and (ii) continue to drive cost efficiencies through an optimized manufacturing footprint. This plan includes commencing certain restructuring actions across the Company's North American Residential and Architectural segments (the "2022 Restructuring Plan").

The Company expects to incur pre-tax restructuring and other closure costs of $15.0 to $20.0 million related to the 2022 Restructuring Plan beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continuing through fiscal year 2023, of which approximately 65% will be cash expenditures. The 2022 Restructuring Plan is intended to help improve the Company's profitability and cash flows once fully implemented. The Company expects to complete these actions by the end of fiscal year 2023 and to realize annual cash savings of approximately $15.0 to $20.0 million thereafter. The above costs are estimates and the actual costs may vary significantly based on various factors.

The Company will discuss the 2022 Restructuring Plan in more detail during its fourth quarter 2022 corporate earnings conference call.

Forward-looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including: the impact of the 2022 Restructuring Plan on the Company's profitability, cash flow, results of operations and financial condition; the expected costs and timeline of the 2022 Restructuring Plan; and the Company's ability to achieve the savings related to the 2022 Restructuring Plan. When used in this Current Report on Form 8-K, such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "could," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "believes," "outlook," "predict," "forecast," "objective," "remain," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "plan," "project," "targeting," or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Masonite, or industry results, to be materially different from any future plans, goals, targets, objectives, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, such forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, should not be unduly relied upon, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the information under the captions "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Forward Looking Statements" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, in each case as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC. Masonite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.









