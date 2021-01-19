Log in
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION    DOOR

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(DOOR)
Masonite International : to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 24, 2021

01/19/2021 | 04:57pm EST
Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it will host its 2021 Investor Day virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The event will feature presentations by the management team on the company’s strategy and long-term growth framework, along with a live question-and-answer session. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast may be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.masonite.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentations will be available following the event.

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.


© Business Wire 2021
