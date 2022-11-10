Masonite M-Pwr™ Smart Doors Receive Multiple Awards

First powered and fully integrated residential entry doors honored with six industry awards, further proof of best-in-class product innovation

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that M-Pwr™ Smart Doors were recognized for excellence by four leading industry awards programs in October:

“As part of our strategy to deliver Doors that Do More™, we are constantly striving to develop innovations that provide new and meaningful benefits for the people who walk through our doors every day,” said Martin Heckmann, General Manager, Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors. “These awards are further proof that Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors can bring homeowners a level of connection and protection that they’ve never experienced before.”

Introduced earlier this year, Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, lights, a video doorbell and smart lock into the door system. They employ patent-pending, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology to connect residential front doors to a home’s electrical system and wireless internet network.

To ensure that the doors are “always on” in the event of a power outage, an emergency backup battery can sustain system power up to 24 hours when fully charged. The Masonite M-Pwr smartphone app enables homeowners to remotely program and control motion-activated LED welcome lighting as well as to confirm whether the door is open or closed at any time.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are currently offered in new home construction through builder partners in North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee and California, with expanded availability anticipated in the coming months. These intelligently designed premium fiberglass doors are available in a variety of styles, colors and finishes, including multiple glass options.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

