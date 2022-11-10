Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Masonite International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOOR   CA5753851099

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(DOOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
69.11 USD   -4.31%
08:35aMasonite M-Pwr™ Smart Doors Receive Multiple Awards
BU
11/09Stephens Adjusts Price Target on Masonite International to $90 From $110, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
11/09RBC Cuts Price Target on Masonite International to $91 From $99, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masonite M-Pwr™ Smart Doors Receive Multiple Awards

11/10/2022 | 08:35am EST
First powered and fully integrated residential entry doors honored with six industry awards, further proof of best-in-class product innovation

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that M-Pwr™ Smart Doors were recognized for excellence by four leading industry awards programs in October:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005359/en/

Award-winning Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors (Photo: Business Wire)



“As part of our strategy to deliver Doors that Do More™, we are constantly striving to develop innovations that provide new and meaningful benefits for the people who walk through our doors every day,” said Martin Heckmann, General Manager, Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors. “These awards are further proof that Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors can bring homeowners a level of connection and protection that they’ve never experienced before.”

Introduced earlier this year, Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, lights, a video doorbell and smart lock into the door system. They employ patent-pending, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology to connect residential front doors to a home’s electrical system and wireless internet network.

To ensure that the doors are “always on” in the event of a power outage, an emergency backup battery can sustain system power up to 24 hours when fully charged. The Masonite M-Pwr smartphone app enables homeowners to remotely program and control motion-activated LED welcome lighting as well as to confirm whether the door is open or closed at any time.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are currently offered in new home construction through builder partners in North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee and California, with expanded availability anticipated in the coming months. These intelligently designed premium fiberglass doors are available in a variety of styles, colors and finishes, including multiple glass options.

To learn more about Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors visit prosmartdoors.com.

ABOUT MASONITE
Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.


© Business Wire 2022

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 854 M - -
Net income 2022 226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 539 M 1 539 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Masonite International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 69,11 $
Average target price 104,88 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard C. Heckes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell T. Tiejema Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Byrne Director
Dan Shirk Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Swartzmiller Vice President-Advanced Technologies, R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-38.77%1 539
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-7.34%1 249
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-11.30%804
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-65.71%762
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD-30.09%548
INWIDO AB (PUBL)-46.79%533