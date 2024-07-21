More about the company
Masraf Al Rayan QPSC (Masraf) is a Qatar-based Islamic bank engaged in the provision of banking, financial, investment and brokerage services. The Bank operates in three segments: the Corporate Banking segment provides a range of Islamic funded and non-funded credit facilities, deposit services, investment advisory, currency exchange facilities, profit rate swaps, financing syndication and other services to corporate, commercial and multinational customers; the Retail banking segment provides investment accounts services, credit card and Islamic financing to retail and individual customers, and the Al Rayan Investment segment is structured into two divisions: the management of the Bankâs portfolio of listed and private equities and funds, sukuk and real estate investments, and the development and operation of the Bankâs investment products, asset management and investment placement business.