Masraf Al Rayan QPSC (Masraf) is a Qatar-based Islamic bank engaged in the provision of banking, financial, investment and brokerage services. The Bank operates in three segments: the Corporate Banking segment provides a range of Islamic funded and non-funded credit facilities, deposit services, investment advisory, currency exchange facilities, profit rate swaps, financing syndication and other services to corporate, commercial and multinational customers; the Retail banking segment provides investment accounts services, credit card and Islamic financing to retail and individual customers, and the Al Rayan Investment segment is structured into two divisions: the management of the Bankâs portfolio of listed and private equities and funds, sukuk and real estate investments, and the development and operation of the Bankâs investment products, asset management and investment placement business.

Sector Banks