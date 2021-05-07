Mass Megawatts (MMMW) Announces Wind Tunnel Testing for Improving Customer Acceptance of its New Solar Tracker in 150 mph Wind Structural Load Required Locations and to Achieve More Cost Reductions

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Mass Megawatts (OTC Pink: MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com announces today that wind tunnel testing will be conducted to prove its durability in areas like the Caribbean that may require very high wind load requirements for buildings and other structures. Additionally, another key benefit of wind tunnel testing is verification of design improvements to avoid any unnecessary over design of critical components. As a result, further cost reductions in the solar tracker can be obtained. The aerodynamic influences and sudden wind direction changes being simulated in wind tunnels are critical toward proving the long-term life of the new product. Influences of building and local topography in the test facilities have been known to save up to 20 percent of the overall cost of a structural frame when compared to predictions from building codes due to the elimination of conservatism.

In other news, the company recently announced two projects using the patent pending solar tracker. The solar energy systems are projected to have a pay for itself in about three to four years based on local electric prices with current federal and state incentives. The Mass Megawatts solar tracking system reduces the cost of solar power by employing a furling technology borrowed from wind technology for protection in the case of high wind events. The technique improves the efficiency of solar arrays without adding significant additional expense

The patented pending, Mass Megawatts 'Solar Tracking System' (STS) is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to receive an optimal-level of direct sunlight. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts STS utilizes a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while also improving energy production levels. The STS also uses a proprietary mechanical innovation to limit dynamic and static loading on the tracker, which can occur during periods of high wind and extreme weather. The technology reduces wind-related stresses and system downtime. The STS allows Mass Megawatts to lower the cost of material and reduce the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts can deliver more solar power production at a price similar to lower-capacity, stationary systems.

Earlier this year, Mass Megawatts announced plans to have transportable small solar units to explain the cost and output of the additional solar tracking features. The mobile units with one unit demonstrating the tracker and another unit being nearly identical without the tracker should help sell the new technology to many potential purchasers who would not easily be convinced to get involved with a new technology.

In related recent news, the company plans to open a sales office in Florida in order to take advantage of the fast growing solar market in the state. The sales operation includes the sales of both traditional stationary solar units and solar projects including the patent pending solar tracker. Initially, the Florida operations would comprise no more than nine employees within a short period of time. The sales effort plans include a sales manager, assistant sales manager, field employees to identify potential sales, and other employees to close the sales. Installations of the solar projects would be done either in house or outsourced on a case by case basis. The use of our patent pending solar tracker would only be used on ground mount or flat roof projects.

The key driver to future sales is the use of solar trackers being known to reduce the cost of solar powered electricity. Although Mass Megawatts in 2021 is aiming to achieving a very small fraction of global demand of this specific solar market segment, the solar tracker market is anticipated to be worth more than $3 billion by 2025 expanding from the current market size of about $2 billion. Mass Megawatts sees an opportunity to be part of the growing solar tracker market with a lower cost product than the trackers marketed by other solar tracker companies in this high growth segment of the solar energy market. A solar tracker is a method of tracking the sun throughout the day for a photovoltaic (PV) system. In order to increase energy output throughout the day. The market is anticipated to have substantial growth due to the growing need for renewable energy.

With its patent pending, Solar Tracking System, Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned for expanded production and supporting its revenue generation goals in the longer term.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company's contact page at www.massmegawatts.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power.

