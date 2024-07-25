Rugged Two-Seater Vehicle Asked for from Big Retail Partners

GARLAND, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced the launch of its new GKD 350 All-Terrain Go Kart, combining iconic styling with powerful performance.

This rugged two-seater go-kart is perfect for conquering any terrain. Built tough with standard safety features, the GKD 350 delivers endless fun for all. Get ready for unforgettable experiences with a 300cc power plant, 25 inch all terrain tires and easy-to-drive automatic transmission.

Additional features making the GKD 350 the perfect choice for unleashing the inner explorer:

Rear Storage & Spare Tire

LED Projector Headlights

300CC Gas Engine with F-N-R

Adjustable Seats + Rear Storage

Rearview Mirrors + Windshield

Green, Red & Quicksand Color Options

11 Inches of Ground Clearance

"Following the widespread success of our 2023 holiday item, the Mini 125, we received numerous requests from our customers for an adult version of the model so that the whole family can enjoy the ride. The new 2024 holiday item GKD 350 is our response to this demand," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO. "The GKD 350 delivers, with capabilities and features that provide fun, safety and capability for drivers. Our open line of communication with our customers and partners, combined with our flexible design and assembly, enables us to quickly respond to their needs to bring new vehicles to the market. As a leader in powersports vehicles, we are well-positioned to drive sales of the GKD 350 through our sales network nationwide."

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

