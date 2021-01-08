Log in
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.

(MZB)
Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : SEGAFREDO ZANETTI ESPRESSO CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF A NEW LOCATION IN SAUDI ARABIA

01/08/2021 | 03:04am EST
08.1.2021 New Opening

SEGAFREDO ZANETTI ESPRESSO CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF A NEW LOCATION IN SAUDI ARABIA

Segafredo Zanetti Espresso starts the new year with a café opening in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, which marks the fifth location in town and the fifteenth in the country. Segafredo has had an exciting journey in Saudi Arabia and is proud to have achieved this new milestone.

The café is located inside the elegant Venezia Mall and is operated by Segafredo' s longstanding partner Ajar Group. Its wide seating area located in the Mall's main hall is easily recognizable and offers the perfect spot to unwind in a comfortable environment for a relaxing break with the excellence of the Italian coffee tradition.

Disclaimer

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 08:03:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
