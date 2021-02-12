SEGAFREDO ZANETTI ESPRESSO: TWO NEW OPENINGS IN SAUDI ARABIA

12.2.2021 New Opening

Following the first opening of the year, which took place in Saudi Arabia, Segafredo Zanetti Espresso returns to the country with two new cafes at Bisha Airport, in partnership with Ajar Group Investment. With these new bars, Segafredo reaches 17 cafés in the Kingdom and confirms a strong development in the country.

The first café is positioned by the passports control, whilst the second one is located at the boarding area, and they are both conceived to offer outbound passengers an excellent coffee experience before their take-off.

The drink menu includes the most traditional espresso, latte macchiato and cappuccino but also iced signature coffees and smoothies. The food offering is compact and fairly classic, but designed to match contemporary Italian recipes with the Saudi taste.