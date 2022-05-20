Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Massmart Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSM   ZAE000152617

MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MSM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-18
37.59 ZAR   -6.89%
04/19MASSMART : Distribution of Integrated Annual Report, No change statement, Notice of AGM and BEE Compliance Report
PU
03/11MASSMART : Change in beneficial interest in securities
PU
03/11Public Investment Corporation Limited acquire unknown stake in Massmart Holdings Limited.
CI
Massmart : Competition Commission Update

05/20/2022 | 01:35am EDT
Massmart Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number: 1940/014066/06) Share code: MSM

ISIN: ZAE000152617 ('Massmart' or 'the Company')

COMPETITION COMMISSION UPDATE

Further to the announcement released on SENS on 20 August 2021 where the Company advised of the divestiture of the Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh assets, as well as selected Masscash, Cash and Carry assets ('the Transaction"), the Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the Transaction subject to conditions to be imposed on both the merging parties.

20 May 2022

Johannesburg

Sponsor

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

Massmart Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
