Massmart : Competition Commission Update

COMPETITION COMMISSION UPDATE

Further to the announcement released on SENS on 20 August 2021 where the Company advised of the divestiture of the Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh assets, as well as selected Masscash, Cash and Carry assets ('the Transaction"), the Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the Transaction subject to conditions to be imposed on both the merging parties.

20 May 2022

Johannesburg

