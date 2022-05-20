Massmart : Competition Commission Update

Massmart Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number: 1940/014066/06) Share code: MSM
ISIN: ZAE000152617 ('Massmart' or 'the Company')
COMPETITION COMMISSION UPDATE
Further to the announcement released on SENS on 20 August 2021 where the Company advised of the divestiture of the Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh assets, as well as selected Masscash, Cash and Carry assets ('the Transaction"), the Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the Transaction subject to conditions to be imposed on both the merging parties.
20 May 2022
Johannesburg
Sponsor
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Disclaimer
Massmart Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:34:08 UTC.