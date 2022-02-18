Log in
    MSM   ZAE000152617

MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MSM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/17
53.6 ZAR   +4.56%
11:22aMASSMART : Trading Statement for the 52 weeks ended 26 December 2021
PU
04:33aRussian rouble rises, outshines EMEA FX for the week
RE
01:15aSouth Africa's Massmart flags wider annual loss of $106 mln
RE
Massmart : Trading Statement for the 52 weeks ended 26 December 2021

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
Massmart Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number: 1940/014066/06) Share Code: MSM

ISIN: ZAE000152617

("Massmart" or the "Company" or "the Group")

Trading Statement for the 52 weeks ended 26 December 2021

Shareholders are referred to the sales update and trading statement released on SENS on 21 December 2021 outlining the Group's expected earnings and headline earnings performance.

As previously reported, earnings and headline earnings has been negatively impacted by the asset losses and loss of trading income suffered as result of the looting, coupled with the timing differences relating to the recognition of business interruption insurance recoveries.

Consequently, shareholders are advised that Massmart expects, with a reasonable degree of certainty, the following financial results:

Expected 2021

Reported 2020

Expected

Total Group

% change

Headline loss (Rm)

(1,478.6) to (1,571.1)

(924.3)

(60.0%) to (70.0%)

HEPS (cents)

(684.2) to (726.8)

(426.8)

(60.3%) to (70.3%)

Net loss (Rm)

(2,139.0) to (2,312.8)

(1,737.7)

(23.1%) to (33.1%)

Basic EPS (cents)

(989.8) to (1,070.0)

(802.3)

(23.4%) to (33.4%)

Continuing operations

Headline loss (Rm)

(938.7) to (1,021.8)

(831.0)

(13.0%) to (23.0%)

HEPS (cents)

(434.3) to (472.7)

(383.7)

(13.2%) to (23.2%)

Net loss (Rm)

(1,560.1) to (1,663.5)

(1,033.6)

(50.9%) to (60.9%)

Basic EPS (cents)

(717.7) to (765.5)

(477.2)

(50.4%) to (60.4%)

Note: Continuing operations excludes Cambridge, Rhino and Massfresh businesses.

The financial information on which this trading statement was based has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's auditors.

Massmart's preliminary annual results will be released to the market on 7 March 2022.

Johannesburg

18 February 2022

Sponsor: JP Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

Massmart Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
