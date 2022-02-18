Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Massmart Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSM   ZAE000152617

MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MSM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/17
53.6 ZAR   +4.56%
04:33aRussian rouble rises, outshines EMEA FX for the week
RE
01:15aSouth Africa's Massmart flags wider annual loss of $106 mln
RE
01/28S.Africa's Massmart sales drop as COVID curbs, civil unrest weigh
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russian rouble rises, outshines EMEA FX for the week

02/18/2022 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Rouble up 2.2% for the week

* Turkish consumer confidence slips 2.8% in Feb

* S.African Rand eyes third straight weekly gain

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble led gains among major emerging market currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa on Friday, buoyed by hopes of a solution to the standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

The rouble was 1.1% stronger against the dollar after slipping 1.5% in its previous session.

Some risk appetite returned to markets after the U.S. State Department said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov next week, provided Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Despite volatility, the rouble is heading for a gain of 2.2% this week, as rising oil and gas prices, a pause in foreign currency purchases, and an interest rate hike by the Russian central bank made it an attractive bet for investors.

"We seem to have reached the climax of the crisis a few days ago...The market moved on by pricing in additional risk, and since that hasn't materialized, the market started to price out a little bit of that risk. And so the rouble has rebounded," said Cristian Maggio, head of strategy at TD Securities.

Most emerging market currencies have been hit by the crisis, with a few reports of easing tensions breathing some life back into geopolitical trade.

"The market is in wait-and-see mode, where there are contradictory headlines that continue to drive volatility, but there's no substantive evidence that things are evolving in one direction or another," Maggio added.

The lira slipped 0.3%, and eyed a weekly decline of 0.8%, as official data showed consumer confidence dropped 2.8% to 71.2 points in February, but remained above a record low touched in December.

On Thursday, the country's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged despite surging inflation.

"Looking ahead, the lira is going to be highly vulnerable to regional geopolitical tensions via higher energy prices, lower tourism and disruption to trade," said Ima Sammani, FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe.

Turkish stocks rose 0.5%, while the broader MSCI emerging markets stocks index slipped 0.6%, and its counterpart for currencies climbed 0.2%.

South Africa's rand advanced 0.1% as prices of gold, its key export, got a boost amid geopolitical tensions, while blue-chip stocks in the region were flat.

South African retailer Massmart Holdings declined 3.5% after flagging a wider annual loss, hurt by store damage and lower trading income due to looting during the country's civil unrest last year.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.36228 Delayed Quote.0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.7879 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.00% 567.56 Delayed Quote.5.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.13655 Delayed Quote.0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.44% 0.01338 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.33% 91.64 Delayed Quote.20.02%
MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.56% 53.6 End-of-day quote.-11.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.47% 0.67204 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.05% 184.19 Delayed Quote.5.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.25% 75.8432 Delayed Quote.0.17%
WTI -1.38% 90.273 Delayed Quote.22.70%
All news about MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:33aRussian rouble rises, outshines EMEA FX for the week
RE
01:15aSouth Africa's Massmart flags wider annual loss of $106 mln
RE
01/28S.Africa's Massmart sales drop as COVID curbs, civil unrest weigh
RE
01/28Massmart Holdings Limited Reports Sales Update for the 52 Weeks Ended 26 December 2021
CI
2021Massmart Holdings Limited Reports Sales Update for the 48-Week Period Ended 28 November..
CI
2021Massmart Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the 52 Weeks Ending 26 Decembe..
CI
2021Strike ends at Walmart-owned Massmart after agreement reached
RE
2021South African workers strike at Walmart-owned Massmart
RE
2021MASSMART : 16 November 2021 Press Release
PU
2021South African union to start indefinite strike at Walmart-owned firm Massmart
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 78 093 M 5 223 M 5 223 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 578 M 774 M 774 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Massmart Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 53,60 ZAR
Average target price 78,67 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell Slape Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammed Hoosen Abdool-Samad Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kuseni Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Richard Inskip Chief Operating Officer
Louise Lackay-Walters Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASSMART HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.67%774
WALMART INC.-7.71%385 236
SYSCO CORPORATION7.27%42 758
KROGER-0.07%33 256
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-11.33%30 723
TESCO PLC1.31%30 345