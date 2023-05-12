Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange
  5. Massy Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASSY   TTP710771044

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

(MASSY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
5.130 TTD   +1.58%
03:07pMassy : 12 May 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of Retirement & Election of Chairman
PU
05/11Massy : MASSY) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/01Massy : 01 May 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of Consideration of Interim Dividend Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Massy : 12 May 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of Retirement & Election of Chairman

05/12/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mr Robert Riley

Mr Robert Bermudez

Retired Chairman

Chairman

Notice Of Retirement OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

The Board of Massy Holdings Ltd wishes to advise that Robert Bermudez retired as Chairman and Independent Direor of its Board of Direors, eeive 11 May 2023. Mr Bermudez, a Non-Executive Direor, has served on the Board since May 1997 and was appointed Chairman in July 2014. Mr Bermudez served as a Member of the Audit Commiee until becoming Chairman in 2014, at which time, he also served on the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Commiee as an ex ocio Member.

Over Mr Bermudez' tenure as Chairman, the Company saw Revenue increase from $10,703 million in 2014 to $12,367 million in 2022; Proﬁt Before Tax increased from $832 million in 2014 to $1,029 million in 2022; and Earnings Per Share increased from $5.69 per share in 2014 to $8.22 per share in 2022.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Bermudez for the invaluable role he has played in the Group's transformation, much of which we would not have been able to accomplish without his support and challenge. The Company, Chairman Designate and the Board of Direors would like to thank Mr Bermudez for his years of dedicated service to the Company. The Board wishes to express its gratitude and honour to have served with Mr Bermudez whose erling leadership and wise counsel have been greatly valued.

This Notice is made pursuant to Seion 64(1)(b) of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities A, 2012

Notice Of Election OF CHAIRMAN OF MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

The Company wishes to advise that its Board of Direors eleed Robert Riley as its Chairman eeive 12 May 2023. Mr Riley is a Non-Executive Direor who has previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Massy Holdings Ltd. and Chairman of the Company's Governance, Nomination and Renumeration Commiee. Mr Riley was ﬁr appointed to the Board in 2014 and served until he resigned in 2018. He was reappointed to the Board on 01 Oober 2019, and was eleed as Deputy Chairman in May 2022.

Mr Riley is an accomplished executive who led bpTT's business for many years and was awarded a Chaconia Gold from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for his contributions to national development while serving as bpTT President. He is also a talented international executive who served as the Global Head of Safety & Operational Risk for BP PLC. An Aorney-at-Law, Mr Riley was admied to the Supreme Court in 1987, and in 2009, he was awarded a Door of Laws Honoris Causa by The University of the We Indies, St. Auguine.

The Board of Direors welcomes Mr Riley as its new Chairman and looks forward to working with him to assure the Group's continued success.

This Notice is made pursuant to Seion 64(1)(b) of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities A, 2012

Disclaimer

Massy Holdings Ltd, published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 19:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
03:07pMassy : 12 May 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of Retirement & Election of..
PU
05/11Massy : MASSY) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter ended Ma..
PU
05/01Massy : 01 May 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of Consideration of Interim..
PU
04/28Massy : MASSY) Interim Dividend Consideration
PU
02/24Massy : 24 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
02/24Massy : MASSY) Trading in Shares
PU
02/23Massy : 23 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
02/17Massy : 17 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
02/10Massy : MASSY) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended Dec..
PU
02/10Massy Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 367 M 1 831 M 1 831 M
Net income 2022 814 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 437 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 10 154 M 1 497 M 1 504 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Massy Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,13
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Elliot Gervase Warner President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Vaughn S. Martin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bermúdez Chairman
Fenwick Reid SVP-Information Technologies & Communications Unit
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.14.00%1 497
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.78%41 202
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.05%32 615
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-8.95%29 306
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION3.00%20 612
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.25%16 153
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer