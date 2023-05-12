Massy : 12 May 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of Retirement & Election of Chairman

Mr Robert Riley Mr Robert Bermudez Retired Chairman Chairman

Notice Of Retirement OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

The Board of Massy Holdings Ltd wishes to advise that Robert Bermudez retired as Chairman and Independent Direor of its Board of Direors, eeive 11 May 2023. Mr Bermudez, a Non-Executive Direor, has served on the Board since May 1997 and was appointed Chairman in July 2014. Mr Bermudez served as a Member of the Audit Commiee until becoming Chairman in 2014, at which time, he also served on the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Commiee as an ex ocio Member.

Over Mr Bermudez' tenure as Chairman, the Company saw Revenue increase from $10,703 million in 2014 to $12,367 million in 2022; Proﬁt Before Tax increased from $832 million in 2014 to $1,029 million in 2022; and Earnings Per Share increased from $5.69 per share in 2014 to $8.22 per share in 2022.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Bermudez for the invaluable role he has played in the Group's transformation, much of which we would not have been able to accomplish without his support and challenge. The Company, Chairman Designate and the Board of Direors would like to thank Mr Bermudez for his years of dedicated service to the Company. The Board wishes to express its gratitude and honour to have served with Mr Bermudez whose erling leadership and wise counsel have been greatly valued.

This Notice is made pursuant to Seion 64(1)(b) of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities A, 2012

Notice Of Election OF CHAIRMAN OF MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

The Company wishes to advise that its Board of Direors eleed Robert Riley as its Chairman eeive 12 May 2023. Mr Riley is a Non-Executive Direor who has previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Massy Holdings Ltd. and Chairman of the Company's Governance, Nomination and Renumeration Commiee. Mr Riley was ﬁr appointed to the Board in 2014 and served until he resigned in 2018. He was reappointed to the Board on 01 Oober 2019, and was eleed as Deputy Chairman in May 2022.

Mr Riley is an accomplished executive who led bpTT's business for many years and was awarded a Chaconia Gold from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for his contributions to national development while serving as bpTT President. He is also a talented international executive who served as the Global Head of Safety & Operational Risk for BP PLC. An Aorney-at-Law, Mr Riley was admied to the Supreme Court in 1987, and in 2009, he was awarded a Door of Laws Honoris Causa by The University of the We Indies, St. Auguine.

The Board of Direors welcomes Mr Riley as its new Chairman and looks forward to working with him to assure the Group's continued success.

This Notice is made pursuant to Seion 64(1)(b) of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities A, 2012