Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Massy Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASSY   TTP710771044

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

(MASSY)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-14
4.480 TTD   +1.59%
01:49pMassy : 21 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of an Acquisition of a Company
PU
09:59aMassy : MASSY) Acquisition of I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC Limited
PU
12/20Massy : 20 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Massy : 21 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of an Acquisition of a Company

12/21/2022 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC LIMITED

Pursuant to Seion 64(1)(b) of the Securities A, 2012, Trinidad and Tobago, Massy Holdings Ltd. ("the Company") wishes to advise that on December 19th , 2022 its Board of Direors approved the acquisition of I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC Limited by Massy Gas Produs Holdings Ltd. ("MGPHL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

On December 19th, 2022 MGPHL entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Caribbean Petroleum Marketing Limited to purchase 100% of the share capital of I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC Limited, for US$ 140.3 Million. I.G.L (St. Lucia) IBC Limited owns 100% of the share capital of IGL Limited, a company that has operated in Jamaica for six decades and whose primary business funions are the diribution of Liqueﬁed Petroleum Gas ("LPG"), manufauring and diribution of Indurial Medical Gases ("IG/IMG") and the provision of a range of related services in both segments. Completion of the transaion remains subje to regulatory approval by the Jamaica Fair Trading Commission.

The acquisition of I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC Limited from Caribbean Petroleum Marketing Limited, is part of the Gas Produs Porolio's growth rategy for its Liqueﬁed Petroleum Gas ("LPG") and Indurial Medical Gases ("IG/IMG") business operations in Jamaica. Currently, the Gas Produs Porolio operates in Jamaica via a subsidiary company and is already involved in the sale of LPG and IG/IMG.

The acquisition will represent a 7.3% increase in the Massy Group's Assets and will contribute to an increase in the Group's proﬁt of approximately 7.1%. For the Gas Produs Porolio, the acquisition is expeed to increase its Proﬁt Before Tax by 29.7%.

Disclaimer

Massy Holdings Ltd, published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:47:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
01:49pMassy : 21 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of an Acquisition of a Comp..
PU
09:59aMassy : MASSY) Acquisition of I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC Limited
PU
12/20Massy : 20 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
12/15Massy : MASSY) Appointment of a Director
PU
12/15Massy : MASSY) Trading in Shares
PU
12/13Massy : MASSY) Acquisition of Rowe's IGA Supermarkets
PU
12/08Massy : 08 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
12/08Massy : MASSY) – Trading in Shares
PU
12/06Massy : 05 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of an Acquisition of a Comp..
PU
12/06Massy : 05 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd – 2022 Annual Report Errata Sheet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 367 M 1 820 M 1 820 M
Net income 2022 814 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2022 437 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 8 887 M 1 306 M 1 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Massy Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,49 TTD
Average target price 3,75 TTD
Spread / Average Target -16,5%
Managers and Directors
Elliot Gervase Warner President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Vaughn S. Martin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bermúdez Chairman
Fenwick Reid SVP-Information Technologies & Communications Unit
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.-14.67%1 308
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.46%37 556
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.46%32 069
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-3.61%20 101
COLES GROUP LIMITED-5.52%15 000
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.2.19%13 717