Massy : 21 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of an Acquisition of a Company

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC LIMITED

Pursuant to Seion 64(1)(b) of the Securities A, 2012, Trinidad and Tobago, Massy Holdings Ltd. ("the Company") wishes to advise that on December 19th , 2022 its Board of Direors approved the acquisition of I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC Limited by Massy Gas Produs Holdings Ltd. ("MGPHL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

On December 19th, 2022 MGPHL entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Caribbean Petroleum Marketing Limited to purchase 100% of the share capital of I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC Limited, for US$ 140.3 Million. I.G.L (St. Lucia) IBC Limited owns 100% of the share capital of IGL Limited, a company that has operated in Jamaica for six decades and whose primary business funions are the diribution of Liqueﬁed Petroleum Gas ("LPG"), manufauring and diribution of Indurial Medical Gases ("IG/IMG") and the provision of a range of related services in both segments. Completion of the transaion remains subje to regulatory approval by the Jamaica Fair Trading Commission.

The acquisition of I.G.L. (St. Lucia) IBC Limited from Caribbean Petroleum Marketing Limited, is part of the Gas Produs Porolio's growth rategy for its Liqueﬁed Petroleum Gas ("LPG") and Indurial Medical Gases ("IG/IMG") business operations in Jamaica. Currently, the Gas Produs Porolio operates in Jamaica via a subsidiary company and is already involved in the sale of LPG and IG/IMG.

The acquisition will represent a 7.3% increase in the Massy Group's Assets and will contribute to an increase in the Group's proﬁt of approximately 7.1%. For the Gas Produs Porolio, the acquisition is expeed to increase its Proﬁt Before Tax by 29.7%.