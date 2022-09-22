Massy : 22 Sep 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD. (MASSY)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from MASSY advising that a Connected Party purchased 68,759 MASSY shares on September 21st, 2022.
