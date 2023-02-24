Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Massy Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASSY   TTP710771044

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

(MASSY)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-22
4.620 TTD   -0.22%
03:43pMassy : 24 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
09:25aMassy : MASSY) Trading in Shares
PU
02/23Massy : 23 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Massy : 24 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares

02/24/2023 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD. (MASSY)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from MASSY advising that a Connected Party purchased 210 MASSY shares on February 22nd, 2023.

February 24th, 2023

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Massy Holdings Ltd, published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
03:43pMassy : 24 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
09:25aMassy : MASSY) Trading in Shares
PU
02/23Massy : 23 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
02/17Massy : 17 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
02/10Massy : MASSY) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended Dec..
PU
02/10Massy Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
01/06Massy : 06 Jan 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
01/06Massy : MASSY) Trading in Shares
PU
01/06Massy Holdings Ltd. Promotes Julie Avey as Group Executive Vice President, People and C..
CI
01/05Massy : MASSY) Change in Senior Officers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 367 M 1 831 M 1 831 M
Net income 2022 814 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2022 437 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 9 145 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Massy Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,62 TTD
Average target price 3,75 TTD
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Managers and Directors
Elliot Gervase Warner President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Vaughn S. Martin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bermúdez Chairman
Fenwick Reid SVP-Information Technologies & Communications Unit
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.2.67%1 355
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.15%39 366
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.50%27 272
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%19 989
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.13%16 223
CARREFOUR13.65%13 757