Massy : 24 Feb 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD. (MASSY)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from MASSY advising that a Connected Party purchased 210 MASSY shares on February 22nd, 2023.
February 24th, 2023
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
