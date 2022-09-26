Advanced search
    MASSY   TTP710771044

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

(MASSY)
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-22
4.660 TTD   -1.06%
02:51pMassy : 26 Sep 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
11:19aMassy : MASSY) – Trading in Shares
PU
09/22Massy : MASSY) – Trading in Shares
PU
Massy : 26 Sep 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares

09/26/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD. (MASSY)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from MASSY advising that a Connected Party purchased 894,463 MASSY shares on September 23rd, 2022.

September 26th, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Massy Holdings Ltd, published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 18:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 128 M 1 637 M 1 637 M
Net income 2021 788 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2021 76,6 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 9 224 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 12 107
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Massy Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,66 TTD
Average target price 3,75 TTD
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Managers and Directors
Elliot Gervase Warner President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Ian Chinapoo Executive Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Bermúdez Chairman
Fenwick Reid SVP-Information Technologies & Communications Unit
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.-11.24%1 354
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD16.97%36 471
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-6.52%34 871
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-14.32%16 812
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.13%14 246
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.5.27%12 929