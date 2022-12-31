Advanced search
    MASSY   TTP710771044

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

(MASSY)
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-29
4.500 TTD   +0.45%
Massy : 30 Dec 2022 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares

12/31/2022 | 02:08pm EST
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD. (MASSY)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from MASSY advising that a Connected Party purchased 12,048 MASSY shares on December 29th, 2022.

December 30th, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Massy Holdings Ltd, published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 367 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2022 814 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2022 437 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 8 907 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 97,8%
Managers and Directors
Elliot Gervase Warner President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Vaughn S. Martin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bermúdez Chairman
Fenwick Reid SVP-Information Technologies & Communications Unit
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.-14.29%1 313
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.95%37 908
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.90%31 847
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-4.56%19 760
COLES GROUP LIMITED-6.80%15 151
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.0.40%13 553