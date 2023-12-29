Massy Holdings Limited is engaged in trading, service industries and finance in Trinidad and Tobago, the wider Caribbean region and Colombia. The Companyâs segments include Integrated Retail, Gas Products, Motors and Machines, Financial Services and Real Estate. The Integrated Retail segment is engaged in the sale of retail and wholesale distribution of food, pharmaceuticals, and general merchandise. Its Gas Products segment is engaged in the sale of liquefied petroleum gases and industrial gases, including nitrogen, oxygen and carbon dioxide. Its Motors and Machines segment is engaged in the sale of new and used vehicles, spare parts and industrial equipment and also includes the sale of lubricants and short- and long-term vehicle and equipment rentals. Its Financial Services segment includes a financing company that accepts deposits for fixed terms and grants installment credit secured by assets. Its Real Estate segment holds its investments in property sales and rentals in Barbados.