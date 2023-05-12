Advanced search
    MASSY   TTP710771044

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

(MASSY)
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
5.110 TTD   -0.39%
05:17pMassy : MASSY) Retirement & Election of Chairman
PU
05:17pMassy : MASSY) Appointment of a Director
PU
03:07pMassy : 12 May 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Notice of Retirement & Election of Chairman
PU
Massy : MASSY) Retirement & Election of Chairman

05/12/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Massy Holdings Ltd, published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 21:15:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 367 M 1 831 M 1 831 M
Net income 2022 814 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 437 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 10 154 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 97,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Elliot Gervase Warner President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Vaughn S. Martin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bermúdez Chairman
Fenwick Reid SVP-Information Technologies & Communications Unit
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.13.56%1 497
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.78%41 202
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.05%32 615
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-8.95%29 306
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION3.00%20 612
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.25%16 153
