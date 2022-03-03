Massy : MASSY) Share Split

MASSY has advised that at an Annual Meeting of the Company's Shareholders held on January 21, 2022, the Shareholders approved the recommendation of the Board of Directors, to subdivide each of the Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company into twenty (20) Ordinary shares of no par value, with effect from March 11, 2022. Following the Share Split the authorized number of issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company will be increased from 98,969,227 to 1,979,384,540 Ordinary Shares of no-par value. March 11, 2022 has been set as the Record Date for the determination of those Shareholders eligible to participate in the Share Split.

The ex-stock split date will be March 10, 2022.