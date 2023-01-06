Massy : MASSY) Trading in Shares
Notice is given that a Connected Party to a Director of Massy purchased 1,500,000 shares on January 05, 2023.
All news about MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
Sales 2022
12 367 M
1 843 M
1 843 M
Net income 2022
814 M
121 M
121 M
Net Debt 2022
437 M
65,1 M
65,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,5x
Yield 2022
3,33%
Capitalization
8 907 M
1 327 M
1 327 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,74x
EV / Sales 2022
0,79x
Nbr of Employees
6 700
Free-Float
97,8%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
4,50 TTD
Average target price
3,75 TTD
Spread / Average Target
-16,7%