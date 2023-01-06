Advanced search
    MASSY   TTP710771044

MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.

(MASSY)
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-04
4.500 TTD    0.00%
09:30aMassy : MASSY) Trading in Shares
PU
01/05Massy : MASSY) Change in Senior Officers
PU
01/04Massy : 04 Jan 2023 – Massy Holdings Ltd. – Trading in Shares
PU
Massy : MASSY) Trading in Shares

01/06/2023 | 09:30am EST
Notice is given that a Connected Party to a Director of Massy purchased 1,500,000 shares on January 05, 2023.

Disclaimer

Massy Holdings Ltd, published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 14:28:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 367 M 1 843 M 1 843 M
Net income 2022 814 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 437 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 8 907 M 1 327 M 1 327 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Massy Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,50 TTD
Average target price 3,75 TTD
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Managers and Directors
Elliot Gervase Warner President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Vaughn S. Martin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bermúdez Chairman
Fenwick Reid SVP-Information Technologies & Communications Unit
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASSY HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%1 327
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.10%36 635
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-5.18%30 255
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.67%19 999
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.32%14 842
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.3.96%13 878