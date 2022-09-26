Massy : MASSY) – Trading in Shares
Notice is given that a Connected Party to a Director of MASSY purchased 894,463 shares on September 21, 2022.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 15:18:32 UTC.
