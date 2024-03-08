ITEM 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) Dismissal of Previous Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of MasTec, Inc. (the "Company") recently conducted a competitive selection process to determine the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The Audit Committee invited several international public accounting firms to participate in this process, including BDO USA, P.C. ("BDO"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. As a result of this process, on March 5, 2024, the Audit Committee approved and the Board ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. In light of the appointment of PwC, BDO was dismissed as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of March 5, 2024.

The audit reports of BDO on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and during the interim period through March 5, 2024, there were (i) no disagreements within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-Kbetween the Company and BDO on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, any of which, if not resolved to BDO's satisfaction, would have caused BDO to make reference thereto in their reports, and (ii) no "reportable events" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K,except for the material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, initially reported in Part II, Item 9A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, related to the order to cash cycle predominantly related to the assessment of certain 2021 acquired entities, the initial purchase price allocation of a 2022 acquisition, variance analysis management review control and, for certain entities acquired in 2021, information technology general computer controls and the procure to pay, asset management, hire to pay and period-endreporting business cycles. The material weaknesses were remediated as of December 31, 2023.

These reportable events were discussed among the Audit Committee and BDO. BDO has been authorized by the Company to respond fully to the inquiries of PwC, the successor independent registered public accounting firm, concerning these reportable events.

The Company provided BDO with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-Kand requested that BDO furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements made herein and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of such letter provided by BDO, dated March 7, 2024, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(b) Appointment of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On March 5, 2024, the Audit Committee approved and the Board ratified the engagement of PwC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and during the interim period through March 5, 2024, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf consulted with PwC regarding any of the matters described in Items 304(a)(2)(i) and (ii) of Regulation S-K.

