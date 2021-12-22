Log in
    MTZ   US5763231090

MASTEC, INC.

(MTZ)
MasTec Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

12/22/2021 | 02:32pm EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. MasTec is proud to support our customers' needs in transitioning to renewable power generation, modernizing power grid systems, and supporting more carbon neutral activities, while also focusing on employee safety, health and wellness, environmental stewardship, community and social matters and corporate governance.

Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO commented, "Sustainability principles and practices are embedded within our strategy, risk management and day-to-day operations. This document summarizes our long-term commitment to sustainability, along with our framework of programs and initiatives."

MasTec's "2021 Sustainability Report" is available on the Company's website on the "Sustainability" drop-down menu at: https://www.mastec.com/sustainability/

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of utility, communications, and other infrastructure, such as: electric power transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber, and customer fulfillment activities; natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; renewable and conventional power generation; heavy civil, and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors" section therein. 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastec-releases-2021-sustainability-report-301450053.html

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
