Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasTec, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTZ   US5763231090

MASTEC, INC.

(MTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MasTec Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/14/2022 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that it will release results of operations for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Senior Management will also hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

The call-in number for the conference call is (313) 209-7315 or (877) 614-0009 and the replay number is (719) 457-0820, with a pass code of 1973524.  The replay will run for 30 days.  Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.mastec.com.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries.  The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure.  MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries.  The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com.  The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein. 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastec-schedules-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301481339.html

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MASTEC, INC.
06:56aMasTec Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
02/04S&P Raises MasTec Issuer Credit Rating to 'BBB-' From 'BB+' on Stronger Business Positi..
MT
01/21MASTEC : Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
01/21MASTEC INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06TRANSCRIPT :
CI
01/05TRANSCRIPT :
CI
2021MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Goldman Sachs and Citibank Virtual Investor ..
PR
2021MasTec Completes Acquisition of Henkels & McCoy Group
MT
2021MasTec, Inc. completed the acquisition of Henkels & McCoy Group, Inc. from Henkels fami..
CI
2021Tile Shop Appoints Karla Lunan Finance Chief
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTEC, INC.
More recommendations